Sulphur Springs homecoming royalty named
Homecoming royalty was named Friday at Gerald Prim Stadium during pre-game activities before a packed house. Miley Fisher was named homecoming queen with Addisyn Wall and Angeles Cruz given honors as princesses. The honors were voted on by the student body at Sulphur Springs High School. Awards were presented by...
Memorial for Dwayne Grimes
A memorial celebration of life for Dwayne Grimes of Sulphur Springs will be held on his birthday, Monday, Oct. 3rd, at 11am in the chapel of First Baptist Church. Visitation will be held in the chapel from 10:00-11:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to First Baptist Church of Sulphur Springs or their favorite charity.
Tickets For 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival Now On Sale For $8 Each Or 4 For $28
Tickets for this year’s 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, are on sale at the Chamber of Commerce office, local banks and online!. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28. You can purchase them at Alliance Bank locations, City National Bank locations, Texas Heritage National Bank and Pilgrim Bank, or at the Chamber office, 110 Main St. You can also purchase them online at HopkinsChamber.org.
easttexasradio.com
Ribeye Round Up Saturday Oct 1 In Sulphur Springs
Don’t miss the Cattleman’s Classic and Ribeye Roundup on Celebration Plaza in downtown Sulphur Springs this Saturday. The event features a steak cook-off which will include more than 40 cook teams, an educational trade show, a free Bobby Irwin concert, and more. You can also get a blue Ribeye Roundup T-shirt for just $14 at the Chamber of Commerce office.
ketr.org
Fannin County joins Collin, Grayson, Rockwall counties with ban on outdoor burning
Despite milder temperatures, the risk of wildfire is on the rise in Northeast Texas. Much of the region is experiencing moderate to severe drought. Yesterday in Hunt County, firefighters battled a large blaze west of Neylandville that burned 63 acres before being contained. Elsewhere around the state, fire departments in the Ark-La-Tex region battled several fires around Lake O the Pines and Lake Bob Sandlin. The Texas A&M Forest Service rates fire danger as moderate around most of the region today, but breezy conditions on Thursday are forecast to increase the risk. In response to conditions, some counties have re-instated bans on outdoor burning. Fannin County enacted a burn ban yesterday. Burn bans are also in effect in Grayson, Collin, and Rockwall counties.
Canton ISD mourns the loss of a student after ‘accident’
CANTON, Texas (KETK) — Canton ISD suffered a tragic loss of a student according to Wills Point ISD, who made a Facebook post in support of their neighboring school district. Wills Point ISD asks their community to wear green in support of Canton ISD on Friday. “Please keep this family in your prayers, as well […]
ksstradio.com
Information About the Preparatory CDL Truck Driving Course at the Paris Junior College-Sulphur Springs Center
PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Instructor Mike Minihan, standing, explains one of the topics to his students in the preparatory CDL truck driving class. The students are, from left, Ricardo Yanez, David Tilley and David Kemp. Back: Miranda Hodges and Fred Gilstrap. The class is part of the adult education program at the campus. Call 903-885-1232 for more information about the course.
KTEN.com
New Fannin County reservoir edges closer to completion
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas — After nearly two decades of planning and construction, Bois d'Arc Lake is approaching the finish line. The reservoir is first new major lake in Texas in almost three decades. The addition of electricity means the dam is deemed substantially complete. Bois d'Arc Lake was built...
easttexasradio.com
Bois d’Arc Lake Nearly Complete
Construction on Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County is nearing completion. The dam is now considered substantially complete now that it has electricity. Bois d’Arc Lake was built to meet the growing demand for water in North Texas, and to serve as a recreational facility. It’s the first new lake built in Texas in three decades.
2022 Homecoming Week In Full Swing In Sulphur Springs
The 2022 Homecoming Week is in full swing in Sulphur Springs, kicking off Monday with many Sulphur Springs ISD students and staff donning the designated attire to correspond with the fun dress up days, and the announcement of the 2022 Homecoming Nominees at SSHS. Each campus has adopted different daily...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Car totaled in Wylie area rollover wreck
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The party involved in a rollover crash in the Wylie area of Abilene narrowly avoided a bad fate Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 5:30 Tuesday evening at FM 1750 and Hardison Lane. At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash. While the...
Meet The 2022 SSHS Homecoming Nominees
Sulphur Springs High School administrators this week introduced the 10 young ladies selected as the 2022 SSHS Homecoming Nominees. After a week of spirit activities, including a parade, the community will learn which of these seniors are selected as this year’s Homecoming Royalty during the pregame activities at Gerald Prim Stadium starting around 6:40 tonight (Sept. 23, 2022).
Meal A Day Menu – Sept. 27-30, 2022
Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for the remainder of the week of Sept. 27-30, 2022 includes:. Tuesday, Sept. 27 — Smothered...
Options Abound in Second Fall Eight-Week Term at Paris Junior College Classes Begin October 24
Options abound in second fall eight-week term at PJC. Paris Junior College continues to transition the majority of courses to eight-weeks and the second eight-week term of fall semester starts Oct. 24. The large number of classes offer both in-person or online and day or evening options to fit busy schedules.
Meal-A-Day In Desperate Need Of Volunteers To Keep The Program Operating Monday-Friday
The Meal-A-Day program is still in desperate need of weekly volunteer cooks for Wednesdays and Thursdays, program coordinators reported. Two cooks who can commit to coming each week at 7 a.m. until about 10 a.m. are needed on Wednesday and two on Thursday as well. Volunteers who can donate time...
A Fall Class at the Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Center
PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Psychology Instructor Marla Elliott tells her students about the major perspectives in psychology during an early fall semester class. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the Lamar County community since 1924.
Honor Flight DFW Sendoff For 3 Veterans
More than 50 people gathered between the Veterans Memorial and courthouse steps, waving flags, patriotic signs in hand, to offer thanks to three local veterans for their dedication and service. The Veterans Honor Flight Sendoff has become a tradition in Hopkins County, another way local residents can show respect and appreciation to the honorees selected to participate in the special weekend in Washington, D.C., designed specifically for veterans.
KLTV
Canton’s Q & Brew to serve out of smokehouse after fire damages restaurant
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - Owners of a Canton restaurant are planning their next steps forward in the wake of a fire that consumed the building last night. We spoke with management of Q & Brew to learn how they are responding to the crisis. “Fire department - I - boy,...
KXII.com
Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash in Trenton
TRENTON, Texas (KXII) -A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after making an illegal U-turn. The crash was in Trenton Tuesday night. Police say 51-year-old, Doye Miller of Melissa was headed south on Hwy 69, when he U-turned onto Hwy 121 toward The Rockyard Kitchen and Bar. Trenton police said...
Obituary – Justin Reeder
A funeral service for Justin Reeder, age 32, of Pickton, Texas, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 23, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Mike Haun officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Forest Cemetery with the 2021 Saltillo Girls Basketball Team serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 22, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home.
