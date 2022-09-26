Delaware is the second smallest state, but it’s got a lot to offer! With a rich history dating back to the 1700s, this tiny state was the first of the original thirteen colonies to ratify the Constitution. Thomas Jefferson once referred to Delaware a “jewel among states” due to its beauty and significance. Today, Delaware is better known as the “Home of Tax Free Shopping”; it’s one of only five states without sales tax. According to a study done by Wallethub, Delaware ranks as the fourth best state for retirement.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO