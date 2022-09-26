ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland expected to approve spending $5 million in stimulus money on affordable housing project

By Lucas Daprile, cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Comments / 11

The Patriot
2d ago

sure, buy votes and everything is a God dang freebie, start working and contribute instead of living off the govt. grow up

Reply(3)
6
denise conger
2d ago

can they have their own community school too? let the school include classes to help children prepare for long term goals to climb out of low income. more community schools means everyone kid knows one another and watches out for each other.

Reply
2
 

State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
Brown on Cleveland

Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City Address

Dr. Charlie Keenan and Mayor Annette Blackwell of Maple HeightsThe Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - In a well-attended auditorium, Maple Heights Mayor Annette M. Blackwell and School Superintendent Charles Keenan held their annual State of the City Address. With approximately one hundred and fifty people present, in ninety minutes, Blackwell and Keenan proved that when the city and schools partner, the community will reap the rewards and see a return on investment.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Amid staffing shortages, Cuyahoga County questioning how many jobs actually needed

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Is Cuyahoga County’s payroll larger than it needs to be?. That’s the question at the heart of a new proposal to re-evaluate the county’s operational and organizational structure amid significant, and in some cases long-standing, staffing shortages -- and right before a transition of power. The assessment will consider the number of employees in each department, the supervisor-to-staff ratio, and other operational functions and recommend changes to improve efficiency.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland Launches New Master Plan to Connect Downtown to Lake Erie

Cleveland recently launched a master planning process to revitalize its lakefront, when Mayor Justin Bibb announced a request for proposals for a $500,000 contract that builds on an earlier proposal made by the owners of the Cleveland Browns. In an article for Cleveland.com, Steven Litt credits a May 2021 proposal...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Towering walls creating new event space at Cleveland’s I-X Center (see photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s taken thousands of steel studs and sheets of drywall to get this far, but the renovations of the I-X Center are underway — and they’re massive. Contractors are working six days a week building two huge walls in the International Exposition Center, which will create a new 530,000-square-foot event space and section off about 720,000 square feet for leasing opportunities.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Up on the roof: Solon man harnesses sun for electricity

SOLON, Ohio -- When Andre Mitchell and his family moved from a suburb of Los Angeles to Solon four years ago, they weren’t used to the cold winters of Northeast Ohio. “Our first winter here, in 2018, our power went out in a snowstorm,” he said. “And when the power was out, it knocked out our furnace, because you need the electrical start to be able to get your gas furnace blowing.
SOLON, OH
