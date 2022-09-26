ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

All-Clear Given After Suspicious Package Reported On Boston University's Campus

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

Boston University Police and Boston Police gave an all-clear after a suspicious package was reported on campus.

The package was reported at the John and Kathryn Administrative Center at 1 Silber Way around 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, BU Police said .

The building was evacuated as a precaution and people are being told to avoid the area as well. The scene was cleared about 45 minutes later, police said.

No other information was initially released.

Comments / 0

 

Daily Voice

FOUND: Infant, Teenage Girls Missing From Worcester Home

UPDATE: Worcester Police said Giselle, Kati and Aaron were found safe on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Worcester Police are seeking the public's help in finding two missing teenagers and an infant, the department said on Facebook. Giselle Sales, age 16, and Kati Sales, age 13, left their home on Cambridge Street...
WORCESTER, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

