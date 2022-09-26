The Cincinnati Bengals 2022 season hasn’t started off the way it was expected to. They finally bounced back in Week 3 against the New York Jets to get their first win of the season after two rough losses to kick things off. But it looks like they may have suffered a different type of loss in this game, as it sounds like defensive tackle DJ Reader will be forced to miss some time with a serious knee injury.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO