At what age can you get contraceptives in California?
FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Monday, Sept. 26 is World Contraception Day, and health officials want to remind minors that they can access contraceptives confidentially without their parent’s and guardian’s consent.
In California people, 12-year and up can access birth control methods like condoms, a Plan B, and other reproductive-health medical services. These can be obtained free through the Family PACT .
These are the places that provide these services in Fresno:
- Clinica Sierra Vista (Walk-ins and appointments)
- (559) 457-5200
- 2740 S. Elm Avenue, Fresno, CA
- Fresno EOC – Health Services
- (559) 499-1690
Planned Parenthood Clinics:
- Fulton Street Health Center
- (559) 488-4900
- 650 N. Fulton, Fresno, CA
- Family First Health Center
- (559) 446-1515
- 6095 N. 1st St, Fresno, CA
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.
Comments / 1