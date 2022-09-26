Read full article on original website
William Rhoads, 65, of Glenwood, Minnesota
Celebration of Life for William Rhoads, age 65 of Glenwood, MN, will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. with a Celebration of His Life beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry, IA. Burial will be in the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry. Memorials will be given to his family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
Gregory Alan Perrien, age 48, of Altoona, formerly of Carroll
Gregory Alan Perrien, age 48, of Altoona, IA, and formerly of Carroll, IA, passed away unexpectedly on September 24, 2022. Funeral services for Gregory Alan Perrien, age 48, of Altoona, formerly of Carroll will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church in Carroll with Rev. Cindy Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Crawford Heights Memorial Gardens in Denison.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
Marlin Glen Kinney, 83, of Greenfield
Visitation for Marlin Glen Kinney, 83, of Greenfield, will be Saturday, October 1, from 4-6 PM at the Greenfield Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. The family requests any memorial contributions be made to EveryStep Hospice in Winterset (everystep.org/donate). Online condolences may be shared at johnsonfuneralhome.com. Survivors include: Wife Sherry of Greenfield,...
Free Program on Lincoln Highway to be in Rippey
A free program is being held in Rippey tomorrow night. The Rippey Lions Club is hosting Bob and Joyce Ausberger of Jefferson to present a program on the Lincoln Highway. Lions Club member Nancy Hanaman tells Raccoon Valley Radio the Ausbergers have been active members of the Iowa Lincoln Highway Association and operate the Lincoln Highway museum in Grand Junction.
Jefferson community pays tribute to Nelson Evans
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids lost a great football coach, mentor and former all-state player at Jefferson. Nelson Evans, an assistant for the J-Hawks, passed away unexpectedly. Former players, family and friends shared stories of Nelson. “He means a lot. He has impacted a lot of lives off...
Charles “Chuck” Harmon, 98, of Jefferson
A private family graveside service for Charles “Chuck” Harmon, age 98 of Jefferson, will be held in the Paton Township Cemetery at, Paton, IA. Memorials in his memory may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com. Survivors...
Phyllis Ann York, 93, of Adel
Funeral services for Phyllis Ann York, 93, of Adel, at 10:30 am on Friday, September 30th at the Panther Creek Church of the Brethren. Burial will follow at the Panther Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery. A visitation will be held Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at.
The biggest eyesores in Des Moines
Last month we asked for your opinions about the metro's greatest eyesore.It was linked with a story about a city of Des Moines initiative to track problematic properties.Your thoughts"The deterioration along MLK. Too many unkempt properties are a detraction along a main corridor into the downtown area," — Carol Morrow, Ankeny"The Kaleidoscope mall, especially from the viewpoint of the skywalk," — David Jennings, DSM"The Homeless Camp on MLK between 9th and 15th. I know this is a bigger issues than being an eyesore but it needs to be addressed," — Nancy Paulson, DSM The new federal courthouse under construction in downtown DSM. Drawing Courtesy of Mack Scogin Merrill Elam Architects via the U.S. General Services Administration⬆️ "The (still-under-construction) federal courthouse downtown. It's not dilapidated, but seeing it is a reminder of what could have been and how the feds completely ignored what our community wanted," — Danny Akright, DSM
Jodi Long Leaving WHO 13 News: Where’s the Des Moines Anchor Going?
The residents of Des Moines have witnessed Jodi Long’s meteoric rise from college intern to weekday morning anchor. Over the course of 10 years, countless viewers have watched her each morning. But now, the talented anchor has announced her departure from the station. The news that Jodi Long is leaving WHO 13 News was met with widespread sadness. Naturally, locals had questions about where Jodi Long was going next and why she was leaving. Here’s what the Emmy Award-nominated anchor said about her next career move.
Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path
Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
All the Big Iowa Concerts Scheduled for the Rest of 2022 [LIST]
There are still MANY more concerts to look forward to this year! Here are many the shows we know about as of September 27th:. Friday, September 30th at 8 p.m. Thursday, October 6th at 8 p.m. Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport. Thursday, October 20th at 7 p.m. Wooly's in...
Childhood Cancer Awareness Through Play-Doh Fundraise Continues for One Jefferson Family
A fundraising effort on behalf of one of Jefferson’s young ladies and as part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month continues through the end of September. Tabatha Shahan tells Raccoon Valley Radio they are accepting donations of Play-Doh, Silly Puddy, slime and bubbles at Home State Bank through September 30th to be donated to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines. She says the kick-off for this year’s fundraiser was last Friday’s Go Gold Game at the home high school football game against Clarinda, which Tabatha’s daughter Avril was the kid captain. Avril was diagnosed with a form of leukemia in 2017 when she was just three years old. Tabatha says Avril relapsed earlier this year and has been receiving chemotherapy treatments.
Memorial ride stops in Carroll to honor fallen hero
CARROLL, IOWA — A retired US Army colonel is on a 1,700 bike ride across the country to pay tribute to six of his men who were killed in action and to raise awareness about the continued struggles with PTSD and drug abuse faced by soldiers who served in Afghanistan. Chris Kolenda is a retired […]
Sheriff: Woman drowns in Crawford County pond
A woman's body was recovered from a pond in Crawford County Wednesday morning.
Why authorities say Iowans should be aware of bomb-making threats
EARLHAM, IOWA — The shelves of grocery, hardware and farm supply stores across Iowa are filled with items we need to clean and repair our homes and run our businesses. But those same products can be used to cause mass casualties when combined improperly by someone with bad intentions. On Wednesday, federal authorities were in small town Iowa to spread that message.
1 injured in chase, crash on SE 14th in Des Moines on Wednesday
DES MOINES, IOWA — A suspect is in custody after hitting two cars during a chase that ended in a crash on SE 14th Street in Des Moines on Wednesday morning. Police say that detectives tried stopping a driver who is connected to a shooting investigation around 10:15 am on Wednesday when the driver took off northbound on SE 14th Street. Police say the suspect hit one vehicle as he passed through the intersection with Granger Avenue. The driver of that car suffered minor injuries. The suspect continued northbound until he hit a truck at Hartford Avenue. That is where the suspect abandoned his car but was quickly taken into custody by police.
New Perry Chamber Member Orientation Tomorrow
A reminder for any new Perry Chamber members, a new orientation class is taking place tomorrow. Perry Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti says they previously held a new member workshop this past spring and decided to have another one in the fall. “So we’re following up since we have quite a...
I-S-U Finds Endangered Bees at Only four Of 50 Iowa Locations
(Ames, IA) — Iowa State University researchers say their effort to map out the location and habitat of the rare rusty patched bee In Iowa found them in limited quantity. Teams from I-S-U surveyed 50 sites across Iowa twice in recent months. They only found the rusty patched bumble bee at four locations — in Ames, Brushy Creek State Recreation Area near Fort Dodge, and two locations near Dubuque and Yellow River State Forest. The rusty-patched bumble bee was the first ever bee to be listed as endangered in 2017. Researchers hope the findings could help wildlife managers and land stewards reverse the decline of bee populations and support other pollinators more broadly.
