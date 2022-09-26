ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msubobcats.com

Bobcat Basketball Opens Preseason Drills

For the 18th time, Montana State head coach Tricia Binford has a completely different perspective entering the preseason, which officially started on Monday for the Bobcats. "Each year you have a different feel heading into the new season," said Ellen Kreighbaum Women's Head Coach Tricia Binford. "This season, I feel the level of practices and the standard of practices will be elevated. This group has shown from the start that they have a very high aspiration and are willing to do what it takes to get there."
BOZEMAN, MT
explorebigsky.com

Montana State hosts the first adaptive mountaineers to climb and descend Denali

Both right-leg amputees since childhood, Vasu Sojitra and Pete McAfee have become leaders in the world of access and inclusion for people living with disabilities. In 2021, weeks before setting off to make history as the first adaptive athletes to climb and ski from North America’s highest point, right-leg amputees Pete McAfee and Vasu Sojitra first met and prepared by attempting to climb Mt. Rainer.
BOZEMAN, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana College Sports
Local
Montana Sports
Missoula, MT
College Sports
State
Washington State
Missoula, MT
Sports
Missoula, MT
Football
City
Missoula, MT
Bozeman, MT
College Sports
Bozeman, MT
Sports
Bozeman, MT
Football
Local
Montana Football
State
Montana State
City
Bozeman, MT
Daily Montanan

University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes

Montana’s flagship campuses notched enrollment wins this fall with incoming classes — including the second-largest one for Montana State University — although both universities saw slight dips in total students compared to 2021. The University of Montana counted its largest incoming class in six years, at 1,351, and one that’s 6 percent bigger than 2021, […] The post University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BOZEMAN, MT
explorebigsky.com

Big Horns boys soccer “on the attacking third,” takes home win

The Big Horns netted five goals and their first conference win on Saturday afternoon in an altogether dominant home victory against the Lockwood Lions. A pair of second-half goals from senior Alex Rager and defensive range from junior Mason Dickerson helped seal the deal. Lone Peak improves to an overall record of 3-4-1, and a conference record of 1-2-1.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
explorebigsky.com

Making it in Big Sky: Big Sky Snowman

BIG SKY – After landing in Big Sky with his wife, Carrie, and whitewater guiding for a summer, Mac Chapin pushed snow for a living for the first time. After that initial season, plowing and shoveling through Southwest Montana’s harsh winter climate, the owner of the company asked Chapin if he wanted the business. And thus, in 2008, armed with one plow truck, two machines and a team of three employees, Big Sky Snowman began.
BIG SKY, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Chambers
Person
Bobby Hauck
bitterrootstar.com

Trap Free Montana addresses Hamilton council on rabbit issue

The Hamilton City Council was given a presentation on Tuesday, September 20th by KC York, President and Founder of Trap Free Montana. York had requested inclusion on the evening’s agenda to discuss the town’s response to the growing number of rabbits that populate many areas off Hamilton. On June 28th, the Hamilton City Council adopted a measure that used an allocation of $2000 to cooperatively trap and dispose of nuisance rabbits in town. That measure contracts with a trapper who then earns a fee per rabbit captured.
HAMILTON, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Montana Guard Woman Graduates Army Ranger School

I don't care who you are, graduating the US Army's Ranger School is a tremendous accomplishment- but for women in the US Military, Ranger School wasn't always an opportunity. A woman from Townsend, Montana, and a member of the Montana Army National Guard has now completed both Ranger School and Airborne training with the US Army.
TOWNSEND, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake

It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#Portland State University#American Football#College Football#Ebs#The University Of Montana#Uc Davis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
hellgatelance.com

Nugent Hands Over Mayoral Election to Hess After Chaotic City Council Meeting

“I don’t think that anybody intended the state law to have two guys standing in an alley at 10:30—trying to figure out what to do,” said Mike Nugent while conceding his vote to Jordan Hess for Missoula’s new mayor. On Sept. 12, the Missoula City Council held their election for the interim mayor position after Mayor John Engen passed away. A lengthy 22 rounds of voting and undisclosed recess discussions led the 5-hour meeting to a close, finally electing Hess to serve as the Missoula Mayor until the election next year.
MISSOULA, MT
newstalkkgvo.com

Missoula Man Provides a BAC of .296 During DUI Arrest

On September 23, 2022, at approximately 10:52 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer was patrolling the area of Broadway and Toole Avenue when she observed a brown Toyota Tundra driving westbound on Broadway without its headlights or taillights illuminated. The officer turned her vehicle around and the Tundra quickly turned...
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy