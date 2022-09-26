ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Ravens Are Releasing Veteran Cornerback This Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens are making a significant roster decision this Tuesday afternoon. The AFC North franchise is releasing a veteran cornerback. That player is 27-year-old Daryl Worley. The Ravens are releasing cornerback Daryl Worley this Tuesday afternoon. In a corresponding move, Baltimore is signing offensive lineman Zack Johnson to the...
McDaniel: Miami's Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) questionable in Week 4

According to head coach Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) is currently questionable for Week Four's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Per McDaniel, if the Dolphins held a full practice instead of walk-through, Tagovailoa would of been a limited participant due to back and ankle injuries. Expect Teddy Bridgewater to make his first start this season under center if Tagovailoa is unable to suit up on Thursday night versus a Bengals' defense ranked third (10.6) in FanDuel points allowed to quarterbacks this season.
Sterling Shepard Suffers ACL Tear

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard has a season ending injury. According to reports, Shepard tore his ACL in Week 3’s Monday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys. He will not return for the remainder of the Giants’ 2022 campaign. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news...
College Football Week 5 News and Notes

The college football season is here. Every week, different news and notes will pop up, which will affect what happens on the field and off it. Here are the college football week 5 news and notes. Georgia Tech Fires Geoff Collins. Georgia Tech has decided to fire Geoff Collins after...
