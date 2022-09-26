Residents and community members are invited to attend the City of South Pasadena’s Open House on Sunday, October 2, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This free event will offer the entire South Pasadena community an opportunity to meet their City Council, Department Directors, and City staff. The community will learn about City projects and programs, and tour City Hall, Fire Department and the Police Department. The event will be held on Mission Street, in front of City Hall. This unique and informative event is an excellent opportunity for our community to come together and get to know City resources and services.

SOUTH PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO