ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Nine things to watch for Rays on season-ending road trip

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UvnEP_0iB4PfyH00
Ji-Man Choi celebrates with his team after clinching a spot in the playoffs thanks to a win over the Blue Jays in 2019. If the Rays clinch a spot this season, they'll also be doing it on the road. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

CLEVELAND — The Rays walked out of Tropicana Field after Sunday’s regular-season home finale loss to the Blue Jays hoping they get to come back and play in the friendly confines again this season.

They will have to overcome the challenges of a nine-game road trip to Cleveland, Houston and Boston — and potentially beyond.

There are two ways for the Rays to play again at home this season:

• Make up the two games behind the Blue Jays for the top spot in the three-team American League wild-card field, and the chance to host one of the best-of-three, one-site, Wild Card Series.

• Win the Wild Card Series on the road — at either Toronto, Seattle or Cleveland — to advance to the best-of-five Division Series against either Houston or New York and host Games 3 and 4.

“There’s a lot of different scenarios where we could end up traveling to after that last day in Boston (Oct. 5),” starter Corey Kluber said before Sunday’s game. “Hopefully it’s back here for a playoff series.”

Here are nine things to consider during the season-ending trip:

Magic number: 5

Though the Rays (84-69) were off Monday, their standing in the race and bid to clinch a playoff spot — starting the day with a magic number of five — was still in play. The Blue Jays (86-67) host the Yankees while the 79-73 Orioles, still battling to get into the three-team field, play at Boston. To clinch a playoff berth — in other words, guaranteeing they’ll finish ahead of Baltimore (over whom they hold the tiebreaker) — the Rays need a combination of five wins and Orioles losses. Put another way, if the Rays go 4-5, the Orioles, who next play the Yankees and Jays, have to finish 10-0 to beat them out.

Popping bottles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pp35T_0iB4PfyH00
Kevin Kiermaier celebrates with Tyler Glasnow and the rest of the team in the club house after they clinched a spot in the playoffs by defeating the Blue Jays in 2019. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

Expect the Rays to fully celebrate clinching what will be a team-record fourth consecutive playoff berth, and eighth in 15 years. When? Obviously they can do it on their own and win five straight, but assuming that doesn’t happen and they get some help from the Orioles, most likely this weekend in Houston.

Tie one on

As part of the new postseason format, there are no more Game 163s to break ties for playoff berths. Tiebreakers based on head-to-head regular-season play will be used, and that works to the Rays’ advantage, as they won the season series against the Jays, Mariners and Orioles. If there is a three-way tie, then the key is the best combined winning percentage against the other two teams. If they have the same records against each other, then it goes to record in division games.

Home boys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LzalA_0iB4PfyH00
Randy Arozarena celebrates hitting his 20th home run of the season, against the Blue Jays on Friday. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mn6rd_0iB4PfyH00

How important is homefield advantage in the first round? The Rays have the biggest differential in home (51-30) and road (33-39) records of the four wild-card contenders. And not having to extend the already long road trip would be beneficial. Is it enough that they would scramble their playoff pitching plans if they needed to win Game 162 to get it? Probably not.

Road warriors

Why are the Rays playing nine straight on the road to close the season? Blame the lockout. Under the original schedule, the Rays were just going to Cleveland and Houston. But when the first week of games were canceled, then rescheduled, the Boston series (which was to be the season opener) was tacked on at the end. The other opening-week series, at Toronto, was absorbed into earlier trips north, during which they played five games in four days.

Rough road

Facing the AL Central champion Guardians and AL West champ/top-seeded Astros would seem to make the trip more vexing. But there could be a benefit to the Rays in that both teams have clinched their divisions and are playing for no more than potential World Series seeding (where the team with the best record hosts). So they may be resting or limiting innings/at-bats for some front-line players.

Welcome back

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HYIsm_0iB4PfyH00
Corey Kluber spent nine seasons in Cleveland, and will pitching the first time as a visitor at Progressive Field. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

Unless potential rain in Cleveland disrupts the plan, Tuesday could be an eventful day. Corey Kluber, who won two Cy Youngs (and finished third with two other teams) during a nine-year career in Cleveland, pitches for the first time as a visitor at Progressive Field. Infielder Yandy Diaz, who also played previously in Cleveland, is expected back in the Rays’ lineup for the first time in a week, having been sidelined with a sore left shoulder.

Welcome back, part II

On Wednesday, Tyler Glasnow is expected to be activated off the injured list and make his first start for the Rays since June 14, 2021, having undergone Tommy John elbow surgery and installation of a ligament brace in August 2021. Expect Glasnow to be limited to two- or three innings and 45 or so pitches.

