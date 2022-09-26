Cleveland expected to approve spending $5 million in stimulus money on affordable housing project

Read full article on original website
The Patriot
2d ago
sure, buy votes and everything is a God dang freebie, start working and contribute instead of living off the govt. grow up
denise conger
2d ago
can they have their own community school too? let the school include classes to help children prepare for long term goals to climb out of low income. more community schools means everyone kid knows one another and watches out for each other.
Cleveland Approves Stimulus ChecksDayana SabatinCleveland, OH
Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City AddressBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in OhioKristen WaltersCleveland, OH
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland City Council approves nearly $5M toward Woodhill neighborhood transformation
CLEVELAND — Cleveland City Council passed legislation on Monday night that provides a nearly $5 million loan to help develop the Woodhill Center East affordable housing development. Matthew Schmidt, the director of Modernization and Development for the Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority, said he is excited about what this will...
Cleveland Approves Stimulus Checks
The Cleveland City Council is expected to approve $5 million in COVID-19 stimulus funding for an affordable housing project which has actually now been in the process for years.
After years of ‘chaos,’ South Euclid seeks municipal court merger
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- City Council is searching for a “dance partner” for its municipal court. During a Committee-of-the-Whole meeting Tuesday (Sept. 27), council heard from State Rep. Kent Smith, D-8, who shared the steps that must be taken if South Euclid Municipal Court (SEMC) is to merge with another court.
Possible accord reached between Cleveland Heights mayor, council on sharing information, department heads
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With the growing pains experienced in the early going of a new form of city government, some ground rules have been laid down in the sometimes stormy relationship between the mayor and council. After an unsuccessful attempt in August to get a charter amendment on the...
Seven Hills planning for splash pad and observational tower at old rec center site
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- Splash brothers of a different kind will soon be enjoying an area currently occupied by the Seven Hills’ old recreation center located at the end of Mapleview Drive in Calvin Park. Using a recently awarded $293,100 Cuyahoga Land Bank grant, the city plans on demolishing...
Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City Address
Dr. Charlie Keenan and Mayor Annette Blackwell of Maple HeightsThe Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - In a well-attended auditorium, Maple Heights Mayor Annette M. Blackwell and School Superintendent Charles Keenan held their annual State of the City Address. With approximately one hundred and fifty people present, in ninety minutes, Blackwell and Keenan proved that when the city and schools partner, the community will reap the rewards and see a return on investment.
Cuyahoga County raising social worker pay to $26 per hour - among highest in state - to help address DCFS issues
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County social workers will now be one of the highest paid in the state, making good on one of Executive Armond Budish’s promises to increase wages to help fix problems at the Division of Children and Family Services office. The county will now be...
Amid staffing shortages, Cuyahoga County questioning how many jobs actually needed
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Is Cuyahoga County’s payroll larger than it needs to be?. That’s the question at the heart of a new proposal to re-evaluate the county’s operational and organizational structure amid significant, and in some cases long-standing, staffing shortages -- and right before a transition of power. The assessment will consider the number of employees in each department, the supervisor-to-staff ratio, and other operational functions and recommend changes to improve efficiency.
North Olmsted moving forward on flooding-abatement project
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Prior to the construction of the North Olmsted South Interceptor Equalization (EQ) Basin -- which when completed next year will provide flood relief to residents located south of Lorain Road -- the city is currently in the process of purchasing EPA-required wetland credits. “This is standard...
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland City Council OKs using $1 million in stimulus funds to help those facing eviction
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland City Council has recently given the OK to a new round of federal stimulus funding that benefits several social service programs, including help for the growing number of folks facing evictions. What You Need To Know. Cleveland City Council awarded $1 million in stimulus funds...
Cuyahoga County’s $40 million bailout of failed Med Mart should go to the voters
Cuyahoga County Council has circled the wagons and approved a $40 million bailout for the failed former Medical Mart, now known as the Global Center for Health Innovation (”Council approves $40M to renovate Global Center,” Sept. 14). I wouldn’t mind so much if we actually knew what the...
Old Park Synagogue site offers rare development, preservation opportunity for Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The introduction of the old Park Synagogue campus to a more public sphere provides a rare opportunity for both preservation and development in the middle of an inner-ring suburb. Considered to be the city’s second-largest developable property next to the nearby Severance Town Center, Park remains...
Parma Heights expected to ink new deal with Cassidy Theatre
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council is expected to approve a new one-year agreement with Cassidy Theatre Inc. regarding operation of the city-owned Greenbrier Commons venue. Mayor Marie Gallo said the previous contract between the city and the nonprofit company expired a while ago. “We’re very proud to have the...
Cleveland ordered to refund city income taxes to doctor working remotely out of state during pandemic
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Buckeye Institute, which challenged Ohio’s pandemic municipal tax rules to permit taxing people where they were neither working nor living, has won a case involving the city of Cleveland. A Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court judge on Monday ordered Cleveland to refund tax withholdings...
PLANetizen
Cleveland Launches New Master Plan to Connect Downtown to Lake Erie
Cleveland recently launched a master planning process to revitalize its lakefront, when Mayor Justin Bibb announced a request for proposals for a $500,000 contract that builds on an earlier proposal made by the owners of the Cleveland Browns. In an article for Cleveland.com, Steven Litt credits a May 2021 proposal...
Towering walls creating new event space at Cleveland’s I-X Center (see photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s taken thousands of steel studs and sheets of drywall to get this far, but the renovations of the I-X Center are underway — and they’re massive. Contractors are working six days a week building two huge walls in the International Exposition Center, which will create a new 530,000-square-foot event space and section off about 720,000 square feet for leasing opportunities.
Owner donates 203 acres of Rivendell Farm to Medina County Park District
WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Very few people have the wherewithal to donate a sizable chunk of land to a park for others to enjoy. Even fewer are generous enough to share. Dedee O’Neil, owner of Rivendell Farm on Greenwich Road in Westfield Township, has done exactly that. She has...
23 Lake County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
PAINESVILLE, Ohio - Here are the Lake County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 584 of the nearly 752 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Lake County cited were...
It’s looking likely that Ohio cities must refund your 2020 income taxes: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Buckeye Institute challenged Ohio’s pandemic municipal tax rules to permit taxing people where they were neither working nor living. And now it’s won a case against Cleveland. We’re talking about what this means for Ohioans who paid taxes in their office cities while working...
Up on the roof: Solon man harnesses sun for electricity
SOLON, Ohio -- When Andre Mitchell and his family moved from a suburb of Los Angeles to Solon four years ago, they weren’t used to the cold winters of Northeast Ohio. “Our first winter here, in 2018, our power went out in a snowstorm,” he said. “And when the power was out, it knocked out our furnace, because you need the electrical start to be able to get your gas furnace blowing.
