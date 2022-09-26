ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Laurel, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesunpapers.com

Mantua officer sworn in

Congrats to corporal Cody Mroz, who had his ceremonial swearing-in and badge pinning at the Mantua Committee meeting. There were three others sworn into various positions as well due to previous retirements, but they were unable to attend. Although their ranks were all changed, we will have better announcements and pics of them after their nice badge pinning ceremonies.
MANTUA TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Deputy mayor presents proclamation

Deputy mayor Bob Zimmerman presented his good friend, Anthony Mirigliani, with the annual Pitt Hopkins Proclamation recognizing Sept. 18th as International Pitt Hopkins Syndrome Day here in Mantua Township. - Advertisement - “It’s always an incredible honor to participate in Pitt Hopkins Awareness Day. We love Anthony and are thrilled...
MANTUA TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Laurel, NJ
Society
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Education
Laurel, MD
Education
City
Laurel, MD
Local
Maryland Society
City
Mount Laurel, NJ
Laurel, MD
Society
thesunpapers.com

Southampton approves funds for truck that would plow snow

The Southampton Township Committee approved two separate ordinances upon second reading during its Sept. 20 meeting, each sparking lively debate from attendees on the necessity and scope of projects in the measures. The first ordinance was unanimously approved by the committee and authorized $400,000 from the township’s Capital Improvement Fund...
SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
seniorresource.com

Where Are The Best Places In Delaware For Retirement?

Delaware is the second smallest state, but it’s got a lot to offer! With a rich history dating back to the 1700s, this tiny state was the first of the original thirteen colonies to ratify the Constitution. Thomas Jefferson once referred to Delaware a “jewel among states” due to its beauty and significance. Today, Delaware is better known as the “Home of Tax Free Shopping”; it’s one of only five states without sales tax. According to a study done by Wallethub, Delaware ranks as the fourth best state for retirement.
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sense Of Community#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#Balloon Animals#Brain Tumor#Just For Us#Charity
Radio Ink

New PD/ND For WBAL

Jeff Wade has been promoted to Director of Programming/News Director for WBAL NewsRadio and 1090/FM 101.5, Baltimore. Wade is replacing long-time WBAL-AM Programmer, Scott Masteller, who is transitioning to a part time role with the station. “With Scott transitioning to the next phase of his career at WBAL NewsRadio and...
BALTIMORE, MD
chesapeakefamily.com

Recycle Plastic Film at Goodwill

Recycle Plastic Film at Goodwill in a Partnership with Trex, a First-of-its-Kind Partnership. Trex – the world’s largest composite decking company – has partnered with Goodwill of the Chesapeake and two neighboring Goodwill organizations to collect and recycle plastic film that will be used to manufacture decking products.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
thesunpapers.com

School district cites township baseball team, district staff

The Evesham Township school district’s board of education recognized the Cal Ripken World Series National Champions and commended district staff at its Sept. 22 meeting. Marlton’s 10U baseball team won the championship last month at a tournament in ​​Vincennes, Indiana. It also won district, state, and regional tournaments and represented the entire Mid-Atlantic Region at the World Series. The team was also recognized at the Phillies-Braves game on Sept. 24.
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Charities
CBS Philly

When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Wife, husband die after Pa. crash

A Lehigh Valley couple died following a Friday afternoon crash on Route 309 in Bucks County, just outside Coopersburg borough, authorities said. The crash was reported around 4:35 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Route 309/ Bethlehem Pike and where Hilltop Road and Springfield Street meet in Springfield Township. Judith...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy