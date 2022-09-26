ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Panhandle Archaeological Society to host Wildcat Bluff guided hike

By David Gay
 2 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Panhandle Archaeological Society will host a guided hike at Wildcat Bluff next month in collaboration with the Don Harrington Discovery Center and Wildcat Bluff to celebrate Archaeology Month.

According to a recent announcement from the society, the guided hike will begin at 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at Wildcat Bluff, located at 2301 North Soncy, three miles north of I-40 on Soncy. The general admission fee will be $6 for adults and $4 for children.

Wildcat Bluff guides will take participants on the guided hike to see “some of the historic archaeological sites” and “will explain some of the overall history and prehistory of the Panhandle.” The release said that members of the Panhandle Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists with “expertise in the flora, fauna and natural features of the region” will also help in the guided hike.

