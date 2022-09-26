ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Emma Watson Rewrote Hermione’s Lines: ‘She Wouldn’t Say That’

By Abeni Tinubu
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Emma Watson has always felt a deep synergy with Hermione Granger. In fact, the actor shared that it was sometimes difficult to tell where she ended, and the bright witch began. Watson has always had a fair bit in common with her Harry Potter character. Both are intelligent, both are voracious readers, and both seem to be fairly practical in nature .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23XBEg_0iB4L5lI00
‘Harry potter’ alum Emma Watson | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Emma Watson knew she was destined to play Hermione Granger

Of course, there were times when both Watson and Hermione threw practicality to the wind . The Beauty and the Beast star certainly seemed to do this when she was auditioning for the Harry Potter movies. Despite the fact that the odds were completely stacked against her, Watson always felt the role of Hermione belonged to her. Her similarities with the witch made her completley sure that she was right person to bring Hermione to life.

The ‘The Is the End’ actor did a deep dive into her famous ‘Harry Potter’ character

Obviously, Watson’s impulses were correct because she snagged the coveted role. While she was filming the eight Harry Potter movies, she discovered even more about her character. While shooting the third movie, the Brown University alum wrote a 16-page paper about her character. The paper detailed information about Hermione’s background, her time at Hogwarts, her thoughts, strengths, weaknesses, and more.

RELATED: Emma Watson Is Prepared for Future Work Due to the ‘Very Physical’ ‘Harry Potter’ Movies

Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint rewrote dialogue for their characters

Clearly, Watson had a handle on who Hermione was. Perhaps that’s why she felt confident enough to write dialogue for her character for the final two films. When Watson was presented with dialogue that she felt wasn’t true to Hermione, she took it upon herself to rewrite the lines for her character. The same held true for her Harry Potter co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint.

RELATED: ‘Harry Potter’: Emma Watson ‘Left Home’ at Age 10

“Well, actually, by the end, Dan, Rupert and I were rewriting our dialogue just because I would read something, and I would immediately say, ‘She wouldn’t say that.” Watson shared in a magazine interview . “And, you know having played her for 10 years, [screenwriter] Steve Kloves and [director] David [Yates] trusted in me enough, I guess, to give me the freedom to do that. I don’t think I’ll ever have that chance again, so it was nice.”

Watson’s personality is most similar to Hermione’s in the final two ‘Hary Potter’ movies

Of course, Watson didn’t just give Hermione some of her lines. She also gave quite a bit of her personality over to the witch. The multimillionaire has been candid about the fact that the Hermione fans see in the final two Harry Potter movies was pretty close to her personality at the time. Yates encouraged the actor to let go of her idea of the character of Hermione and just perform from the heart. The end result was a Hermione who was a bit more similar to Watson.

Clearly, Watson gave a lot of her time, energy, and self to her most famous character. And while there is no shortage of obsessed Potterheads, it’s clear she knows Hermione Granger better than most.

RELATED: Emma Watson Reveals the ‘Very Worst Men’ to Date

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Rupert Grint
Person
Emma Watson
The List

Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died

On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
MOVIES
The Independent

Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumoured new 22-year-old girlfriend responds to being asked if she’s seen Titanic

While Leonardo DiCaprio may have split from his former girlfriend Camila Morrone, it seems that the actor has already moved on: He was recently pictured with a mysterious model.Earlier this week, reports broke that DiCaprio, 47, and Morrone, 25, ended their relationship after four years together. The pair were reportedly last seen together during the Fourth of July weekend in Malibu, California. Since the news of their split, new photos have emerged of DiCaprio partying in St Tropez back in July with his new rumoured girlfriend, Maria Beregova.Beregova, a 22-year-old Ukrainian model living in London, didn’t provide too much...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Taylor Swift's Awkward Response May Have Confirmed All Too Well Theories After Years of Fans Speculating

From calling out Joe Jonas on “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Forever and Always” to her Harry Styles nods in “Style,” Taylor Swift is known for not holding back on her breakup songs. The ex who has been in question the longest is probably Jake Gyllenhaal, with their shared past resurfacing by way of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on Swift's re-released version of Red. The rumors have swirled around this song for years, but after the release of the short film All Too Well and the way Swift stammered through an interview question at the Toronto International Film Festival, some long-standing fan theories about a certain scarf appear to be closer to truth than ever.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Brown University
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twins, 13, Are Nearly As Tall As Her As They Join Her For ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, brought almost her entire family to the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere event on Tuesday, September 27, including her 13-year-old twins. The actress posed for photos with husband Matthew Broderick, 60, and their daughters Tabitha and Marion on the red carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City. Sarah’s twins were nearly as tall as her in the adorable family photos.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel

Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Will Smith Might Have Landed His First Major Movie Role Since The Slap

Will Smith's career has been in a holding pattern since The Slap, but the recent Oscar winner may be starting to move forward. The entire career of Will Smith has seemingly been on hold since the events of Oscar night when the man who would win the award for Best Actor slapped Chris Rock live on the stage. Movies Smith has already shot have seen their release on hold, and other films the actor had been involved in saw their production delayed or were canceled altogether. However, it now looks like Smith has started to move forward as he’s involved in a new high profile project.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HuffPost

Margot Robbie Says She And Ryan Gosling Were ‘Mortified’ In Viral ‘Barbie’ Photos

If you think the Hollywood hype surrounding the forthcoming “Barbie” movie feels a bit excessive, don’t worry ― Margot Robbie understands your frustration. The two-time Academy Award nominee dropped by “The Tonight Show” Monday to promote her new film, “Amsterdam.” Still, the chat inevitably turned to “Barbie,” in which the actor plays the iconic Mattel doll opposite Ryan Gosling as her boyfriend, Ken.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Forrest Gump has a surprising Kurt Russell cameo you probably missed

Kurt Russell is one of those actors that’s been in more of the best movies than you might realise. His near-60-year career is littered with bit-parts and cameos, little appearances that make for good trivia. One such roles is his uncredited part in Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. In...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Bryce Dallas Howard: I Was Told to Lose Weight for ‘Jurassic World’ Films

Bryce Dallas Howard has revealed she was more than just underpaid for “Jurassic World.” Howard, who starred alongside Chris Pratt in the revamped “Jurassic Park” trilogy reboot, earlier said that she was “paid so much less than” Pratt for the first “Jurassic World” film in 2014. Now, Howard is coming clean about another studio demand, which was that she lose weight for her role. It wasn’t until 2022’s “Jurassic World: Dominion,” directed by Colin Trevorrow, that Howard was allowed to use her “natural body” on set and that she was protected from body shaming. “What being in this third film allowed, how do...
WEIGHT LOSS
POPSUGAR

Vanessa Hudgens Is a "Bad Barbie" in a Minidress and Platform Flip-Flops

Vanessa Hudgens is the latest celebrity to embrace Barbiecore. The actress posed on Instagram wearing a pink slipdress, and even captioned the post "Bad Barbie's." The '90s-inspired, mini style features an oversize floral print and thin straps for a retro feel. Posing beside two friends, Hudgens paired the slipdress with black platform flip flops, pink heart-shaped sunglasses, and even wore a pink scrunchie in her hair. She accessorized with a beaded necklace, hoop earrings, and an anklet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

Jennifer Lawrence Named Her Baby After a Legendary Artist

Jennifer Lawrence has always done press on her own terms. Case in point: She waited seven months to share any details about her baby with the art gallerist Cooke Maroney. Now, on the occasion of Vogue’s October issue, we at long last know her son’s name—and to those who run in Maroney’s circle, his namesake is unmistakable. In a nod to the legendary postwar artist Cy Twombly (who is among Maroney’s favorites), the couple decided to name their child Cy.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Thora Birch Was Disappointed She Couldn't Return for 'Hocus Pocus 2'

It's officially Hocus Pocus 2 week as the highly anticipated sequel will herald the return of the Sanderson Sisters on Disney+. As we previously learned, however, one of the original cast members that won't be joining the second installment is Thora Birch who played the incredibly brave eight-year-old Dani Dennison who found herself a target of the child-consuming witches alongside her brother Max (Omri Katz) and his girlfriend Allison (Vinessa Shaw). Thanks to scheduling conflicts, the actress and director wasn't able to make it back to Salem, Massachusetts this time around, though she expressed how much she wished she could've been there in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

193K+
Followers
115K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy