Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins continued their feud in the dark segment following this week’s WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Riddle defeated Damian Priest in the RAW main event, and after the match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned to save Riddle from The Judgment Day. Edge then challenged Finn Balor to a WWE Extreme Rules “I Quit” match. Edge and The Judgment Day eventually left after the show.
Big Name Returns On WWE Raw
Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and the show featured its fair share of surprises. Earlier in the night Candice LeRae made her return to WWE, and Edge also made his return at the end of the show. Riddle faced off against...
Former WWE Champion Confirms Big Backstage Fight Took Place At WrestleMania
In the world of professional wrestling not everyone gets along all the time as backstage disputes certainly do happen as fans have recently seen with CM Punk’s situation involving The Elite. At WrestleMania 32 The League of Nations defeated The New Day and The New Day previously said that...
Bianca Belair Shows Off Busted Lip From WWE Raw, Bayley Responds
– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair tweeted out a photo of her lip being busted and swollen from her match with Iyo Sky last night on Raw. Bianca Belair wrote, “Had to get EXTREME with @Iyo_SkyWWE tonight, since @itsBayleyWWE always has one of her birds do HER work. #WWERaw #ExtremeRules”
Ronda Rousey: WWE Fans Care More About The Wrestlers Than UFC Fans Care About The Fighters
Ronda Rousey gives her take on which sport has the better fanbase. Rousey has been a top star in both the world of MMA and pro wrestling, being the first woman to main event a UFC event and the first woman to main event a WrestleMania. She's been a champion in both sports and has had to deal with the good, bad, and ugly of both fanbases.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Fresno: The Bloodline Battles Braun Strowman and the New Day
WWE held their ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * ‘White Rabbit’ played once again. * Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak. * WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. Natalya...
Kevin Nash Sarcastically Calls WWE Tag Team Star The New Kurt Angle
During the September 12 edition of "Monday Night Raw," Johnny Gargano made his long-awaited in-ring return after spending nine months away against Alpha Academy's Chad Gable. The match saw Gargano defeat Gable with One Final Beat, overcoming outside interference from Gable's tag team partner, Otis. The crowd was excited for the contest, chanting, "This is awesome!" while the two traded blows.
WWE Announces Suspension to Three WWE NXT Stars
WWE has announced a storyline indefinite suspension to three NXT stars. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs won a Pub Rules match against Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus on this week’s WWE NXT episode. Joe Coffey had been banned from ringside earlier in the night for assaulting an NXT security guard.
WWE Drops Another Tease During Bayley Segment on RAW
Fans are curious about what WWE is planning to do with the White Rabbit teases it has been airing on television. Last week’s episode of SmackDown attracted the highest overall audience it has received since the year 2020. On Monday’s episode of Raw, WWE released yet another White Rabbit...
Update On Roman Reigns' Status For WWE SmackDown Season Premiere
Those who are wondering when Roman Reigns' next WWE appearance will be, now have the answer. Back in May, news broke that the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion would take on a lighter schedule after signing a new deal with WWE. The reports were indeed true, as Reigns hasn't been seen on several episodes of "RAW" and "SmackDown" over the past few months. He's even missed premium live events such as Hell in a Cell and Money in the Bank.
Edge Returns To Set Up Big Stipulation Match At WWE Extreme Rules
Edge has challenged Finn Balor to an "I Quit Match" at the upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event. Following Matthew Riddle's win over Damian Priest in the main event of the 9/26 episode of "WWE Raw," the Judgment Day faction carried out a 4-on-1 attack on The Original Bro, with Priest eventually hitting him with a South of Heaven. Just then, Edge's music hit and the WWE Hall of Famer charged down to the ring to a loud ovation from his home country fans in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Nikki A.S.H. Teases Big Character Shift On WWE Raw
Nikki A.S.H. could be preparing for a drastic character overhaul. Following her loss to the debuting Candice LeRae on the 9/26 "WWE Raw" in Edmonton, Nikki unmasked herself, sat on the mat and burst into tears. The announcers alluded to Nikki having "a collapse" in the ring before WWE cut to a promotional video hyping the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event.
Johnny Gargano Makes Admission Following Candice LeRae's WWE Return
After months of rumors, Candice LeRae made her return to WWE in a major way last night. The former "NXT" Women's Tag Team champion defeated Nikki A.S.H. in her "Monday Night Raw" debut. Fans weren't the only ones excited to see LeRae return to action, as her husband, Johnny Gargano, shared his excitement and congratulations on Twitter.
Identities Revealed Of The Miz's Bodyguards On WWE Raw
Earlier this week on "WWE Raw," The Miz introduced Miz-Force, his personal team of bodyguards hired to protect him from the threat posed by Dexter Lumis. In a backstage segment, The Miz offered the bodyguards "a million-dollar opportunity" to be cast as extras in his next franchise, a gift card accepted in most major stores, and a chance to personally hang out with him. For said rewards, the bodyguards were asked to find "He who shall not be named" and bring him to The A-Lister.
Ronda Rousey Hopes Former WWE Star Returns With Bray Wyatt
As the weeks progress in WWE, more and more mystery builds around the "White Rabbit" and what the clues could mean. Fans attending recent WWE live events have heard the song "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane played in the arena, accompanied by a red light. The same strange occurrence takes place during commercial breaks at "Raw" and "SmackDown," as well. But those subtle clues for live audiences pale in comparison to the QR code campaign that WWE has been utilizing that leads fans to cryptic, mysterious video messages with a common theme of someone unnamed "killing the world."
Mickie James Has Heavy Praise For AEW Star's Promo Work
Yet another fan of the "Mad King" presents herself. Mickie James stands as one of the most decorated women's wrestlers in the United States, and a well-respected legend of the business. Her perspective is valued and informed, so her praise for Eddie Kingston's mic skills carries weight — though it likely doesn't come as a surprise to fans of the AEW star. In a tweet on Saturday, Mickie James pointed out that a recent promo of Kingston's, ahead of his match with Sammy Guevara at "AEW Grand Slam," was a standout performance from the Yonkers native.
Bayley Names 'Childhood Hero' She Wants WWE Match Against
Ever since returning at WWE SummerSlam with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai by her side, Bayley has been focused on overtaking the women's division. She will have her best opportunity yet to do so when she steps into the ring against Bianca Belair to challenge for the "Raw" Women's Title at Extreme Rules on October 8. Despite major opportunities that lie ahead and the accomplishments she's already achieved, Bayley told "The Five Count" what plans she has for the remainder of her career before she hangs up the boots for good.
Jake Roberts Recalls WWE Feud He Felt Was In 'Poor Taste'
Jake "The Snake" Roberts' struggles with sobriety have been the beating heart of his own redemption story, but they've also been the source of crass parody. The most infamous of those disgusting instances was his feud with Jerry "The King" Lawler in 1996. Trying to put his life together, and being born again, Roberts was put in a feud that saw him constantly mocked by Lawler.
Triple H Reportedly Accelerating Cosmetic Change To WWE Product
The changes in WWE have kept on coming ever since Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon became co-CEOs and Triple H took the helm as Chief Content Officer. The latest report from Fightful notes that all signs point to another big change coming soon. Sources close to the situation have indicated that there are at least three new sets of title belts that are finished and in the possession of WWE.
