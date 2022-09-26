Driver Shot In Chest During I-295 Road-Rage Incident In Oxon Hill, Shooter Wanted: State Police

The general area of the shooting, according to Maryland State Police. Photo Credit: Google Maps satellite view

Maryland State Police investigators are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect who shot another driver during a road-rage shooting in Prince George’s County.

An alert was issued by state police on Monday, Sept. 26 as they continue their investigation into a weekend incident on I-295 in Oxon Hill that ended with one person hospitalized in Fairfax, Virginia.

The alleged shooting happened on Friday, Sept. 23.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack and the Criminal Enforcement Division Central South Region said that they believe the incident occurred between 10:20 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police were advised that the victim - whose name and age have not been released - was traveling southbound on I-295 approaching the ramps to northbound I-495, National Harbor, and southbound I-495 when the altercation occurred with the suspect vehicle.

It is alleged that a suspect then pulled out a gun and fired a shot through his victim’s front windshield, striking the driver in the stomach. The shooter then continued traveling toward the northbound I-495 ramp while the victim drove to the southbound I-495 ramp.

The suspect vehicle is being described as a silver Volkswagen four-door sedan with tinted windows, while the driver was described as being a Black male, between 20 and 30 years old with slight facial hair.

It is unknown whether there were any passengers.

The shooting victim was transported to Inova Hospital in Fairfax for treatment of the gunshot wound.

It remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Maryland State Police investigators at the Forestville Barrack by calling (301) 568-8101.

to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.