POTUS

NBC San Diego

Biden Approves an Additional $1.1 Billion in Security Assistance for Ukraine

The Biden administration announced $1.1 billion in additional security assistance for Ukraine on Wednesday. The announcement of the upcoming aid package, the 22nd such installment, follows referendums held in four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine. Earlier this week, the White House said the U.S. would never acknowledge the results of the...
FOREIGN POLICY
Joe Biden
Janet Yellen
Washington Examiner

California's energy meltdown evinces a stunning failure of progressive ideology

Progressives' push for reduced emissions through government mandates and subsidies has collided with reality. The most recent example is Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent ban on the sale of gas-powered vehicles in California starting in 2035, then only seven days later asking Californians to avoid charging their electric vehicles due to grid reliability problems. The irony is at once laughable and tragic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
bicmagazine.com

U.S. corn-based ethanol worse for the climate than gasoline, study finds

(Reuters) - Corn-based ethanol, which for years has been mixed in huge quantities into gasoline sold at U.S. pumps, is likely a much bigger contributor to global warming than straight gasoline, according to a published story. The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, contradicts previous...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Biden hits oil and gas companies: 'Bring down prices you’re charging at the pump'

President Biden touted the worldwide drop in oil prices on Monday but urged energy companies to lower the price at the pump for consumers. "We haven’t seen the lower prices reflected at the pump though. Meanwhile, oil and gas companies are still making record profits, billions of dollars in profits," Biden said at a meeting with the White House Competition Council.
POTUS
#Treasury#Energy Efficiency#Green Energy#Energy Systems#Politics Federal#Climate Planning#Politics Whitehouse#Environment Issues#American
The Hill

Biden warns oil and gas industry not to hike energy prices over Hurricane Ian

President Biden warned U.S. energy companies against using the impacts of Hurricane Ian to hike gas prices in remarks Wednesday morning. “Do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the American people,” Biden said at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health. “The price of oil has stayed relatively low and kept going down; the price of gas should be going down as well.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

U.S. Clean Energy Backers: Permitting Bill Imperative in Climate Fight

WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Environmental groups and some fellow Democratic lawmakers had pilloried U.S. Senator Joe Manchin's bill to speed energy permitting as a handout to fossil fuel companies, but clean energy advocates said the bill's failure would hinder the rapid expansion renewable power needs to combat climate change. Democratic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Conversation U.S.

What if carbon border taxes applied to all carbon – fossil fuels, too?

The European Union is embarking on an experiment that will expand its climate policies to imports for the first time. It’s called a carbon border adjustment, and it aims to level the playing field for the EU’s domestic producers by taxing energy-intensive imports like steel and cement that are high in greenhouse gas emissions but aren’t already covered by climate policies in their home countries. If the border adjustment works as planned, it could encourage the spread of climate policies around the world. But the EU plan, as well as most attempts to evaluate the impact of such policies, is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

U.S. Climate Envoy Kerry Calls for Ramp-Up in Financing to Slash Methane Emissions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Countries need to ramp up spending dedicated to cutting methane emissions in order to rapidly slash greenhouse gases and meet global climate goals, John Kerry, U.S. special presidential climate change envoy, said on Tuesday. In prepared remarks opening the Global Methane, Climate, and Clean Air Forum, Kerry...
ENVIRONMENT
pv-magazine-usa.com

26 million acres needed to achieve zero-carbon goals

In conversations about energy, terms like “carbon neutral” and “net-zero goals” are often thrown around. Frequently, these discussions center around grid infrastructure, incentives and the viability of reaching a renewable energy future. But typically overlooked is another critical question: what do these goals actually mean for the land of America, i.e., how much acreage will be required for the country to achieve a grid with zero carbon emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Hill

Follow the first rule of strategy: Eject China from the TSP

Strategy has a significant number of rules well defined by the geniuses in its pantheon: Sunzi, Sun Bin, Alexander, Caesar, Vegetius, Machiavelli, de Saxe, Frederick the Great, Clausewitz, Jomini, Moltke, Mahan, Lenin, Tukhachevsky, Fuller, Liddle Hart, Mao, Brodie, Kahn. It would not occur to any of these great strategists to advise that the enemy should not be funded from one’s own resources. Great strategists would assume this was self-evident, just as one should not tell the enemy one’s plans.
ECONOMY

