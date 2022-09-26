Read full article on original website
Eastern State Penitentiary has been called one of America's most haunted places.Sara BPhiladelphia, PA
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Cricket Clinic Experience at TCSL Event - Lukens Park, Horsham - Continuing cricket traditions of PhiladelphiaSanjivi IyerPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'Zack LovePhiladelphia, PA
The first union at Home Depot in the U.S. attracts nearly 300 workers in PennsylvaniaVictorPhiladelphia, PA
thesunpapers.com
Mantua officer sworn in
Congrats to corporal Cody Mroz, who had his ceremonial swearing-in and badge pinning at the Mantua Committee meeting. There were three others sworn into various positions as well due to previous retirements, but they were unable to attend. Although their ranks were all changed, we will have better announcements and pics of them after their nice badge pinning ceremonies.
WMDT.com
“Just praying she’s okay:” 5-year-old Delaware girl battling cancer, community rallying together to support family
LAUREL, Del.- Zyairah Frisby-Winder was just your normal 5-year-old kid who loves the outdoors and a good peanut butter and jelly sandwich. As she prepared to start kindergarten that journey was interrupted as she started to complain about stomach pains. “I went to go look at her stomach and there...
N.J. teacher suspended for lessons on Hitler, swastikas sues school district
A teacher in Bergen County has filed a lawsuit against the school district where he teaches history, claiming he was suspended after parents and students complained about his lessons on the rise and fall of Adolf Hitler that included an assignment to make a propaganda-style poster. Robert Welsh, 53, of...
thesunpapers.com
Deputy mayor presents proclamation
Deputy mayor Bob Zimmerman presented his good friend, Anthony Mirigliani, with the annual Pitt Hopkins Proclamation recognizing Sept. 18th as International Pitt Hopkins Syndrome Day here in Mantua Township. - Advertisement - “It’s always an incredible honor to participate in Pitt Hopkins Awareness Day. We love Anthony and are thrilled...
Loyal Elderly Woman Forcibly Thrown Out Of Lifelong Home Leaves Maryland Officials Outraged
A reportedly notoriously unreliable property management company is once again making headlines after demanding an elderly woman vacate her home of 25 years, leaving her and her dog to fend for herself, as gathered in an exclusive report with Daily Voice. The 80-year-old whistleblower received a sudden notice for her...
These elite NJ high schools are among the very best in America
Boasting over 140 million reviews, the online platform Niche keeps profiles on schools and colleges in the United States, and has placed three New Jersey high schools inside its top 20 Best Public High Schools for 2023. Two private schools in the Garden State cracked the Top 20 of that...
thesunpapers.com
Southampton approves funds for truck that would plow snow
The Southampton Township Committee approved two separate ordinances upon second reading during its Sept. 20 meeting, each sparking lively debate from attendees on the necessity and scope of projects in the measures. The first ordinance was unanimously approved by the committee and authorized $400,000 from the township’s Capital Improvement Fund...
seniorresource.com
Where Are The Best Places In Delaware For Retirement?
Delaware is the second smallest state, but it’s got a lot to offer! With a rich history dating back to the 1700s, this tiny state was the first of the original thirteen colonies to ratify the Constitution. Thomas Jefferson once referred to Delaware a “jewel among states” due to its beauty and significance. Today, Delaware is better known as the “Home of Tax Free Shopping”; it’s one of only five states without sales tax. According to a study done by Wallethub, Delaware ranks as the fourth best state for retirement.
Radio Ink
New PD/ND For WBAL
Jeff Wade has been promoted to Director of Programming/News Director for WBAL NewsRadio and 1090/FM 101.5, Baltimore. Wade is replacing long-time WBAL-AM Programmer, Scott Masteller, who is transitioning to a part time role with the station. “With Scott transitioning to the next phase of his career at WBAL NewsRadio and...
Another Generation-old NJ Shore Boardwalk Restaurant Closing For Good
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in New Jersey that have announced their demise over the past several weeks, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades and decades have pulled the plug.
chesapeakefamily.com
Recycle Plastic Film at Goodwill
Recycle Plastic Film at Goodwill in a Partnership with Trex, a First-of-its-Kind Partnership. Trex – the world’s largest composite decking company – has partnered with Goodwill of the Chesapeake and two neighboring Goodwill organizations to collect and recycle plastic film that will be used to manufacture decking products.
thesunpapers.com
School district cites township baseball team, district staff
The Evesham Township school district’s board of education recognized the Cal Ripken World Series National Champions and commended district staff at its Sept. 22 meeting. Marlton’s 10U baseball team won the championship last month at a tournament in Vincennes, Indiana. It also won district, state, and regional tournaments and represented the entire Mid-Atlantic Region at the World Series. The team was also recognized at the Phillies-Braves game on Sept. 24.
A store with trendy, hard to find items is expanding in NJ
It's called Showcase. If you're looking for something hard to find because it's new and trendy, Showcase is your go-to store. It's hard to define other than trendy. It could be health and beauty items. Toys. Candy. Home goods. It could be anything. The common denominator is stuff that's new and trending.
The New Restaurant in New Jersey is one of the Best in the Country
Don’t blink because not only is the month almost over but the year is quickly coming to an end. So, if you have items on your “to-do” list for this year, don’t forget to check them off. If you heard about a brand-new restaurant and want...
New Jersey Customers Now Responsible For Another Expense When Eating Out
I may soon give up on going out to eat in New Jersey. I get times are tough but why should I, the customer, have to pay for it?. Let me explain because yes, there is a new trend developing among restaurants. Recently, we gave you the heads up that...
Who makes the best milkshakes in New Jersey? (Opinion)
When was the last time you had a really great milkshake? The kind that was so smooth and creamy you didn't want to stop drinking it even though it was filling you up so much that you had to stop?. When I heard that Chick-fil-A has just come out with...
This NJ Deli Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in the State
While New Jersey is home to dozens of amazing delis serving up subs of massive proportions there's one, in particular, that's known for their gigantic sandwiches so big, they don't even fit on the plate.
Victim Of NJ Sports Bar Shooting, Chad Stuart, Becomes Organ Donor
The man shot in the head outside of a South Jersey bar allegedly by a former US Marine over the weekend has died, and his organs will save the lives of others, family members tell Daily Voice. Chad Stuart, 31, of Vineland, was pronounced brain dead on Sept. 24, his...
When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
Wife, husband die after Pa. crash
A Lehigh Valley couple died following a Friday afternoon crash on Route 309 in Bucks County, just outside Coopersburg borough, authorities said. The crash was reported around 4:35 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Route 309/ Bethlehem Pike and where Hilltop Road and Springfield Street meet in Springfield Township. Judith...
