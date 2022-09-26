A number of firearms were reported stolen over the weekend in Jonesboro, with one alleged victim reporting six were stolen from his home in the past month. The report was taken Sunday morning at the 1900-block of Mitzi Lane in Jonesboro. There, a 73-year-old resident told police that between August 25 and September 25 (Sunday), six guns were stolen. They include a Beretta, a Taurus, a Ruger 22 mag, Llama auto, Walther P22, and a Springfield 9mm XP59.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO