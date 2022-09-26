Read full article on original website
One of iPhone’s best features has MOVED – and Apple fans are so confused
APPLE has quietly moved one of its handiest iPhone tricks: hiding photos. The latest iOS update has totally changed the feature's location – leaving iPhone users confused. Your iPhone has had the ability to hide photos for years. When you do it, the image is placed in a special...
Your old iPhone could be worth $5,000 on eBay – but it’s all down to the model
A SELECT number of iPhone models are selling for more than eight times their original value on eBay. Some aging iPhones that were the industry's best a few years ago could now be worth thousands. That's because throwback Apple products – even those that don't compute like the latest models...
Apple's "magic" iOS 16 photo cutout hack wows iPhone users
When Apple announced iOS 16 back in June, it was the enhanced lock screen that hogged the headlines. iOS 16 finally landed last night, and while the customisable wallpapers and widgets are undeniably cool, it seems the internet is enthralled by an entirely different feature. Catchily titled 'Lift subject from...
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
Amazon is selling an amazing iPhone for just £239 – and it can get the iOS 16 update
AMAZON is flogging an impressive Apple smartphone for just under £240. The popular iPhone XS – with its iconic all-screen design – is currently available for a very low price. Apple was flogging the handset for £999 when we reviewed it in late 2018. Now Amazon...
ohmymag.co.uk
Don't buy an iPhone or Apple Watch until Wednesday. Here's the smart reason why
Today being a Labour Day in North America, you might be thinking it’ll be smart to take advantage of widely advertised sales to buy an iPhone. But you might want to wait for a few more days, lest you don’t get your money’s worth. Be patient. Forbes...
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is no longer one of America's top ten: Mogul sees over half his fortune vanish due to Meta's cratering stock price
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is not one of America's ten wealthiest people for the first time since 2015, thanks to his company's plummeting stock price over the last year. The 38-year-old Facebook founder has lost more than half his fortune - amounting to $76.8 billion - since September of last year, which led him to drop from number three to number 11 on the Forbes 400 list of America's wealthiest people.
People are realising the secret meaning behind the pot symbol on beauty products & you shouldn’t ignore it on mascara
HAVE you ever wondered what all the symbols on the back of your beauty products mean?. Well, one woman has revealed what one of the symbols mean and you better pay attention to it - especially when it comes to your mascara. Professional makeup artist, Delaney Kalea, took to TikTok...
Everything we know so far about Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale 2022
Even though we just celebrated Amazon Prime Day in July, the mega-retailer has announced a second major savings event — the Prime Early Access Sale — happening on Wednesday, Oct. 11 and Thursday, Oct. 12.
Android Authority
How to print from your iPhone or iPad
If you have AirPrint and a modern printer, it's a piece of cake. Printers may not be used as much as in the past, but they are still being used. What you may not realize is that you can print from your iPhone or iPad directly to a printer, as long as all the devices are on the same wi-fi network. Called AirPrint, this makes printing document attachments and images an effortless breeze. Let’s take a look at how to do it, and what you could do if your printer doesn’t support AirPrint.
In Style
Amazon Just Announced Its Prime Early Access Sale, and You Can Shop Fashion and Beauty Deals Now for Up to 76% Off
Now that it’s officially fall, it’s time to fill your wardrobe with cozy sweaters, trendy boots, and cold-weather accessories. And lucky for you, Amazon just made it a whole lot easier to get high-quality pieces at affordable prices. The retailer announced its first-ever Prime Early Access Sale that will take place on October 11 and 12, 2022 — and the deals are going to be just as good as (if not better than) Prime Day.
scitechdaily.com
10 Things You Think You Know That Aren’t Actually True
Nobody has the time to look into everything, so people often have to take some things which we know are common knowledge for granted. Unfortunately, not every bit of information you pick up along the way is factual. Read on to have 10 of your beliefs disproved. Myth #1 –...
Amazon’s new Fire TV Omni QLED is up for preorder now, and it looks like a big improvement
The new Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED series packs a more advanced Quantum Dot display as well as an improved ambient experience that could make it the center of your smart home.
How many Amazon Echoes do you need for your home?
Depending on the size of your home and where you feel you could use some Alexa assistance, you really don't need to spend more than $300 to fill your home with Echo speakers.
Woman shares handy hack for drying clothes quickly without using a pricey tumble dryer & people hail her a genius
MANY people are turning to creative solutions with the cost of living rising - especially when it comes to daily chores like laundry. TikTok user Ann Russell, who often shares life advice on her page, uploaded a video sharing a cheaper way to dry clothes than using a tumble dryer or the radiators.
2022 Holiday Gift Guide: The best deals under $100 to shop this Christmas and Hanukkah
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The countdown to the 2022 holiday season has already started. No, seriously. Keep reading to find out why we recommend...
These 35 Items Should Already Be On Your Fall Wishlist
While we love summer, fall is here, and we can't help but be excited about all it brings. Pumpkin spice drinks, warm sweaters, comfy slippers, and blankets are coming into view. If you're as happy as we are, you're in for a treat as we've rounded up 35 Amazon buys that you'll want to snag if you're ready for crisp fall air to hit. From fashion finds to home decor and kitchen accessories, we've got you covered. We've even managed to find an indoor smores machine so you can enjoy the bonfire treat from the comfort of your own home.
Gizmodo
New Echo Devices Coming, Plus Amazon Wants to Track Your Sleep
Amazon held an invite-only event today to introduce a batch of new connected devices to its smart home ecosystem, and we’re here to share the deets. The company announced the Halo Rise, a device that sits on your nightstand and helps track your sleep, plus a family of new Echo smart speakers. The Eero mesh wifi networking system also received a bit of a bump with new capabilities. And there’s another way to bring Alexa into your car now.
It’s Official: Amazon Confirms ‘Prime Day’- Style Shopping Event Next Month
Amazon Prime Day might have ended in July, but shoppers can now get a second day of big savings with the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. Billed as sort of like a second “Prime Day,” the event takes place October 11 to 12, 2022. Will There Be a Second Amazon Prime Day This Year? The first Amazon Prime Day 2022 kicked off July 12 and ran through the end of July 13. Aside from a slight scheduling change (due to Covid) in 2020, Amazon Prime Day dates have always been in the middle of summer, and this year’s Prime Day date was...
Apartment Therapy
Amazon Shoppers Swear By This Paper Towel Holder With an Ingenious Feature (and It Has More Than 7,200 5-Star Ratings!)
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to having a neat, tidy kitchen, there are a few essential organizers and storage solutions you need to have on hand. While dish-drying racks are essential for anyone without a dishwasher and spice racks (whether on the counter, in the cabinet, or on the wall) are ideal for working with a robust seasoning collection, we can all agree that paper towel holders are a must-have item in every single kitchen. There are a few styles to choose from, like space-saving models attached to the wall or hung under your cabinet, but we’ve come across one that has a special, added feature to make it even more functional.
CNN
