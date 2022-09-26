ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man brings shotgun into gas station, clerk pulls gun on him: Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iuJNs_0iB4N34G00

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man after security footage from inside a gas station shows him bringing a shotgun into the store in what deputies are calling an attempted robbery.

Deputies said on Sept. 9, the man holding the shotgun entered the store and started to look around. He did not notice anyone behind the counter at the time so he stands around and waits. At this time, the store clerk was in the back getting his personal gun because he had seen the man arm himself before coming into the store.

Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide

Finally, the man sees the store clerk return with his gun pointed toward the him. The man then tells the store clerk he is not from the area and is from Chicago. Instead of robbing the store, the man decided to leave.

Deputies said they found and arrested Rakim Stephen Tate, 32, in Santa Rosa County. Tate was charged with openly carrying a prohibited weapon and attempted robbery with a firearm. His shotgun was also recovered by deputies.

Comments / 21

Darren Callahan
1d ago

They can't charge him with robbery, he never lifted and pointed the gun. It was pointed down the whole time so no threat was made. Only thing he can be charged with is carrying a gun BUT it's legal to possess a long gun. You only need a permit to carry a handgun so that charge is out.

Reply(1)
2
BlingGnome
2d ago

lmao from Chicago. He met a Florida man today

Reply
14
Marva Lacquement
2d ago

this ain't the north here u will die for harming people

Reply
12
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

