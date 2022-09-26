All-Clear Given After Suspicious Package Reported On Boston University's Campus

Boston University Police and Boston Police gave an all-clear after a suspicious package was reported on campus.

The package was reported at the John and Kathryn Administrative Center at 1 Silber Way around 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, BU Police said .

The building was evacuated as a precaution and people are being told to avoid the area as well. The scene was cleared about 45 minutes later, police said.

No other information was initially released.