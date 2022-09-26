PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This week’s American Charlie Grill and Tavern High School Game of the Week has us focused on the game Friday between Blountstown and Port St. Joe. These two have played some great and meaningful games the last few decades. Like this one five years ago. And the rivalry has the intrigue of a coach who’s intermingled between both programs. Greg Jordan was first Blountstown’s coach, then in 2018 moved south to Port St. Joe. A few years later he’s made his way back to Blountstown where he has his team 4-1 and ready to go up against a 3-1 Sharks team. In speaking with coach Jordan he says he has great memories of this rivalry, and one in particular, this 2017 game when he was still at Blountstown, and the Tigers clawed their way to a 3-0 win and went on to play in the state title game that season.

BLOUNTSTOWN, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO