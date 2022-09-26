The High Commission of India in Australia has announced that Indian visa applications for Australian citizens will now be processed entirely online.Previously, Australian citizens applying for an Indian visa had to submit their application in person at the High Commission of India in Canberra. However, with the introduction of an online application system, applicants will now be able to apply for their visas from the comfort of their own homes.The online application process is straightforward and easy to follow, and applicants can expect to receive their visas within a few days. This new system will not only save time and hassle for Australian citizens applying for an Indian visa, but will also make it easier for them to plan their trips in advance.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO