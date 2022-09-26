ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

Deadline

Coolio Dies: Grammy-Winning “Gangsta’s Paradise” Rapper Was 59

Coolio, the Compton-raised rapper with the trademark braids who won a Grammy in 1996 for his No. 1 smash “Gangsta’s Paradise” from the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer-starring film Dangerous Minds, died Wednesday in Los Angeles, his manager Jarez Posey told Deadline. He was 59. No cause of death has been determined. Posey told TMZ that Coolio went to the bathroom at his friend’s house, but when he didn’t come out after a while the friend went in and found the rapper on the floor. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Coolio had been playing concerts over the summer in South...
Primetimer

WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report

Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
Fox News

Coolio, Grammy Award-winning rapper, dead at 59

Coolio, the legendary West Coast rapper, died Wednesday in Los Angeles. He was 59. Los Angeles Police Department Public Information Officer Jeffrey Lee confirmed to Fox News Digital that the investigation is "a non suspicious death at this time." The musician, whose full name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., found...
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Up to a Funeral in Style in New ‘Ungrateful’ Video

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped a new music video for “Ungrateful,” the Key Glock-featuring cut from her latest album, Traumazine. The Colin Tilley-directed visual follows Megan as she shows up to a funeral in style, though it’s unclear who exactly is being mourned. Right after laying a black rose on the casket and shedding a single tear, Megan suddenly switches places with an alternate version of herself, this one dressed in all white and donning a remarkably large hat. The clip ends with this Meg linking up with Key Glock and driving through a rain storm. The “Ungrateful” clip is...
Insider

Coolio, rapper and producer, dead at 59, according to his manager

Coolio, the Grammy-award winning rapper best known for his number one single "Gangsta's Paradise," is dead at 59, his representative confirmed to Insider. The rapper, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., came to prominence on the LA rap scene in the late 1980s but skyrocketed to fame in the mid-90s when "Gangsta's Paradise" was used for the 1995 film "Dangerous Minds" starring Michelle Pfeiffer.
Robb Report

Lil Wayne Is Selling His Waterfront Mansion in Miami Beach for $30 Million

Lil Wayne is looking to make a milli or two by offloading his Florida digs. The American rapper, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., has just put his epic waterfront estate in Miami Beach on the market with a price tag of $29.5 million. Located in the small, tropical oasis of Allison Island, the stylish, contemporary mansion was built back in 2017. The Grammy winner, who describes himself as a “young money millionaire,” purchased the abode just one year later for $16.75 million, according to property records. It appears to be worth eight figures, too. The half-acre parcel offers 110 feet of water...
BET

Hip Hop Awards 2022: City Girls Shine Bright in These Sizzling Collaborations

We’re just two weeks away from the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards hosted by award-winning emcee Fat Joe, and you won’t want to miss the biggest night in hip hop music and culture. Yung Miami and JT of City Girls are up for “Best Collaboration” thanks to their latest single, “Good Love,” featuring Usher, but let’s check out some of their other smash collaborative efforts. And don’t forget to tune into the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards airing Tuesday, October 4, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.
TMZ.com

Snoop Dogg Announces New Gangsta Grillz with DJ Drama

Snoop Dogg is ready to roll out another full-length project ... and once again, he's tapping DJ Drama to connect the dots and deliver a gift to mark his latest trip around the sun. Tha Doggfather announced Monday morning ... he and the Gangsta Grillz founder had a mixtape in...
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Debuts Trailer For “Hip-Hop Homicides”

Van Lathan explores the rising number of unsolved murders in hip-hop for 50 Cent’s investigative series “HIp-Hop Homicides.”. 50 Cent’s diving head-first into the grim reality that rappers face in 2022 with his new show, Hip-Hop Homicides. This morning, the hip-hop heavyweight and television mogul debuted the trailer for the upcoming series.
getnews.info

MetaBoundless Hosts First-ever Avatar Concert in the Metaverse

MetaBoundless is hosting the first-ever Avatar Concert in the Metaverse on October 20th, 2022. Together with their partners; Algorand Foundation, Apparel Group, 6thStreet.com, and Crypto. Arabs – MetaBoundless is set to deliver a unique and first-of-its-kind experience to fans. The virtual concert will feature the iconic Arabic superstars Ragheb...
getnews.info

Jason releases a new article “Get Ex Back For Good” on his platform to empower people to discover what may be holding them back from having the relationship that they truly deserve

Jason; the relationship expert has again reiterated his commitment to promoting good relationship in America and across the globe as he recently released a new article titled Get Ex Back For Good. He shared his wealth of knowledge working with people across age groups to reignite the spark in their relationship. The online platform aims to help readers learn the powerful new technique of resolving hurts, building intimacy, feeling acknowledged and loved, and ultimately getting ones ex back for good.
getnews.info

Korean Beauty is Known Worldwide and Available in North America

It is always known that Koreans have fabulous-looking porcelain skin and also seem much younger than the actual age of each individual. While of course, some of this is genetic, Korea is also known for its quality beauty products. It could be difficult to find these online for USA citizens...
HipHopDX.com

21 Savage Declares He’ll Never Perform At Rolling Loud Again

New York, NY – 21 Savage was scheduled to perform at Rolling Loud New York on Sunday night (September 25) right before headliner Future, but he mysteriously canceled last minute. While the Atlanta-based rapper has yet to explain what exactly led to the last minute disappearing act, he did...
thesource.com

Tee Grizzley Announces New Project ‘Chapters of the Trenches,’ Drops “Ms. Evans 1” Video

Tee Grizzley announces his new project, Chapters of The Trenches, due out on October 14. He also released the “Ms. Evans 1” video, which was directed by Keemotion. The narrative of “Ms. Evans 1” exemplifies Tee Grizzley’s unrivaled talent for storytelling and creating a vibrant universe around every release. A teacher is involved in a wager between two students on who will have the best experience with their preferred teacher. Tee ends in a cliffhanger, leaving fans burning with curiosity about what will happen to Ms. Evans in subsequent visions.
NME

Kid Cudi shares full ‘Entergalactic’ track list

Kid Cudi has unveiled the full track list for his upcoming eighth studio album, ‘Entergalactic’. Taking to Twitter on September 27, Cudi shared an image of all the songs set to feature on ‘Entergalactic’. The highly anticipated release, set to drop this Friday (September 30), will include previously released singles ‘Willing To Trust’ (a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign) and lead single ‘Do What I Want’.
