Creative Bloq

Apple's "magic" iOS 16 photo cutout hack wows iPhone users

When Apple announced iOS 16 back in June, it was the enhanced lock screen that hogged the headlines. iOS 16 finally landed last night, and while the customisable wallpapers and widgets are undeniably cool, it seems the internet is enthralled by an entirely different feature. Catchily titled 'Lift subject from...
Daily Mail

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is no longer one of America's top ten: Mogul sees over half his fortune vanish due to Meta's cratering stock price

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is not one of America's ten wealthiest people for the first time since 2015, thanks to his company's plummeting stock price over the last year. The 38-year-old Facebook founder has lost more than half his fortune - amounting to $76.8 billion - since September of last year, which led him to drop from number three to number 11 on the Forbes 400 list of America's wealthiest people.
Android Authority

How to print from your iPhone or iPad

If you have AirPrint and a modern printer, it's a piece of cake. Printers may not be used as much as in the past, but they are still being used. What you may not realize is that you can print from your iPhone or iPad directly to a printer, as long as all the devices are on the same wi-fi network. Called AirPrint, this makes printing document attachments and images an effortless breeze. Let’s take a look at how to do it, and what you could do if your printer doesn’t support AirPrint.
In Style

Amazon Just Announced Its Prime Early Access Sale, and You Can Shop Fashion and Beauty Deals Now for Up to 76% Off

Now that it’s officially fall, it’s time to fill your wardrobe with cozy sweaters, trendy boots, and cold-weather accessories. And lucky for you, Amazon just made it a whole lot easier to get high-quality pieces at affordable prices. The retailer announced its first-ever Prime Early Access Sale that will take place on October 11 and 12, 2022 — and the deals are going to be just as good as (if not better than) Prime Day.
scitechdaily.com

10 Things You Think You Know That Aren’t Actually True

Nobody has the time to look into everything, so people often have to take some things which we know are common knowledge for granted. Unfortunately, not every bit of information you pick up along the way is factual. Read on to have 10 of your beliefs disproved. Myth #1 –...
CNN

These 35 Items Should Already Be On Your Fall Wishlist

While we love summer, fall is here, and we can't help but be excited about all it brings. Pumpkin spice drinks, warm sweaters, comfy slippers, and blankets are coming into view. If you're as happy as we are, you're in for a treat as we've rounded up 35 Amazon buys that you'll want to snag if you're ready for crisp fall air to hit. From fashion finds to home decor and kitchen accessories, we've got you covered. We've even managed to find an indoor smores machine so you can enjoy the bonfire treat from the comfort of your own home.
Gizmodo

New Echo Devices Coming, Plus Amazon Wants to Track Your Sleep

Amazon held an invite-only event today to introduce a batch of new connected devices to its smart home ecosystem, and we’re here to share the deets. The company announced the Halo Rise, a device that sits on your nightstand and helps track your sleep, plus a family of new Echo smart speakers. The Eero mesh wifi networking system also received a bit of a bump with new capabilities. And there’s another way to bring Alexa into your car now.
Rolling Stone

It’s Official: Amazon Confirms ‘Prime Day’- Style Shopping Event Next Month

Amazon Prime Day might have ended in July, but shoppers can now get a second day of big savings with the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. Billed as sort of like a second “Prime Day,” the event takes place October 11 to 12, 2022. Will There Be a Second Amazon Prime Day This Year? The first Amazon Prime Day 2022 kicked off July 12 and ran through the end of July 13. Aside from a slight scheduling change (due to Covid) in 2020, Amazon Prime Day dates have always been in the middle of summer, and this year’s Prime Day date was...
Apartment Therapy

Amazon Shoppers Swear By This Paper Towel Holder With an Ingenious Feature (and It Has More Than 7,200 5-Star Ratings!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to having a neat, tidy kitchen, there are a few essential organizers and storage solutions you need to have on hand. While dish-drying racks are essential for anyone without a dishwasher and spice racks (whether on the counter, in the cabinet, or on the wall) are ideal for working with a robust seasoning collection, we can all agree that paper towel holders are a must-have item in every single kitchen. There are a few styles to choose from, like space-saving models attached to the wall or hung under your cabinet, but we’ve come across one that has a special, added feature to make it even more functional.
