Cuyahoga County, MetroHealth settle lawsuit for $550,000 over first in historic string of jail deaths

Ohio woman sentenced to life in prison for killing Cleveland officer
The FOX 8 I-Team has found a young woman heading to prison for life after a crime spree, including the murder of Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek.
Execution date set for Ohio man who fatally shot couple
The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday set a September 2026 execution date for a man who shot and killed a couple whose house and dog he was caring for while they were away on vacation.
Cleveland police commander faces discipline for hiding his work with private security companies, failing to pay taxes
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police Commander Michael Butler faces a slew of accusations involving his work for private security companies, including that he hid from city officials his work for the businesses during a time he led the city’s efforts at staffing both officers and security firms for major events, according to an internal disciplinary letter released Wednesday.
Cuyahoga County raising social worker pay to $26 per hour - among highest in state - to help address DCFS issues
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County social workers will now be one of the highest paid in the state, making good on one of Executive Armond Budish’s promises to increase wages to help fix problems at the Division of Children and Family Services office. The county will now be...
Feds drop charges against Cleveland cop in credit-card fraud scheme, but faces allegations of falsifying vehicle titles
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Federal prosecutors dropped charges against a Cleveland police officer in connection with a credit-card fraud scheme, but county prosecutors have charged him with falsifying titles to several cars. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster last week granted the U.S. attorney’s request to drop charges against Rorell Dickerson.
Suspect in downtown Youngstown homicide waives preliminary hearing
The suspect in a Sept. 18 shooting death downtown will now have his case heard by a Mahoning County grand jury.
Sentencing continued for man found guilty in double murder outside Parma bar
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the two brothers convicted in the 2021 deadly shooting outside of a Parma bar was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday morning; however, the hearing was continued because Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kathleen Sutula is tied up in another trial. On Aug....
31-year-old woman fatally shot in North Randall
NORTH RANDALL, Ohio — The North Randall Police Department is investigating the death of a 31-year-old woman. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the North Randall Police, a shooting happened at the Randall...
Old Brooklyn man accused of leaving racist threat on housemate’s blanket
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An Old Brooklyn man has been charged with burglary after he was accused of breaking through his housemate’s bedroom door, damaging his property and leaving a racist message on a blanket. The message appeared to have been scrawled with black spray paint. Neil Filous, 46, was...
Trumbull County woman jailed on child endangering charge
She is currently being held without bond.
After years of ‘chaos,’ South Euclid seeks municipal court merger
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- City Council is searching for a “dance partner” for its municipal court. During a Committee-of-the-Whole meeting Tuesday (Sept. 27), council heard from State Rep. Kent Smith, D-8, who shared the steps that must be taken if South Euclid Municipal Court (SEMC) is to merge with another court.
Former UM doctor who overdosed at hospital charged with medical fraud in Ohio
CLEVELAND, OHIO – A former University of Michigan doctor who overdosed on drugs stolen from patients almost a decade ago in Ann Arbor is now facing federal charges in Ohio for medical fraud, according to a report by cleveland.com. Timothy Sutton was indicted, Sept. 15, in U.S. District Court...
Missing girl found with man at Austintown Walmart
Fesig was booked into the Mahoning County Jail.
Scammers spoof deputy’s phone number to bilk residents: Bainbridge Township Police Blotter
A woman, 38, received a phone call from someone claiming to be a Geauga County sheriff’s deputy and demanding a payment of $5,000 through Apple Pay and gift cards. She sent the payments before contacting Bainbridge Township police Sept. 22. Officers are attempting to recover her money. Police Chief...
2 Northeast Ohio men arrested, accused of operating multistate fraud ring
MARION, Ohio — Two Northeast Ohio men have been arrested in Crawford County, accused of the fraudulent sale of ATVs and other equipment totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars. Michael Stevens-McKenzie, 28, of Twinsburg, and Jarell Scott, 28, of Cleveland Heights, each have been charged with a felony count...
23 Lake County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
PAINESVILLE, Ohio - Here are the Lake County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 584 of the nearly 752 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Lake County cited were...
Man who sued Parma police after arrest for parody Facebook account asks U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man’s lawsuit against Parma police for wrongfully arresting and charging him over a parody Facebook account he created that mocked the department is headed to the U.S. Supreme Court. Anthony Novak’s attorneys filed their appeal Monday to the country’s high court to try and...
Ohio girl with gun on bus says she was ‘tired of getting picked on’
Reports said an 11-year-old girl caught Monday with a loaded gun on a school bus told police she had it because she is tired of "being picked on all the time."
Sheffield Lake woman accused in 85-year-old stepfather’s death
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Sheffield Lake woman is accused in her stepfather’s death. Police say the two lived together, and it turns out, it’s what she didn’t do that has her in trouble. Officers say they found 85-year-old William Brown in his bed, barely breathing in...
Cleveland driveway becomes hotspot for illegal dumping
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Brooklyn Centre woman said her driveway is constantly filled with someone else’s garbage, and it’s been a dumping ground for years. Fed up, she called the 19 Troubleshooter. “Don’t understand why you would do that. Why?” she said. She wants to...
