Finalists Selected for 2023 Royal Court | Pasadena Tournament of Roses
Before the final round of interviews, the 28 finalists for the 2023 Royal Court presented by Citizens Business Bank took a group photo on the front steps of Tournament House. Applicants from 33 Pasadena area schools participated in the interview process and seven of the finalists will be named to the 2023 Royal Court on October 3, 2022. The announcement will be live-streamed on the Tournament of Roses YouTube channel beginning at 9 a.m. PST.
Holiday Greenery Time | Order from Scout Troop 342 This Season
Yes, the Scouts are back. Scout Troop 342 is back in your neighborhood, going door to door, to take your orders for holiday greenery. For 71 years. BSA Troop 342 has been selling holiday greenery to their fellow South Pasadenans, in order to raise money for the Troop. This fundraiser is unique. Their unit does not charge its members any dues to cover the annual membership fee or to pay for insignia earned by the Scouts.
SPPD Weekly Crime Summary | September 20-26, 2022
(Hundred block given in place of exact address) The Weekly Crime Summary is a list of reported auto thefts, burglaries, robberies and other activities occurring in the City of South Pasadena. An alert and well-informed citizen makes you less of a target to a criminal. Remember: call the South Pasadena Police Department to report any suspicious activity.
City of South Pasadena Hosts Open House October 2
Residents and community members are invited to attend the City of South Pasadena’s Open House on Sunday, October 2, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This free event will offer the entire South Pasadena community an opportunity to meet their City Council, Department Directors, and City staff. The community will learn about City projects and programs, and tour City Hall, Fire Department and the Police Department. The event will be held on Mission Street, in front of City Hall. This unique and informative event is an excellent opportunity for our community to come together and get to know City resources and services.
“Sanctuary City” and The American Dreamer
B and G are two high school kids living in early 2000’s, post 9/11 Newark, New Jersey in Martyna Majok’s new play “Sanctuary City” which opened this week at Pasadena Playhouse. It’s a fascinating and gut-wrenching look into the lives of young people who are undocumented, brought to America as children and forced to navigate a world that is all they know and yet always out of reach.
I-710 North Mobility Hubs Working Group Wants Your Feedback October 4
News provided by Alta Planning + Design, Inc. The Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG), Los Angeles County Public Works, Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT), Cal State LA, LA Metro, and other local partners seek feedback on the I-170 North Mobility Hubs Plan. The I-710 North Mobility Hubs Working...
Perfect Scores | SPHS Students Update
South Pasadena Unified School District congratulates SPHS juniors Ryan Estanislao and Keeran Murray, and 2022 SPHS graduate Chun Hei Lincoln Lam for each earning a perfect score on the Computer Science college-level Advanced Placement (AP) Exam in spring 2022. These three are among only 369 students worldwide to earn the distinction on this particular exam in 2022.
SPUSD Strategic Plan Update | SPUSD Snapshot
During the South Pasadena Unified School District Board meeting earlier this month, Superintendent Yantz presented a summary of the District’s progress toward its strategic plan goals. The District’s overarching goals are to enable greater achievement for all students, offer state-of-the-art curriculum and instruction, achieve financial strength and sustainability, and provide facilities that support educational excellence. Instructional, curricular, financial and facilities decisions are made with these ideals in mind.
SPHS Tigers Football | Team to Play Monrovia Thursday Night
A big question remains as to who will be playing quarterback Thursday night when undefeated South Pasadena High lines up to face powerful Monrovia in the Rio Hondo League opener for both teams. And it has nothing to do with the host Tigers. Jackson Freking, South Pasadena’s top signal caller...
