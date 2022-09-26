ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

daystech.org

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games to Open 96,000 SF Venue in Grand Prairie, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Andretti Indoor Karting & Games will open a 96,000-square-foot racing and leisure facility in Grand Prairie, positioned within the central a part of the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex. In addition to the namesake exercise, the middle will embody laser tag, arcade and digital actuality video games and duckpin bowling. The facility, which would be the second within the DFW space and seventh nationwide for the Orlando-based idea, is scheduled to open earlier than the top of 2023.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
keranews.org

‘They just kind of took over.’ Green worms and their webs swarm DFW

Residents have found them around door frames, falling from trees, and even as surprise guests indoors. “My son said that he found one in his lunchbox,” said Fort Worth resident Steven Horvath. “My wife doesn’t like them in the house. You have to be careful when you’re cooking that they’re not dropping down from the ceiling into your food.”
FORT WORTH, TX
Dude Perfect Might Leave Frisco To Build A New 330-Foot Tower

Frisco-based YouTube group Dude Perfect announced plans for a new ten-acre sports and entertainment destination and headquarters. At the centerpiece of the complex is a 330-foot “impossible shot” tower, where fans can try to make, well, an impossible basketball shot in the splash pool below. The “impossible shot”...
FRISCO, TX
havingfuninthetexassun.com

5 Fun Things to do in Granbury this Fall

Whether you love spending a day out on Lake Granbury, or your idea of exploring is seeing what’s new in the shops around the picturesque Hood County Courthouse Square, Granbury has something for everyone! Perfectly located for a quick getaway from DFW or Waco, it’s definitely weekend worthy!
GRANBURY, TX
fox4news.com

'Bright-eyed peeper' wanted for looking into homes in Plano

PLANO, Texas - Plano police need help finding a man seen peeping through the window of a home. Security cameras got a clear picture of the man in a neighborhood near the Central Expressway and Parker Road two weeks ago. The homeowner told FOX 4 he showed up on at...
PLANO, TX
Beware The Top Ten Most Dangerous Places To Live In Texas

HOME SWEET HOME (FOR THE MOST PART) I have always been a proud Texan, and rather than ever move, I've decided to raise my family here - specifically here in Central Texas. After all, I know where to find the best food, the schools where my kid is most likely to excel, and most importantly, where the most dangerous places to live are in Texas (so I can avoid them).
TEXAS STATE
Nick Summers - Explorer

Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery

Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause.
CISCO, TX
Z94

10 Dallas Adventures You Can Probably Do All In One Day

As we collectively cross over what will be summer's last hurrah and fall finally sets in, now might be the best time of year to go experience Dallas with the family. You see, big cities fill up around the big holidays... nobody is taking a weekend during a random week prior to Halloween, Thanksgiving, or Christmas... ergo, you'd probably have the best time surrounded by the locals if you took a little getaway right now.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

The best breakfast sandwich in Texas can be found in Dallas: Report

DALLAS (KDAF) — What is needed for a good breakfast sandwich? Some like it simple, bread, eggs, bacon, cheese, and boom, you’re done. However, others want to add a special sauce, maybe a hot sauce, some vegetables, an avocado, and other fun additions to take the humble breakfast sandwich to new delicious heights.
DALLAS, TX
secretdallas.com

Take A Spin In This Hidden Bowling Alley Inside Old Movie Theater

This isn’t your average bowling alley. It was a hard loss to see Lakewood Theater in Dallas shutter back in 2015. In addition to screening movies, the historical venue – an official Dallas landmark opened in 1938 – staged live performances not excluding bands and burlesque. When it comes to honoring the former venue’s legacy, Bowlski’s has spared no expense.
DALLAS, TX
