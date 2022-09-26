ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandan, ND

KX News

Man found dead in Mandan, homicide suspected

UPDATE- 9/27: 3:30 P.M. MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — The autopsy conducted on Kevin Greybull today indicated that he died of stabbing and cutting injuries caused by a sharp object. According to the Mandan Police Department, they are still investigating the situation along with the Morton County Sheriff’s Office and the ND Bureau of Criminal Investigation. […]
MANDAN, ND
wdayradionow.com

Audit shows questioned costs from Stenehjem, lawmaker in Bismarck involved

(Bismarck, ND) -- A state auditor's investigative report is showing hundreds of thousands of dollars in "questioned costs" related to a nearly two million dollar overrun on a building project initiated under late North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem. The report also indicated that a Bismarck state lawmaker co-owned several...
BISMARCK, ND
kfgo.com

Bismarck police investigate death of woman killed by train

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The Bismarck Police Department is investigating the death of a woman who was hit by a train early Monday morning. Police said a BNSF employee called them around 3:45 a.m. to report their train had struck a woman who was sitting on the tracks. When officers arrived, they found Jessica Solorzano, 40 of Bakersfield, Calif., dead on the tracks.
BISMARCK, ND
Law & Crime

WATCH LIVE: Love Triangle Murder Trial

After her alleged lover pleaded guilty, a North Dakota woman stands trial alone for planning her husband’s murder. Nikki Sue Melissa Entzel, 39, faces charges including conspiracy to commit murder. Her co-defendant Earl Howard, 43, was originally charged as the gunman, but prosecutors dropped the murder charge against him after investigators could not determine who actually fired the gun and killed Nikki’s husband Chad Entzel, 42.
BISMARCK, ND
City
Mandan, ND
Mandan, ND
Crime & Safety
KX News

Little evidence of political argument before teen’s death

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — There is little indication that an 18-year-old who died after being struck by an SUV in North Dakota was a political extremist as the driver claimed. Investigators say none of the witnesses they have interviewed support the idea that there was a political argument before authorities say Shannon Brandt struck Cayler […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Jury selection starts Monday in Nikki Entzel murder trial

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Jury selection is set to begin today in the trial of Nikki Entzel, Bismarck, charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the January 2020 death of her husband, Chad Entzel. Prosecutors claim Nikki Entzel, along with her alleged lover, Earl Howard, Ontario, Canada, had conspired to kill Chad Entzel for life […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFYR-TV

NDHP rolls out less conspicuous vehicle

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One North Dakota Highway Patrol car is getting a new look and it might be hard to spot. If you blink and you’re going too fast, you might miss it. ”As I’m driving down the road in a patrol car, you can see people visibly slow down, or throw on their seatbelts or put their phones down. This less conspicuous vehicle won’t be as noticeable to the average motorist,” said Wade Kadrmas, ND Highway Patrol Sergeant.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Early Friday morning murder at Bismarck motel

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 16-year-old is in custody and a 28-year-old is dead after an early morning shooting at a motel in north Bismarck. Police say they received a report of a shooting at around 12:40 a.m. where they found one man dead. Bismarck Police say witnesses and other...
BISMARCK, ND
The Associated Press

N. Dakota guard fired over suicide of man serving life

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota prison guard was fired over the suicide of a man who was serving life sentences for killing four people. Sgt. Deandre Adams violated corrections policy in failing to adequately check on Chad Isaak, according to a termination letter from the warden at North Dakota State Penitentiary. Adams was fired Thursday.
BISMARCK, ND
