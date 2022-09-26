Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 45-12 win over Arkansas StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How Ohio State’s offense showed ‘big play capability’ in 45-12 win over Arkansas StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Ohio State aims to maintain standards in first matchup with Arkansas StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Smith-Njigba to be evaluated throughout week before Arkansas State gameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Kait 8
City implementing new trash truck, can service
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Pocahontas is implementing a new trash truck and can service. The new trash truck uses an arm to grab the can, pulls it to the truck, then dumps the contents inside. Along with the new truck, citizens must use new cans to ensure...
Kait 8
Commission discusses future plans for Jonesboro sports complex
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The future of a possible sports complex in Jonesboro is looking a little clearer after the city’s Advertising and Promotion Commission met to discuss what the next steps are. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, the commission said it is conducting a feasibility study to find out...
Kait 8
‘We may possibly have to close everything’: Ballot petition could heavily impact library funding
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A ballot petition presented to the Craighead County Clerk on Tuesday could have “dire” implications on the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library. According to County Judge Marvin Day, a petition filed by two county residents and two city residents would cut the mills...
Kait 8
City works to keep water in ditches, out of streets
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County city is finding ways to keep water in the ditches and out of streets and homes during rainy seasons. Sidewalks are a very important addition to a community, that’s why the city of Jonesboro is working on covering ditches with sidewalks to help with water flow and provide a safe route for those who walk.
neareport.com
Firearms reported stolen in Jonesboro
A number of firearms were reported stolen over the weekend in Jonesboro, with one alleged victim reporting six were stolen from his home in the past month. The report was taken Sunday morning at the 1900-block of Mitzi Lane in Jonesboro. There, a 73-year-old resident told police that between August 25 and September 25 (Sunday), six guns were stolen. They include a Beretta, a Taurus, a Ruger 22 mag, Llama auto, Walther P22, and a Springfield 9mm XP59.
Kait 8
FEATHERY SITUATION: Police, Animal Control capture peacocks on the loose
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Officers had quite a time containing a couple of colorful friends on Wednesday morning. According to a media release from the Jonesboro Police Department, girls at Skin Fix Med Spa Jonesboro flagged down Jonesboro Police Officers Kaja and Crawford to tell them peacocks were on the loose in the parking lot.
Kait 8
‘Criminal investigation’ into Jonesboro police officer’s death turned over to prosecutor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – The criminal investigation into the death of a Jonesboro police officer who died during training at a North Little Rock academy is now under review by the Pulaski County Prosecutor. According to the Chief Deputy, John Johnson, senior attorneys in the Prosecutors Office will...
Kait 8
Tornado siren false alarm leads to protocol changes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When tornado sirens echoed through the streets of Jonesboro Saturday night, many attending festivals and other community events felt panic and confusion. Years ago, the sirens were to be sounded once a Tornado Warning was issued for the whole county. This protocol has since been tossed...
Kait 8
Man accused of touching victim’s ‘no-no place’
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Deputies arrested a Jonesboro man after a young victim told investigators he touched her “no-no place.”. Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to arrest 66-year-old Gabriel Garfias on one count of second-degree sexual assault. On Saturday, Sept. 10, sheriff’s deputies responded to...
Kait 8
New fire station looking to save residents money
HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - A new fire station in Poinsett County will better protect you and may just put a couple more dollars into your pocket. Construction has begun on the new Harrisburg Fire Station right off Highway 1. The new state-of-the-art facility will expand their force and hopefully lower...
talkbusiness.net
National Cold War Center in Blytheville gets $1.9 million in reserve funds
Dreams of building The National Cold War Center in Blytheville are one step closer to becoming a reality. Arkansas’ Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Division of Heritage has distributed $1.9 million in restricted reserves funds towards the project. A timetable for completing the project has not been released.
Man falls from vehicle onto Arkansas interstate; 3 facing charges
A man is injured after falling out of a vehicle onto an Arkansas interstate Sunday, the Poinsett County Sheriff's Office said.
Kait 8
Man accused of opening fire on another man during argument
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Paragould man after they said he fired several shots at another man. Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause Tuesday to arrest 30-year-old Jamal Bender on suspicion of aggravated assault. According to court documents, on Sept. 27, officers responded to a...
Kait 8
Early morning crash backs up traffic in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Jonesboro has backed up morning traffic. According to Arkansas State Police, a crash on I-555 Southbound near Joe Mack Campbell Park has traffic at a standstill. ASP is advising to avoid the area if at all possible and take Dan Avenue to get...
Kait 8
Early morning crash slows traffic in Paragould
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Paragould slowed down the morning commute in Paragould. At least two vehicles were involved in a crash before 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. on W Kingshighway, just in front of Arkansas Methodist Medical Center. No word on any injuries. Traffic is back and...
Several dogs abandoned for months inside Arkansas home, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Trumann, Arkansas woman is facing charges of animal cruelty and neglect after police say she abandoned several dogs inside a house on Sharon Street. Trumann police said Bethany Hamilton left four dogs alone in deplorable conditions for two months without food or water. Officer said the dogs’ bones were showing, they […]
Kait 8
Deputies seize drugs, weapons, and cash
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -A traffic stop in Clay County led to the seizure of drugs, weapons, and money from a man on probation. According to a media release from Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller, on Saturday, Sept. 24, a deputy pulled over 28-year-old Justin Trinkle for going 15 miles per hour over the speed limit on Highway 135.
whiterivernow.com
Woman facing charges involving stolen credit card numbers
A Batesville woman is facing various theft and fraud charges involving stolen credit card numbers. Independence County Circuit Court information says Christine Antoinette Newman, 39, has been charged with 11 felonies and five misdemeanors involving theft of property, fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, identity fraud, and forgery.
Kait 8
Police: Man admits to killing family in house fire
MCCRORY, Ark. (KAIT) – Following up on a house fire in McCrory, KAIT has learned that a man is now facing murder and arson charges after allegedly admitting to killing his family. According to court documents, Prosecuting Attorney C. Ryan Cooper is seeking three felony charges against Steven Ray...
Kait 8
Lane of traffic closed to land helicopter for crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A lane of traffic in Jonesboro was closed to land a helicopter for a crash victim. According to the Jonesboro Desk Sergeant, a head-on crash on Highway 18 near Hytrol affected both sides of the street. Injuries have been reported, and one person was taken to a...
