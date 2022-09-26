Read full article on original website
Three Dallas women arrested on counterfeit charges
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three women were arrested after allegedly cashing counterfeit checks, according to Bay County Sheriff’s Office. BCSO officials say they received a call from Centennial Bank in Panama City Beach last Friday about the passing of a counterfeit check. When deputies responded, bank employees reportedly gave them enough information to find the vehicle of the counterfeit suspects, which was just down the street from the bank.
Bay County organizes blood drive in response to Hurricane Ian
SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County officials are hosting a blood drive to help out those affected by Hurricane Ian. The blood drive will take place September 29 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Bay County Emergency Operations Center in Southport, Florida. Bay County Emergency Services Administrative Officer Brooke Powell says that donating blood is one of the best ways to help out.
Multiple pets rescued in Panama City house fire
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Winds from Hurricane Ian caused an electrical fire to break out at a home on W. 29th Court in Panama City. The Panama City Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 2112 W. 29th Court around 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. 11 firefighters, 2...
Local first responders ready to help Floridians after Hurricane Ian
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -In 2018 the Panhandle called for help after Hurricane Michael, and the call was answered. In March of 2022 Floridians answered the call again during local wildfires. Now is the chance for the Panhandle to return the favor. “The area that is getting hit right now...
Adopt a pet at Bay County Animal Services
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services joined NewsChannel 7 in the studio to talk about the variety of animals at the Bay County Animal Services shelter who are looking for their forever homes. She brought along “Bella Fox” a puppy Lab mix who could...
Hurricane Ian local closures
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Here are the current reported closures due to Hurricane Ian. We’ll continue to update this list with more closures as they are reported. Gulf Coast State College: Gulf/Franklin campus closed on 9/28-9/29, no services and operations at these campuses only. Gulf County Schools: all...
Panama City boaters will have an additional launching spot
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners are setting their sights high for the boating community. They approved of a construction company to build a state-of-the-art boat launch from scratch. The project is called the Snug Harbor Boat Launch Facility. It’s located at the corner of Maple Avenue in...
Panama City Beach prepares for influx of hurricane evacuees
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With Hurricane Ian now hitting central Florida, residents here in our part of the panhandle can expect to see more than just some wind. Local community leaders say they are already seeing evacuees make their way to our area. So you may notice more traffic, and fewer vacant hotels.
Mexico Beach residents reflect on Hurricane Michael as Ian strikes southwest Florida
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mexico Beach residents can relate to dealing with the aftermath of a destructive storm as Hurricane Ian batters the Florida Peninsula. “We’re thinking of those folks where it’s going now, just the anxiety of a storm coming,” Mexico Beach Mayor Al Cathey said. “They haven’t had a storm like that in a number of years in that area. So, our heart goes out to them.”
Hurricane Ian Sunset
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Clouds from the outflow of Hurricane Ian gave us a spectacular sunset over NWFL. The cirrus clouds are made of ice crystals and those crystals bend the light giving us the spectacular pink, orange, and red colors. Check out the pictures and submit your own here...
Wednesday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cool and breezy night tonight in the panhandle w/overnight lows in the 50s inland with low 60s at the coast. Winds will be NE at 15-20 mph. On Thursday skies will be sunny with highs near 80. Winds will be NE at 20-25 mph. The winds will die down by Friday, but the nice weather will last through the weekend with lows near 60 and highs in the low 80s.
Strong winds from Hurricane Ian causing fires to pop up across Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 09/28/22 6:23 P.M: 35 acres of the bush fire off of Veal Road is now 75% contained. ”People just need to be more aware of what the weathers doing and knowing it’s been really dry and there’s more of a higher fire risk,” Aleese Maples, public information officer for the Florida Forest Service, said. “Just take it seriously and knowing when there are burn bans put into place.”
Tyndall declares warning level for Hurricane Ian
TYNDALL AFB, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tyndall Air Force Base officials have officially declared a warning level in response to Hurricane Ian. Officials declared HURCON 4, which means Ian has become a potential threat to Tyndall with destructive winds within 72 hours. According to the release, Tyndall personnel and their family...
ECP Airport leaders plan projects to battle backups
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This is usually one of the quieter times of the year in Panama City Beach. But even though it’s technically off-season, it really doesn’t feel like it. Roads aren’t the only things getting backed up with traffic lately. Many traveling through Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport could tell you consistent crowds are causing backups.
MLK Rec Center moves in right direction
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Martin Luther King Jr. Recreational Center is making progress. Panama City Commissioners voted to start getting construction bids for the project at Tuesday’s meeting. It’s replacing the old center that was demolished a few weeks ago. The new rec center will be a...
This Week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...
SNEADS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rayven Hall, a senior at Sneads High School, made a huge decision during her junior year. “I signed with the national guard the day I turned 17,” Hall said. “And then I was officially sworn in October 27th.”. Going into her senior year, Rayven...
Filling up ahead of a potential storm
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With all eyes on the storm activity in the Gulf, people in our area are preparing in case Hurricane Ian comes our way. A big part of being ready is making sure your cars and other vehicles are fueled up. NewsChannel 7 talked to District Manager Scott Owen of Applegreen Express Lane Gas Stations of one local gas station chain.
Gulf Coast State College receives grant to re-vamp pathways program
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Going to college is considered a major step in life, but many college students aren’t sure of exactly what they want to study when they begin. “I had a general idea,” Abby Garvin, a student at Gulf Coast State College, said. “But I didn’t...
Blountstown and Port St. Joe set for Friday game
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This week’s American Charlie Grill and Tavern High School Game of the Week has us focused on the game Friday between Blountstown and Port St. Joe. These two have played some great and meaningful games the last few decades. Like this one five years ago. And the rivalry has the intrigue of a coach who’s intermingled between both programs. Greg Jordan was first Blountstown’s coach, then in 2018 moved south to Port St. Joe. A few years later he’s made his way back to Blountstown where he has his team 4-1 and ready to go up against a 3-1 Sharks team. In speaking with coach Jordan he says he has great memories of this rivalry, and one in particular, this 2017 game when he was still at Blountstown, and the Tigers clawed their way to a 3-0 win and went on to play in the state title game that season.
Mosley prepares for trip to Chiles
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Area high school football teams in our region are looking ahead to their week six games, while also having to pay close attention to the forecast of that hurricane that’s now entering the southern Gulf of Mexico, with an expected Florida landfall later this week.
