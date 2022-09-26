Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dolphins injury report: 15 players listed ahead of Bengals game
After a gritty victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, the Miami Dolphins have to quickly focus their attention on preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night at Paycor Stadium. Mike McDaniel’s team didn’t practice on Monday, but they were required to release an injury report, so they...
AthlonSports.com
Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Receive Crushing Injury News This Tuesday
The Cincinnati Bengals have received crushing injury news this Tuesday afternoon. A key member of the team's defense has reportedly suffered a significant injury. That player is D.J. Reader. D.J. Reader, the team's star defensive tackle, suffered a knee injury against the New York Jets on Sunday. The initial tests...
Giants draft bust sparks Dolphins-Bengals war of words
Let the trash-talking begin. Former New York Giants first-round draft pick Eli Apple is the center of attention ahead of the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins. Why, you ask?. It goes back to last season, when Apple trash-talked the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of...
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: Mitchell Trubisky improving each week in 'all areas'
Shortly after the Pittsburgh Steelers dropped their Week 3 "Thursday Night Football" contest against the Cleveland Browns, head coach Mike Tomlin was again asked about the starting quarterback position. Again, Tomlin voiced his support for starter Mitchell Trubisky, despite flocks of fans calling for rookie Kenny Pickett to be handed the reins.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steelers Know Offense is Causing Issues on Defense
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense understands the strain they're putting on the defense.
WLWT 5
Bengals' Joe Burrow has funny reaction when asked about color rush uniforms
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals gave a closer look at their color rush uniforms ahead of Thursday's game against the Miami Dolphins. The Bengals will be sporting their color rush white uniforms with their "White Bengal" helmets at Paycor Stadium Thursday. It will be a special night for the...
Mom hid cancer diagnosis during Bengals preseason so son could achieve his dream
Jennifer Gunter endured six rounds of chemotherapy and 17 radiation treatments. And never in that time told her son, because she didn't want her son to lose his focus.
Bengals secondary welcomes Tyreek Hill bringing ‘spice’ to primetime showdown
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals secondary scouted plenty of video this week of Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill. That included film of the comments he made about Eli Apple after Miami’s 21-19 win over Buffalo that got blasted out all over social media on Sunday night. “I can’t wait...
RELATED PEOPLE
Joe Burrow looking forward to growing relationship with Cavs’ guard Donovan Mitchell
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Third-year Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow already has incredible status throughout the state of Ohio, and now, that reaches to new Cavaliers point guard Donovan Mitchell. The guard was traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cavaliers on Sept. 1 for a massive package that included Lauri...
Will Browns Myles Garrett play on Sunday against Falcons? Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns are back in Berea preparing to travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons on Sunday. Myles Garrett, however, was not at the team’s facility after a car crash on Monday, suffering a sprained shoulder, strained biceps and cut hand. He is expected to return to the team on Thursday and his status for this week’s game is still up in the air.
NFL Week 4 picks: Miami Dolphins-Cincinnati Bengals predictions | Thursday Night Football
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, head coach Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins visit quarterback Joe Burrow, head coach Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio is 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime.
DraftKings promo code: wrap September with 40-1 NFL odds
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest DraftKings promo code unlocks a can’t-miss welcome offer for new customers. With a single $5+ NFL moneyline bet, players can tackle...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This is the process behind how the Bengals created the new 'White Bengal' look
The Cincinnati Bengals will unveil their all-white uniform combination and new white helmet with black stripes, nicknamed the White Bengal, on Thursday night against the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium in front of a sold-out crowd. Since the team teased the White Bengal look in the summer, the excitement from...
Joe Burrow explains the success of the Bengals defense: ‘You can never have peace of mind’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow knows how to break down a defense. He used those talents to give a brief scouting report of sorts for Cincinnati’s own defense, and offer his take on why they are playing so well. The Bengals have only allowed four touchdowns...
Stars align for Joe Burrow to be a good bet against the Dolphins: Michael Niziolek
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 348 yards and two touchdowns the last time he played on a Thursday night. That game came in Week 4 at Paycor Stadium (then-Paul Brown) as well. Burrow orchestrated a fourth quarter comeback with a pair of 70-plus yard drives to...
What Thursday’s White Out, new helmets mean to the Bengals
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Joe Burrow has garnered plenty of attention for his fashion style. From the striped black and gray suit he wore to the Super Bowl, the rose-tinted, rectangular frames glasses he had on during a press conference or his custom SpongeBob SquarePants sneakers, he’s enjoyed playing the role of Bengals fashion icon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
DJ Reader injury update a huge blow to the Bengals defense
The Cincinnati Bengals 2022 season hasn’t started off the way it was expected to. They finally bounced back in Week 3 against the New York Jets to get their first win of the season after two rough losses to kick things off. But it looks like they may have suffered a different type of loss in this game, as it sounds like defensive tackle DJ Reader will be forced to miss some time with a serious knee injury.
Several Cleveland Browns players part of NFL helmet-decal program
CLEVELAND, Ohio – More than 200 players, coaches and executives across the NFL will tip the cap to their heritage with international flag displays during weeks 4 and 5. The initiative recognizes the growing number of nationalities and cultures that compose the fabric of the league, the NFL said in a press release. Players will wear a helmet decal of the country or territory’s flag that represents their nationality or cultural heritage.
Gophers top 10 in ESPN's College Football Playoff odds
ESPN's Football Power Index believes only six teams have a better chance of making the College Football Playoff.
Winton Woods RB Trey Cornist reflects on 'unbelievable' performance last week
Winton Woods senior running back Trey Cornist rushed for 343 yards and six touchdowns in the Warriors' 62-31 win over visiting Anderson last week.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
88K+
Followers
82K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0