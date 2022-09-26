Read full article on original website
Related
AthlonSports.com
Baltimore Ravens Are Releasing Veteran Cornerback This Tuesday
The Baltimore Ravens are making a significant roster decision this Tuesday afternoon. The AFC North franchise is releasing a veteran cornerback. That player is 27-year-old Daryl Worley. The Ravens are releasing cornerback Daryl Worley this Tuesday afternoon. In a corresponding move, Baltimore is signing offensive lineman Zack Johnson to the...
Miami Dolphins star QB Tua Tagovailoa could miss Thursday night’s game against the Bengals
In the first half of Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills, Tua Tagovailoa was on the receiving end of a
numberfire.com
McDaniel: Miami's Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) questionable in Week 4
According to head coach Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) is currently questionable for Week Four's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Per McDaniel, if the Dolphins held a full practice instead of walk-through, Tagovailoa would of been a limited participant due to back and ankle injuries. Expect Teddy Bridgewater to make his first start this season under center if Tagovailoa is unable to suit up on Thursday night versus a Bengals' defense ranked third (10.6) in FanDuel points allowed to quarterbacks this season.
First look: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals odds and lines
The Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) welcome the Miami Dolphins (3-0) to Paycor Stadium for Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET (PRIME). Below, we look at Dolphins vs. Bengals odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Bengals come into this game...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bills sign OL Justin Murray, place Tommy Doyle on injured reserve
The Buffalo Bills have addressed their offensive line depth. The team announced on Tuesday that lineman Justin Murray was signed. Murray’s addition comes amid some health concerns the Bills are having in the trenches. The corresponding move Buffalo made highlights that. The team also officially placed Tommy Doyle (ACL)...
NFL・
Ravens and Bills Bracing for Harsh Weather for Week 4 Game
The Ravens and Bills are bracing for a rainy game in Baltimore on Sunday as the remnants of Hurricane Ian move up the East Coast.
Trevor Lawrence is Jaguars' first AFC Offensive Player of the Week in 12 years
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence snapped an unflattering streak for the franchise Wednesday when he was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Los Angeles Chargers. Lawrence, 22, completed 71.8 percent of his passes for 262 yards with three touchdowns, no interceptions, and a 115.5...
Sterling Shepard Suffers ACL Tear
Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard has a season ending injury. According to reports, Shepard tore his ACL in Week 3’s Monday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys. He will not return for the remainder of the Giants’ 2022 campaign. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news...
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texans vs. Chargers Wednesday injury report: RB Dameon Pierce limited
RB Dameon Pierce (hip) was among the four Texans who were limited in practice. The other three were LB Blake Cashman (hip), S M.J. Stewart (hip), CB Isaac Yiadom (thigh). TE Pharaoh Brown (shoulder) was a full participant in practice. For more information on Los Angeles’ injury report, check out...
Bengals DT D.J. Reader facing extended absence with knee injury
It would seem Reader will be IR-bound. This certainly stings for a Bengals team that had Reader and Larry Ogunjobi during its AFC North title run last season. Ogunjobi is now with the Steelers, leaving B.J. Hill — who re-signed with the Bengals this offseason — as the team’s top defensive tackle.
College Football Week 5 News and Notes
The college football season is here. Every week, different news and notes will pop up, which will affect what happens on the field and off it. Here are the college football week 5 news and notes. Georgia Tech Fires Geoff Collins. Georgia Tech has decided to fire Geoff Collins after...
The Game Haus
Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
980K+
Views
ABOUT
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 0