ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Comments / 0

Related
accountingtoday.com

MassCPAs announces 2022 Women to Watch Awards

The Massachusetts Society of CPAs announced the seven recipients of the 2022 Women to Watch Awards and will honor winners on Wednesday, Oct. 25  at the MassCPAs' Women's Leadership Summit. In partnership with the Association of International CPAs Women's Initiatives Executive Committee, a panel of judges selected seven female leaders...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
accountingtoday.com

Ian victims get federal filing relief

Hurricane Ian victims throughout Florida now have until Feb. 15 to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. The IRS is offering relief to any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which means that individuals and households that reside or have a business anywhere in Florida qualify for the relief. (The current list of eligible localities is always available on the disaster relief page.)
FLORIDA STATE
accountingtoday.com

Alaska weather victims get federal filing relief

Victims of storms and flooding that began on Sept. 15 in parts of Alaska now have until February to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. The Internal Revenue Service is offering relief to any area designated for individual or public assistance by the Federal...
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy