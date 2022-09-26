Read full article on original website
Man found dead in Mandan, homicide suspected
UPDATE- 9/27: 3:30 P.M. MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — The autopsy conducted on Kevin Greybull today indicated that he died of stabbing and cutting injuries caused by a sharp object. According to the Mandan Police Department, they are still investigating the situation along with the Morton County Sheriff’s Office and the ND Bureau of Criminal Investigation. […]
Audit shows questioned costs from Stenehjem, lawmaker in Bismarck involved
(Bismarck, ND) -- A state auditor's investigative report is showing hundreds of thousands of dollars in "questioned costs" related to a nearly two million dollar overrun on a building project initiated under late North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem. The report also indicated that a Bismarck state lawmaker co-owned several...
Bismarck police investigate death of woman killed by train
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The Bismarck Police Department is investigating the death of a woman who was hit by a train early Monday morning. Police said a BNSF employee called them around 3:45 a.m. to report their train had struck a woman who was sitting on the tracks. When officers arrived, they found Jessica Solorzano, 40 of Bakersfield, Calif., dead on the tracks.
WATCH LIVE: Love Triangle Murder Trial
After her alleged lover pleaded guilty, a North Dakota woman stands trial alone for planning her husband’s murder. Nikki Sue Melissa Entzel, 39, faces charges including conspiracy to commit murder. Her co-defendant Earl Howard, 43, was originally charged as the gunman, but prosecutors dropped the murder charge against him after investigators could not determine who actually fired the gun and killed Nikki’s husband Chad Entzel, 42.
Little evidence of political argument before teen’s death
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — There is little indication that an 18-year-old who died after being struck by an SUV in North Dakota was a political extremist as the driver claimed. Investigators say none of the witnesses they have interviewed support the idea that there was a political argument before authorities say Shannon Brandt struck Cayler […]
‘Things weren’t adding up’: Timeline laid out by prosecutors in murder-arson conspiracy case
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The trial for Nikki Sue Entzel is underway at the Burleigh County Courthouse. For the first time, a jury heard testimony from investigators describing what happened the day when Nikki’s husband was found murdered inside a Burleigh County home. Nikki called 911 on January 2,...
Jury of 12 selected for murder arson conspiracy trial in Burleigh County
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Jury selection began Monday in the Nikki Sue Entzel trial. She’s accused of conspiring with Earl Howard to kill her husband Chad Entzel and burn their house down in 2019. The trial was scheduled, and potential jurors alerted, for February. But when co-defendant Earl Howard...
North Dakota detectives investigating Bismarck motel homicide
Detectives are investigating a homicide at a motel in North Dakota's capital city Friday, police said. According to a statement from police, officers responded to the Motel 6 in Bismarck about 12:40 a.m. on a report of a person who had been shot in the chest. Police found a 28-year-old...
Jury selection starts Monday in Nikki Entzel murder trial
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Jury selection is set to begin today in the trial of Nikki Entzel, Bismarck, charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the January 2020 death of her husband, Chad Entzel. Prosecutors claim Nikki Entzel, along with her alleged lover, Earl Howard, Ontario, Canada, had conspired to kill Chad Entzel for life […]
Train hits and kills woman in Bismarck
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 40-year-old Bakersfield, CA woman was found dead near the 2100 block of the train tracks in Bismarck around 3:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 27. According to the Bismarck Police Department, police received a call from BNSF employees regarding the train striking a woman while she was sitting on the train […]
NDHP rolls out less conspicuous vehicle
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One North Dakota Highway Patrol car is getting a new look and it might be hard to spot. If you blink and you’re going too fast, you might miss it. ”As I’m driving down the road in a patrol car, you can see people visibly slow down, or throw on their seatbelts or put their phones down. This less conspicuous vehicle won’t be as noticeable to the average motorist,” said Wade Kadrmas, ND Highway Patrol Sergeant.
UPDATE: Early Friday morning murder at Bismarck motel
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 16-year-old is in custody and a 28-year-old is dead after an early morning shooting at a motel in north Bismarck. Police say they received a report of a shooting at around 12:40 a.m. where they found one man dead. Bismarck Police say witnesses and other...
‘Very grateful’: Father, three sons work as deputies in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Law enforcement officers are united by wearing the badge. For a North Dakota family, the bond runs even deeper. It’s not every day you see these four sheriff’s deputies in the same place. Three work in Dunn County and the other in Burleigh County.
N. Dakota guard fired over suicide of man serving life
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota prison guard was fired over the suicide of a man who was serving life sentences for killing four people. Sgt. Deandre Adams violated corrections policy in failing to adequately check on Chad Isaak, according to a termination letter from the warden at North Dakota State Penitentiary. Adams was fired Thursday.
