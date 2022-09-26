Read full article on original website
Transgender Teacher Harassed At Maryland School Settles Lawsuit, School Board Changes Policies
A transgender Maryland teacher who filed a lawsuit in 2018 after claiming she was harassed by students, parents, and colleagues has settled with the Prince George's County Board of Education earlier this week, reports Fox Baltimore. Jennifer Eller said she was told to present and be referred to as a...
Gov. Youngkin responds to Va. student walkout in protest of transgender policies
(WSET) — Hundreds of Virginia students walked out of their schools Tuesday to protest Governor Glenn Youngkin's newly revised transgender policies. The activist group, Pride Liberation Project, said nearly 100 schools participated in the walkout. Governor Youngkin's policy would allow the parents to voice their concerns over students who...
Thousands of people comment on proposed changes to transgender student policies
The comment period just began Monday. Statewide on Tuesday students walked out of high schools in opposition to the changes.
Virginia students walk out of school in protest of Youngkin's transgender policies
Students at nearly 100 different Virginia public schools are staging walkouts Tuesday to protest new policies from Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) that require schools to obtain parental consent before allowing students to adopt new gender identities at school. The protests are being organized by the Fairfax County -based Pride Liberation...
Virginia's transgender policies for students garner thousands of comments
Virginians will have 30 days to weigh in on the Virginia Department of Education's (VDOE) new 2022 model policies regarding the treatment of transgender students in Virginia public schools.
'He wants to hurt us' | 1,000s of Virginia students walk out to protest Gov. Youngkin transgender plan
MCLEAN, Va. — Thousands of students at nearly 100 high schools across Virginia walked out of class Tuesday to protest Gov. Glenn Youngkin's plan to reverse policies designed to protect transgender students. Chanting and holding handmade signs reading "Outing Students is Dangerous" and "I'm Straight and this Hurts Me,"...
Skyline High students protest pending ‘anti-trans’ legislation forwarded by Governor Youngkin
Thirteen public school students gathered on the Skyline High School campus Tuesday morning to protest Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s initiative in forwarding what they termed an “anti-trans law” in Virginia. The students, aged 14 to 17, were orderly throughout as they moved from the front of the school to the football field authorized for the students’ expression of distress at what they believe would become legalized discrimination against transgender students. One of the student organizers who contacted media about the event scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to noon termed it a “Trans Rights Walkout”.
How you can weigh in on Virginia's new transgender student policies
Virginians will have 30 days to weigh in on the Virginia Department of Education's (VDOE) new 2022 model policies regarding the treatment of transgender students in Virginia public schools.
