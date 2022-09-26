ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WJLA

Gov. Youngkin responds to Va. student walkout in protest of transgender policies

(WSET) — Hundreds of Virginia students walked out of their schools Tuesday to protest Governor Glenn Youngkin's newly revised transgender policies. The activist group, Pride Liberation Project, said nearly 100 schools participated in the walkout. Governor Youngkin's policy would allow the parents to voice their concerns over students who...
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties

VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Skyline High students protest pending ‘anti-trans’ legislation forwarded by Governor Youngkin

Thirteen public school students gathered on the Skyline High School campus Tuesday morning to protest Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s initiative in forwarding what they termed an “anti-trans law” in Virginia. The students, aged 14 to 17, were orderly throughout as they moved from the front of the school to the football field authorized for the students’ expression of distress at what they believe would become legalized discrimination against transgender students. One of the student organizers who contacted media about the event scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to noon termed it a “Trans Rights Walkout”.
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Voice

Maryland's Best Public, Private High Schools Ranked By Website

Niche.com has released its annual rankings of the best schools in America. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. Niche’s rankings combine user input — ratings from current students, alumni, and parents — with quantitative...
MARYLAND STATE
fredericksburg.today

Voters motivated in midterm elections according to new statewide survey from UMW

Voters motivated in midterm elections according to new statewide survey from UMW. The Center for Leadership and Media Studies at the University of Mary Washington recently polled 1,000 Virginia adults to learn what’s on their minds during the midterm elections. Inflation, economy and jobs, threats to democracy, the Biden presidency, and abortion rose to the top of the results in the annual survey conducted for the center by Research America Inc. Sept. 6-12.
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

FCPS counselor investigation exposes widespread problems

An investigation into why a sex offender was able to continue working as a middle school guidance counselor has uncovered serious issues in Virginia’s largest school district. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Lincolnia on the problems plaguing Fairfax County Public Schools.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

7 of Top 10 Public High Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo; All MCPS High Schools In Top Half of Rankings, According to Niche

Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. 7 of the top 10 public high schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Poolesville High School earning the top spot (All MCPS schools listed can be seen below and there are 282 public high schools in the state).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Maryland State Board Of Elections Releases Key 2022 General Election Voting Information

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) today announced that mail-in ballot packets were transmitted to requesting military and overseas voters by the federally mandated Sept. 24 deadline and that mailing of ballot packets to other requesting voters will begin this Thursday (Sept. 29). The rollout of ballot packet mailings to domestic voters will be conducted by Maryland jurisdiction as follows:
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

5 of Top 7 Private High Schools in Maryland are in MoCo, According to Niche

Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. 5 of the top 7 private high schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Bethesda’s Holton-Arms School earning the top spot.
BETHESDA, MD
WTOP

DC may join Maryland jurisdictions in allowing noncitizens to vote

Legislation that would allow noncitizens to vote in local elections in the District quickly gained momentum Tuesday as a committee approved the bill, sending it to the full D.C. Council for consideration. If it ultimately passes, undocumented immigrants and green card holders would be able to vote in elections for...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS News

Mail-in ballots being delivered to Maryland voters

BALTIMORE - Mail-in ballots are going out to Maryland voters. The Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) announced that mail-in ballot packets were transmitted to requesting military and overseas voters by the federally mandated Sept. 24 deadline. The mailing of ballot packets to other requesting voters will begin this Thursday,...
MARYLAND STATE

