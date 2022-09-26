According to head coach Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) is currently questionable for Week Four's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Per McDaniel, if the Dolphins held a full practice instead of walk-through, Tagovailoa would of been a limited participant due to back and ankle injuries. Expect Teddy Bridgewater to make his first start this season under center if Tagovailoa is unable to suit up on Thursday night versus a Bengals' defense ranked third (10.6) in FanDuel points allowed to quarterbacks this season.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO