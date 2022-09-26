Read full article on original website
Mark Jones
2d ago
I find this utterly stupid with all of the violence that is over taking the country not just Philadelphia this lady is trying to end something that has been for 100 yrs. She has to remember without the help of animals the world wouldn’t b horses help get us places helped move lumber to build structures etc get my point
Patriot 1st
1d ago
All l care for is they are properly taken care of. Well groomed horses and carridges look great. These animal rights people would rather have them retired and guess what they'd end up going to dogfood factory.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Eastern State Penitentiary has been called one of America's most haunted places.Sara BPhiladelphia, PA
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Cricket Clinic Experience at TCSL Event - Lukens Park, Horsham - Continuing cricket traditions of PhiladelphiaSanjivi IyerPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'Zack LovePhiladelphia, PA
The first union at Home Depot in the U.S. attracts nearly 300 workers in PennsylvaniaVictorPhiladelphia, PA
police1.com
Philly mayor signs executive order banning firearms from all recreation areas
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney signed an executive order Tuesday banning guns and deadly weapons from the city's indoor and outdoor recreation spaces including parks, basketball courts and pools. The order is the latest attempt by Philadelphia officials to regulate guns inside city limits, something made difficult by...
Massive junkyard fire sends black plume of smoke into Philadelphia sky
Crews worked all night to put out the hot spots of a massive junkyard fire in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.
Mayor Jim Kenney signs executive order banning guns from Philadelphia park facilities
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is raising the stakes to fight Philadelphia's gun violence. Tuesday morning, he signed an executive order banning guns at city rec buildings and parks. This order comes one day after Tiffany Fletcher's funeral. She was shot in the crossfire outside a West Philly rec center and died. On Tuesday, Mayor Jim Kenney joined other city leaders at City Hall to sign an executive order meant to combat gun violence."We will not tolerate the endangerment of children and families while they are in our treasured community spaces," Kenney said. The order bans guns...
‘The devil is in the details’: Councilmember Thomas issues Philly gun violence prevention recommendations
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. After spending the summer at “gun court,” the arraignment court where many weapons cases are heard, Philadelphia City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas took a three-pronged approach to the city’s gun violence problem: addressing systemic failures; pushing back on the perception of lawlessness; and coordinated court reform.
csengineermag.com
Upscale Philadelphia high-rise now open
PHILADELPHIA—The Harman Group, now IMEG, is proud to announce the opening of Arthaus, 301 S. Broad St., Philadelphia. The exquisite, 47-story, 400,000 square-foot residential tower fits seamlessly into the atmosphere of upscale art, culture, and entertainment along the Avenue of the Arts. The luxury high-rise includes 107 condominiums, curated amenities, ground floor retail, and above-ground parking for 151 cars. A grand opening celebration was held Sept. 20.
billypenn.com
Game-changer for North Broad? After years in the works, an official business district looks close to reality
Philadelphia City Council votes this week on creating a business improvement district along North Broad Street. The legislation would cap a multi-year journey — though not everyone on the strip is in favor. The central corridor north of City Hall is home to many landmarks, storied organizations, and resurgent...
'The birthplace of liberty is a cesspool': Crime wave sweeps 'lawless' Philadelphia with more than 750 people shot dead since Memorial Day and rampant smash-and-grabs wrecking businesses
Philadelphia residents have decried a recent spate of violent crime that has seen more than 750 people shot since the end of May, as a series of high profile incidents have rocked the crime-ridden city. Since Memorial Day, shootings and assaults in the supposed City of Brotherly Love has been...
wasteadvantagemag.com
The City of Philadelphia, PA Conducts Expanded Hours Residential Sanitation Collection Pilot Program
In an effort to improve mobility and traffic congestion, the City is conducting a six-month pilot that began September 26, to expand residential trash and recycling collection hours within the boundaries of Vine to Bainbridge Streets, from the Delaware to Schuylkill Rivers, to limit the operation of municipal sanitation trucks during the more congested times of the travel.
Kids as young as TEN joined the mob of 100 looters who stormed a Philadelphia WaWa in chaotic raid - as robberies in the city soar 40%
Police in Philadelphia say that children as young as 10 took part in mob that ransacked and looted a Wawa convenience store over the weekend. Philadelphia cops on Tuesday released new footage of the brazen attack, seeking tips from the public to help identify members of the mob, which ran amok in the store on Saturday.
Ransacked Philadelphia, PA, Wawa Video Shows People at Their Worst
Watching the video of teens trashing a Philadelphia Wawa over the weekend and seeing the events of the unauthorized car rally that left the city of Wildwood shaken and two dead on Saturday night has left me thinking about a quote from English writer and poet Samuel Johnson. When once...
Philadelphia Museum of Art workers strike, again
Workers at the Philadelphia Museum of Art are on strike, forming a picket line early Monday morning at the museum’s North Entrance on Kelly Drive. The “wall-to-wall” union of about 180 workers from nearly every department at the museum has been negotiating for its first contract for two years.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Larry Krasner Bombs Fox 29 Interview
Plus, the after-school shooting, Kenney's new gun ban, and more of what the city is talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if...
Phillymag.com
This Philly Wawa Now Closes for an Hour Each Afternoon to Avoid Students
And it's literally across the street from the local police station. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. The Philadelphia Police Department now says that the teens caught on video ransacking a Wawa store on Roosevelt Boulevard...
West Chester Tattoo Artist Who Used to be Homeless Now Has Thousands of Fans Around the World
Gia Rose, a 40-year-old tattoo artist in West Chester, has endured hardships throughout the beginning of her life, but she didn’t let them stop her from opening one of the first woman-owned tattoo studios in the nation, reports staff from 6ABC.
philasun.com
Statement from Philadelphia NAACP President CATHERINE HICKS on Roxborough HS shooting
The headline reads “5 TEEN FOOTBALL PLAYERS SHOT AFTER AMBUSH NEAR ROXBOROUGH HIGH SCHOOL IN PHILADELPHIA; 1 DEAD”. Same headline different victims, our sons and daughters are in trouble Philadelphia! We tell our children to go school, get involved, join activities and yet they still aren’t safe. Yesterday’s...
Primo Hoagies reopens store on Chestnut Street in Center City
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Primo Hoagies is celebrating the grand reopening of its Chestnut Street location. Eyewitness News stopped by the store earlier Monday morning at 20th and Chestnut Streets.The store holds a special meaning for the company, it's the second store opened by the company's late founder.To celebrate the reopening, rewards members can get a Primo Size Hoagie at the Chestnut Street store for $6.99 throughout Monday.
When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
NBC New York
Man Stabbed to Death in Atlantic City Casino Hotel Room
First responders found a New Jersey man stabbed to death inside a hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City last week. On Tuesday, the Office of the Atlantic County Prosecutor announced murder charges against Philadelphia's Andrew James Osborne in the Sept. 23, 2022, stabbing death of Egg Harbor Township's Brian Wilkinson.
‘What are they going to do next?’ Health concerns emerge as officials get ready to clean up Camden’s toxic pile of dirt
Isa Martinez said the lot across the street from her home in Camden’s Bergen Square neighborhood was empty until about two years ago. That’s when she said trucks started to bring debris to dump on the site. “The houses are shaking, everything is just going crazy,” she said....
Former MMA fighter charged with murder for stabbing in Atlantic City, NJ casino hotel room
ATLANTIC CITY — A Philadelphia man is charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of a man whose body was found in a room at Ocean Casino Resort last week. Andrew Osborne, 34, was arrested in Philadelphia as a result of an investigation into the stabbing Friday afternoon, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
