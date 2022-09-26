ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavs’ Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen share Donovan Mitchell trade experiences

By Tim Capurso
 2 days ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell trade sent shockwaves through the entire NBA. There was no shortage of reactions to the blockbuster deal, which instantly vaulted the Cavs into contender status in the Eastern Conference. Though it’s been a few weeks since the deal was reported, Cavs players, such as Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, were asked to describe their initial experiences, including their reactions- with the Mitchell trade.

Hilariously, the reactions of Mobley, Allen and fellow Cavs star Caris LeVert couldn’t have been any more different. Chris Fedor and Evan Dammarell had the details on Twitter.

Clearly, everyone at the Cavs’ NBA Media Day session wanted to know every player’s reaction to the Donovan Mitchell trade. And they certainly didn’t disappoint.

Caris LeVert found out about the trade via Twitter, though his first reaction was not one of excitement, but speculation on if he was headed back to Utah in return for Mitchell! Fortunately, that was not the case.

Cavs center Jarrett Allen hilariously said that he was taking a nap when he learned the team acquired the Jazz All-Star. Now, that post-nap confusion must have been something else!

As for, Evan Mobley, well, the second-year pro said he was in the gym working out. Mobley said, “Oh shoot”, when he learned that one of the better guards in the league was headed to Cleveland.

They may have all had different experiences when it came to the news of the Mitchell trade. But one thing is clear. The Cavs are ready to go to work in the 2022 season.

The post Cavs' Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen share Donovan Mitchell trade experiences appeared first on Cavs Nation

