Kait 8
Spay and neuter group asking for community’s help
ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas non-profit is asking for the community’s help when it comes to making sure pets are spayed and neutered. Stop the Cycle of Fulton and Sharp County accepts applications for those that cannot afford to get their pet neutered or spayed. Board...
Kait 8
City implementing new trash truck, can service
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Pocahontas is implementing a new trash truck and can service. The new trash truck uses an arm to grab the can, pulls it to the truck, then dumps the contents inside. Along with the new truck, citizens must use new cans to ensure...
neareport.com
Ten A-State Students are Selected to Serve on 2022 Homecoming Court
JONESBORO – Students elected to Arkansas State University’s 2022 Homecoming Court were introduced Monday evening during the lip sync competition in the Reng Student Union. Online voting for queen and king will be Thursday. Winners will be announced during the Homecoming Court presentation ceremony Saturday at A-State’s game with University of Louisiana-Monroe in Centennial Bank Stadium.
Cleburne County Sun-Times
Hilda Webb Memorial Park dedicated in Pleasant Plains
Supporters of the park in Pleasant Plains gathered Saturday morning to unveil the official signage for the Hilda Webb Memorial Park. The property was donated to the city by Michael Thomason who’s mother Hilda Webb left it to him when she passed away. An abandoned home on the property attracted squatters and drug users throughout the years. When the city tore the old house down, there were syringe needles in the debris and even the drinking well.
Kait 8
Blessed Sacrament's Fall Festival featuring BBQ and family fun
Each Friday at 11:30 a.m. Region 8 Anchor Chris Gage previews weekend happenings around our viewing area. Ask the Expert: Progressive Eye Center using new technology to help children with learning difficulties. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT. |. Progressive Eye Center recently won a national contest, securing...
Quantum Leap in Time of Eerie Abandoned Arkansas Radio Station
If you are ever traveling through Arkansas you may want to stop off and get a picture at an old abandoned 1940s Arkansas radio station right off Highway 67 in Newport. The crew of Abandoned Urbex Canada did just that in a recent visit and you are not going to believe what they discovered on a walking tour with local historian Gage. According to Gage, KNBY and KOKR were built around 1949 and operated until 2004 when it was abandoned for good.
Kait 8
FEATHERY SITUATION: Police, Animal Control capture peacocks on the loose
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Officers had quite a time containing a couple of colorful friends on Wednesday morning. According to a media release from the Jonesboro Police Department, girls at Skin Fix Med Spa Jonesboro flagged down Jonesboro Police Officers Kaja and Crawford to tell them peacocks were on the loose in the parking lot.
Kait 8
Commission discusses future plans for Jonesboro sports complex
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The future of a possible sports complex in Jonesboro is looking a little clearer after the city’s Advertising and Promotion Commission met to discuss what the next steps are. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, the commission said it is conducting a feasibility study to find out...
Kait 8
City works to keep water in ditches, out of streets
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County city is finding ways to keep water in the ditches and out of streets and homes during rainy seasons. Sidewalks are a very important addition to a community, that’s why the city of Jonesboro is working on covering ditches with sidewalks to help with water flow and provide a safe route for those who walk.
Kait 8
Tornado siren false alarm leads to protocol changes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When tornado sirens echoed through the streets of Jonesboro Saturday night, many attending festivals and other community events felt panic and confusion. Years ago, the sirens were to be sounded once a Tornado Warning was issued for the whole county. This protocol has since been tossed...
talkbusiness.net
National Cold War Center in Blytheville gets $1.9 million in reserve funds
Dreams of building The National Cold War Center in Blytheville are one step closer to becoming a reality. Arkansas’ Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Division of Heritage has distributed $1.9 million in restricted reserves funds towards the project. A timetable for completing the project has not been released.
Several dogs abandoned for months inside Arkansas home, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Trumann, Arkansas woman is facing charges of animal cruelty and neglect after police say she abandoned several dogs inside a house on Sharon Street. Trumann police said Bethany Hamilton left four dogs alone in deplorable conditions for two months without food or water. Officer said the dogs’ bones were showing, they […]
Kait 8
‘We may possibly have to close everything’: Ballot petition could heavily impact library funding
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A ballot petition presented to the Craighead County Clerk on Tuesday could have “dire” implications on the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library. According to County Judge Marvin Day, a petition filed by two county residents and two city residents would cut the mills...
neareport.com
Firearms reported stolen in Jonesboro
A number of firearms were reported stolen over the weekend in Jonesboro, with one alleged victim reporting six were stolen from his home in the past month. The report was taken Sunday morning at the 1900-block of Mitzi Lane in Jonesboro. There, a 73-year-old resident told police that between August 25 and September 25 (Sunday), six guns were stolen. They include a Beretta, a Taurus, a Ruger 22 mag, Llama auto, Walther P22, and a Springfield 9mm XP59.
Kait 8
Tornado sirens wrongly activated; ‘It was a mistake,’ officials say
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Many people were out and about Saturday night at festivals and other community events when tornado sirens across the region sounded. While the threat of a tornado was real for many areas, a question still stands. Why did Jonesboro’s sirens go off if it wasn’t under the threat of the storm?
Kait 8
New fire station looking to save residents money
HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - A new fire station in Poinsett County will better protect you and may just put a couple more dollars into your pocket. Construction has begun on the new Harrisburg Fire Station right off Highway 1. The new state-of-the-art facility will expand their force and hopefully lower...
Man falls from vehicle onto Arkansas interstate; 3 charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was injured when he fell out of a vehicle onto an Arkansas interstate Sunday, the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said it happened around 4:20 in the afternoon in the southbound lanes of Interstate 555 just outside Marked Tree, Arkansas. A witness told deputies they saw the […]
republic-online.com
Jonesboro, AR Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
Kait 8
Man accused of touching victim’s ‘no-no place’
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Deputies arrested a Jonesboro man after a young victim told investigators he touched her “no-no place.”. Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to arrest 66-year-old Gabriel Garfias on one count of second-degree sexual assault. On Saturday, Sept. 10, sheriff’s deputies responded to...
Kait 8
Early morning crash slows traffic in Paragould
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Paragould slowed down the morning commute in Paragould. At least two vehicles were involved in a crash before 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. on W Kingshighway, just in front of Arkansas Methodist Medical Center. No word on any injuries. Traffic is back and...
