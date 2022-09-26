At what age can you get contraceptives in California?

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Monday, Sept. 26 is World Contraception Day, and health officials want to remind minors that they can access contraceptives confidentially without their parent’s and guardian’s consent.

In California people, 12-year and up can access birth control methods like condoms, a Plan B, and other reproductive-health medical services. These can be obtained free through the Family PACT .

These are the places that provide these services in Fresno:

Clinica Sierra Vista (Walk-ins and appointments) (559) 457-5200 2740 S. Elm Avenue, Fresno, CA



Fresno EOC – Health Services (559) 499-1690



Planned Parenthood Clinics:

Fulton Street Health Center (559) 488-4900 650 N. Fulton, Fresno, CA



Family First Health Center (559) 446-1515 6095 N. 1st St, Fresno, CA



