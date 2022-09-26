ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Receive Crushing Injury News This Tuesday

The Cincinnati Bengals have received crushing injury news this Tuesday afternoon. A key member of the team's defense has reportedly suffered a significant injury. That player is D.J. Reader. D.J. Reader, the team's star defensive tackle, suffered a knee injury against the New York Jets on Sunday. The initial tests...
Giants draft bust sparks Dolphins-Bengals war of words

Let the trash-talking begin. Former New York Giants first-round draft pick Eli Apple is the center of attention ahead of the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins. Why, you ask?. It goes back to last season, when Apple trash-talked the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of...
Cleveland.com

Will Browns Myles Garrett play on Sunday against Falcons? Berea Report

BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns are back in Berea preparing to travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons on Sunday. Myles Garrett, however, was not at the team’s facility after a car crash on Monday, suffering a sprained shoulder, strained biceps and cut hand. He is expected to return to the team on Thursday and his status for this week’s game is still up in the air.
What Thursday’s White Out, new helmets mean to the Bengals

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Joe Burrow has garnered plenty of attention for his fashion style. From the striped black and gray suit he wore to the Super Bowl, the rose-tinted, rectangular frames glasses he had on during a press conference or his custom SpongeBob SquarePants sneakers, he’s enjoyed playing the role of Bengals fashion icon.
DJ Reader injury update a huge blow to the Bengals defense

The Cincinnati Bengals 2022 season hasn’t started off the way it was expected to. They finally bounced back in Week 3 against the New York Jets to get their first win of the season after two rough losses to kick things off. But it looks like they may have suffered a different type of loss in this game, as it sounds like defensive tackle DJ Reader will be forced to miss some time with a serious knee injury.
Several Cleveland Browns players part of NFL helmet-decal program

CLEVELAND, Ohio – More than 200 players, coaches and executives across the NFL will tip the cap to their heritage with international flag displays during weeks 4 and 5. The initiative recognizes the growing number of nationalities and cultures that compose the fabric of the league, the NFL said in a press release. Players will wear a helmet decal of the country or territory’s flag that represents their nationality or cultural heritage.
