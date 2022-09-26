ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Floridians are livestreaming Hurricane Ian on TikTok

Floridians are giving TikTok users a front-row seat to Hurricane Ian. Dozens of TikTok users in Florida used TikTok’s livestream feature on Wednesday to offer a window into their lives as the hurricane approached. Some showed beaches and struggled to speak above the howling winds, while others broadcast from their homes as trees whipped outside.
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Watch a Florida Man Jetski Down the Beach in Wild Footage

Typically, a man jet skiing across a Florida waterway wouldn’t break headlines, but in this case, Hurricane Ian has made it so that the entire beach is the waterway. The nation has been watching closely as Category-4 Hurricane Ian made landfall and is rampaging across the western coast of the Sunshine (and blinding rain) State. The catastrophic storm first struck Fort Myers on Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it an 18-foot storm surge and floodwaters that turned streets into swift-water rivers.
NBC Miami

Behemoth Ian Develops Larger Eye as It Approaches Florida: Morales

Hurricane Ian was already a major and potentially catastrophic storm. And then it grew into a behemoth on Tuesday. After pounding the western province of Pinar del Rio and knocking out power to the entire country of Cuba, Ian emerged into the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday morning. As it moved north, radar and satellite images started to show a new and larger eye forming outside of the compact eye that had crossed western Cuba just a few hours earlier.
