Read full article on original website
Related
kicks96news.com
Neshoba COVID Death Reported, New Infections Plummet Locally
The State Health Department has identified another COVID-19 death in Neshoba County. It made the determination based on a review of death certificates that were issued between August 16th and September 14th. But there was a dramatic drop in the number of new COVID infections locally last week. The Health Department reports 15 cases in Neshoba County, five in Leake County and only one new COVID case in the past week in Attala County.
kicks96news.com
Multiple Crash Reports in Leake Today
6:50 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call reporting a minor two-vehicle accident in the parking lot of Goco’s in Edinburg. 7:50 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to a residence on Cook St regarding a domestic disturbance. 8:02 a.m. – Carthage Police were dispatched to...
kicks96news.com
Republican Primary Election for Carthage Coming Soon
The Republican Primary Election for the City of Carthage will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Polls will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall. If needed, there will be a run off election on October 18, 2022. The General Election will be held...
kicks96news.com
Photo: East Central CC announces 2022 Homecoming Court
Members of the 2022 East Central Community College Homecoming Court and their respective hometowns and high schools include (front row, from left) freshman maids Neely Hawthorne of Morton and East Rankin Academy, Belle Hollingsworth of Newton and Newton County Academy, Kaitlyn Jackson of Little Rock and Newton County High School, and Skylar Miles of Morton and Morton High School; (middle row, from left) sophomore maids Jocey Bell of Forest and Scott Central High School, Anslee Boyd of Morton and East Rankin Academy, and Nahriah Brown of Decatur and Newton County High School; and (back row, from left) Anna Gray of Philadelphia and Neshoba Central High School and Natalie Verry of Philadelphia and Neshoba Central High School.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kicks96news.com
Assault, Felony Conspiracy, and Shoplifting in Leake and Attala
TAMESHIA S JONES, 26, of Carthage, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Failure to Use Child Restraint Device, Seatbelt Violation, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $418, $418, $286, $104, $0, N/A. MICHAEL A LEWIS, 36, of Kosciusko, Shoplifting –...
kicks96news.com
Make Your Week 7 Kicks Picks Selections Now
Make your picks for this week"s Kicks Picks! You could be our weekly winner and enjoy a delicious meal at Southern or Soul in Carthage! Our grand prize winner will receive a Bayou Classic Ceramic Grill courtesy of Ozark Ag in Carthage! Play each week to increase your chances of winning the GRAND PRIZE!
Comments / 0