Cash vs. Tito

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FPTYL_0iB4PfyH00
Kevin Cash, who played and coached under Terry Francona, takes his friend's needling with his typical good humor. [ MARC TOPKIN | Times ]

Rays manager Kevin Cash considers Guardians manager Terry “Tito” Francona a mentor and close friend, and they often tease, torment and occasionally publicly prank each other when they face off. Cash said that will still be the same, even with the importance of these games for the Rays, or in a potential playoff series matchup. “Won’t change at all,” he said. “I would imagine we’ll talk before the game, we’ll talk after the game, he’ll make fun of me about a stupid decision, and you guys (reporters) will all laugh.”

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Rays lose lead in 8th, rally to beat Guardians in 11

CLEVELAND — The Rays opened their season-ending nine-game road trip Tuesday knowing there were multiple permutations that could determine their status and seeding for the postseason, and preferring to focus on the simplest. “There’s so many different ways, scenarios that people are talking about,” manager Kevin Cash said before...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
NJ.com

Yankees’ road to World Series set to go through Houston ... again

Houston, we have a problem. The road to the 2022 World Series is set to go through Minute Maid Park as the Astros are closing in on the No. 1 seed in the American League. What’s at stake today: The Houston Astros can clinch the No. 1 seed in the American League tonight with a win vs. Arizona OR a loss by the Yankees at Toronto. The Toronto Blue Jays can clinch a Postseason berth tonight with a win vs. New York AND a loss by the Orioles at Boston.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Live updates: Hurricane Ian headed toward Florida, Tampa Bay

Floridians woke up Monday to Hurricane Ian, a storm that is expected to quickly strengthen to a major hurricane as it bears down on the state. The National Hurricane Center on Monday morning placed Tampa Bay under a hurricane watch and a storm surge watch. Tampa Bay remained firmly in the storm’s forecast cone, though forecasters said there was still a great deal of uncertainty about Ian’s path.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Attention, fools! What not to do in Hurricane Ian.

Now, look. Floridians are getting continual advice from officials as catastrophic Hurricane Ian prepares to wallop southwest Florida. I’ve already advised everyone to listen to those professionals. Now that the storm is poised to come on shore, it seems necessary to add a few bits of direction. This is merely the perspective of a plain old news columnist sitting here watching you jerks perform death-defying acts online.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Kluber
Tampa Bay Times

Hurricane Ian, a ‘potential historic catastrophe,’ takes aim at Tampa Bay

It’s been 101 years since a major hurricane struck Tampa Bay. That lucky streak may end with Hurricane Ian. Ian, a strengthening Category 2 hurricane as of 8 p.m. Monday, has steadied its course and is headed eastward through the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida, where the National Hurricane Center tracks it to approach the Pinellas County coast as a major hurricane by Wednesday night.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Trip#Astros#The Blue Jays#American League#Yankees#Orioles
Tampa Bay Times

Manager who stole nearly $13M from USF is sentenced to 10 years in prison

Ralph Puglisi, the former accounting manager who embezzled nearly $13 million from the University of South Florida, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Monday. Puglisi, 60, pleaded guilty last year to using company credit cards for more than $12.8 million in charges, a large portion of which went to adult websites as well as travel, home improvements, real estate, wedding costs and other expenses.
TAMPA, FL
NJ.com

History! Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits No. 61 in Blue Jays beatdown

TORONTO — Yankees manager Aaron Boone pulled aside Aaron Judge late Tuesday night. The Yankees had just clinched the American League East crown. “What do you think about tomorrow?” Boone said. Judge had played in 47 straight games since Aug. 6. While Judge could have used a break,...
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

The Yankees are rediscovering their stride at the perfect time

The Yankees’ regular season has been a true Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde experience. On pace for a historic season through the first half, they played to a sub-.500 pace for much of the second half, and looked in real danger of squandering what at one point was a 15.5 game lead in the division. Thankfully, they seemed to have tapped back into the effective play of the first few months flipping the narrative at the best possible moment.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Michael Kay trolls Red Sox during Yankees broadcast after Blue Jays walk Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge is getting the Barry Bonds treatment from the Toronto Blue Jays. And that’s OK with Michael Kay. On Monday, the Blue Jays intentionally walked the New York Yankees’ MVP candidate in the top of the 10th inning with runners on first and second. It was Judge’s second walk of the night as the slugger went 1-for-3 in the 3-2 loss to remain stuck on 60 home runs.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

Watch: Vladdy Jr. Walks Off Yankees, Keeping Yankees from Clinching

The win spoiled the Yankees' hopes of clinching the American League East division title Monday night. A win Tuesday or Wednesday over the Blue Jays would clinch the Yankees' first division title since 2019, and the club's second since 2012. Despite the loss, the Yankees still lead the Blue Jays...
BRONX, NY
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
78K+
Followers
25K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy