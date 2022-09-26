ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 13

Mark Jones
2d ago

I find this utterly stupid with all of the violence that is over taking the country not just Philadelphia this lady is trying to end something that has been for 100 yrs. She has to remember without the help of animals the world wouldn’t b horses help get us places helped move lumber to build structures etc get my point

Reply(4)
4
Patriot 1st
1d ago

All l care for is they are properly taken care of. Well groomed horses and carridges look great. These animal rights people would rather have them retired and guess what they'd end up going to dogfood factory.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Mayor Jim Kenney signs executive order banning guns from Philadelphia park facilities

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is raising the stakes to fight Philadelphia's gun violence. Tuesday morning, he signed an executive order banning guns at city rec buildings and parks. This order comes one day after Tiffany Fletcher's funeral. She was shot in the crossfire outside a West Philly rec center and died. On Tuesday, Mayor Jim Kenney joined other city leaders at City Hall to sign an executive order meant to combat gun violence."We will not tolerate the endangerment of children and families while they are in our treasured community spaces," Kenney said. The order bans guns...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

‘The devil is in the details’: Councilmember Thomas issues Philly gun violence prevention recommendations

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. After spending the summer at “gun court,” the arraignment court where many weapons cases are heard, Philadelphia City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas took a three-pronged approach to the city’s gun violence problem: addressing systemic failures; pushing back on the perception of lawlessness; and coordinated court reform.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
csengineermag.com

Upscale Philadelphia high-rise now open

PHILADELPHIA—The Harman Group, now IMEG, is proud to announce the opening of Arthaus, 301 S. Broad St., Philadelphia. The exquisite, 47-story, 400,000 square-foot residential tower fits seamlessly into the atmosphere of upscale art, culture, and entertainment along the Avenue of the Arts. The luxury high-rise includes 107 condominiums, curated amenities, ground floor retail, and above-ground parking for 151 cars. A grand opening celebration was held Sept. 20.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

'The birthplace of liberty is a cesspool': Crime wave sweeps 'lawless' Philadelphia with more than 750 people shot dead since Memorial Day and rampant smash-and-grabs wrecking businesses

Philadelphia residents have decried a recent spate of violent crime that has seen more than 750 people shot since the end of May, as a series of high profile incidents have rocked the crime-ridden city. Since Memorial Day, shootings and assaults in the supposed City of Brotherly Love has been...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wasteadvantagemag.com

The City of Philadelphia, PA Conducts Expanded Hours Residential Sanitation Collection Pilot Program

In an effort to improve mobility and traffic congestion, the City is conducting a six-month pilot that began September 26, to expand residential trash and recycling collection hours within the boundaries of Vine to Bainbridge Streets, from the Delaware to Schuylkill Rivers, to limit the operation of municipal sanitation trucks during the more congested times of the travel.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Whittaker
Person
Stuart Mitchell
Daily Mail

Kids as young as TEN joined the mob of 100 looters who stormed a Philadelphia WaWa in chaotic raid - as robberies in the city soar 40%

Police in Philadelphia say that children as young as 10 took part in mob that ransacked and looted a Wawa convenience store over the weekend. Philadelphia cops on Tuesday released new footage of the brazen attack, seeking tips from the public to help identify members of the mob, which ran amok in the store on Saturday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philadelphia Museum of Art workers strike, again

Workers at the Philadelphia Museum of Art are on strike, forming a picket line early Monday morning at the museum’s North Entrance on Kelly Drive. The “wall-to-wall” union of about 180 workers from nearly every department at the museum has been negotiating for its first contract for two years.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Philly Today: Larry Krasner Bombs Fox 29 Interview

Plus, the after-school shooting, Kenney's new gun ban, and more of what the city is talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carriage#Philadelphia City Council#Horse#New York City
CBS Philly

Primo Hoagies reopens store on Chestnut Street in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Primo Hoagies is celebrating the grand reopening of its Chestnut Street location. Eyewitness News stopped by the store earlier Monday morning at 20th and Chestnut Streets.The store holds a special meaning for the company, it's the second store opened by the company's late founder.To celebrate the reopening, rewards members can get a Primo Size Hoagie at the Chestnut Street store for $6.99 throughout Monday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Philly

When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC New York

Man Stabbed to Death in Atlantic City Casino Hotel Room

First responders found a New Jersey man stabbed to death inside a hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City last week. On Tuesday, the Office of the Atlantic County Prosecutor announced murder charges against Philadelphia's Andrew James Osborne in the Sept. 23, 2022, stabbing death of Egg Harbor Township's Brian Wilkinson.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
18K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy