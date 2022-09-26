“The Battle Cats” Developer PONOS partners with Oracle Red Bull Racing at the Formula 1 Honda Japanese Grand Prix 2022

Read full article on original website
Related
CBS42.com
Nissan Z GT4 race car revealed, full details to come at SEMA
The new Nissan Z is just arriving at dealerships, but the Japanese automaker is ready to talk motorsports. On Tuesday, the Nissan Z GT4 race car debuted with a big wing, revised aerodynamics, and a Nismo-tuned powertrain. Full details will be announced at the 2022 SEMA show in November with deliveries of the GT4 set to begin in the first half of 2023.
racer.com
Piastri salutes Ricciardo's outreach after McLaren move
Oscar Piastri says Daniel Ricciardo earned further respect and helped him feel better about his future with McLaren by messaging him after his contract was confirmed. McLaren moved to replace Ricciardo with Piastri this summer after two tough seasons with the eight-time grand prix winner, but despite confirming Ricciardo’s departure, the team had to wait on a hearing that also involved Alpine regarding Piastri’s future. With one Australian replacing another at McLaren, Piastri admits he was anxious about the situation but was put at ease by Ricciardo sending him a message.
McLaren Reveals Cyberpunk Livery For Singapore And Japan Grand Prix
In both 2020 and 2021, the FIA, as well as the circuit's higher-ups, decided to postpone both the Grand Prix at Suzuka in Japan and Marina Bay in Singapore. At that point, the pandemic was everyone's main concern Now, things are much more under control, and McLaren, Ferrari, Mercedes, and the rest of the F1 grid are back at both circuits for 2022.
ng-sportingnews.com
Karun Chandhok talks Oscar Piastri's F1 potential, McLaren contract drama and Jack Doohan's future
Oscar Piastri will be the newest Australian to race in Formula 1 when he takes his spot on the grid for McLaren in 2023. However, this didn't come easily, with the former Alpine Academy driver involved in a controversial and complicated contract saga. In August, the 21-year-old was announced as...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mercedes-AMG’s New C63 S E Performance Is a 671 HP Hot Rod Dressed as a Sedan
The march of progress can be a mixed bag for motoring enthusiasts. While new cars invariably improve on paper (more power! greater efficiency!), intangibles like stirring exhaust notes and steering feel are often lost on the road to progress. The 2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance is sure to become a hot button for diehards when it hits the market next year, mostly because its specifications seem impossibly lofty. For starters, this hot rod sedan delivers a stunning 671 hp and 752 ft lbs of torque to all four wheels in a novel way: via the world’s most powerful four-cylinder engine...
Mercedes Extends F1 Deal Worth $75M Annually
With major changes coming to Formula 1 in 2026, Mercedes is staying the course. The iconic carmaker extended its title and technical deal with Malaysian oil company Petronas from 2026. The deal is for $75 million per season. The extension continues an arrangement that began with Mercedes’ entry into F1...
getnews.info
Recycled Glass Market Will Expected to Reach USD 5.27 Billion By 2027| Reports and Data
Government schemes promoting effective waste management and sustainable development are propelling the market growth. The Global Recycled Glass Market size is estimated to reach USD 5.27 from USD 3.63 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 4.8% through 2027. The market growth is driven by the major implementation of effective waste management & sustainable development, along with favorable government initiatives promoting the usage of recycled glass. Several countries across the globe are working towards the waste glass deposit program for managing waste. For instance, in England, all drink containers made of plastic, metal, or glass are covered under the deposit-return scheme run by the regional government. The scheme was introduced to reduce the amount of litter polluting sea and land recurring a small cash sum to consumers who return their cans and bottles. Similar kinds of schemes are operational in 38 countries across the globe.
McLaren Is Finally Thinking About Making an SUV—and It Could Be Electric
A change of leadership at McLaren may result in a change of heart about SUVs. The British marque’s new CEO, Michael Leiters, is open to the idea of building the brand’s first SUV, according to Autocar. If that wasn’t intriguing enough, the vehicle could also be a fully battery-electric model. “I developed an SUV at Ferrari,” Leiters told the British publication. “I developed an SUV at Porsche, so I love SUVs. But we won’t do it for me. Yet I think it’s a really important market.” Just considering the possibility of an SUV represents a radical change in thinking for the automaker, which...
IN THIS ARTICLE
motor1.com
Triumph officially announces FIM Motocross World Championship plans
Triumph Motorcycles has a decades-long history in racing of different types, dating back just about to the beginning of the company. On September 23, 2022, the house of Hinckley added to that list with its official FIM Motocross World Championship announcement. Now the world knows that Triumph Motorcycles will line up alongside its competition, starting with the 2024 MX2 championship.
getnews.info
How to apply for a Canada visa online through the Canada visa online website
Starting today, Australian passport holders can apply for a Canada visa online through the canada visa online website.This is great news for Australian citizens looking to travel to Canada, as the process is now much simpler and more convenient. All you need to do is complete an online application form and submit it, and our team will take care of the rest.We’re excited to offer this new service and make it easier for Australian citizens to visit Canada. For more information, please visit our website or contact us at [insert contact details].
Canada into women's World Cup semis for 1st time since 1986
Canada has advanced to its first World Cup semifinals since 1986 as Kia Nurse scored 17 points in a 79-60 win over Puerto Rico
BBC
Japan's push into 'deep tech' innovation
Imagine if you could put an ultra-thin, transparent solar sheet on your window to generate energy, not just from sunlight but also artificial lights from inside your room?. Seen as the most promising next-generation solar cell, this technology, called perovskite, is exactly what Japanese start-up Enecoat Technologies is trying to develop.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mercedes' First Virtual Show Car Will Debut In The Most Unlikely Place
Gorden Wagener, the chief design officer for all things Mercedes-Benz-related, recently shared a teaser image of the brand's first all-virtual show car. Looking at the hashtags, it appears the car will make its official debut during the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. The tournament's final round will be hosted...
What the world will be like in 2050, in eight maps and charts
1. By 2050, India will have overtaken the US as the world's second largest economyIt's also projected that the gap between the three biggest economies, China, India and the US, and the rest of the world will widen over the next few decades.2. The UK will no longer be among the top ten economies in the worldBritain will be in 11th place by 2050.Both Indonesia and Nigeria will rise through the world rankings, the latter from 20th to 9th.3. Countries with emerging economies today will overtake G7 countries in terms of GDPE7 economies, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, Russia, Indonesia and...
getnews.info
Plastic to Fuel Technology Market 2028 : Asia Pacific is Expected to Hold Highest Revenue growth during Forecast Period
The global plastic to fuel technology market size is expected to reach USD 648.1 million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. The plastic to fuel technology market size is expected to reach USD 648.1 million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 13.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing concerns regarding extreme environmental damage occurring because of high levels of plastic consumption across the globe is driving market revenue growth. Also, increasing awareness regarding conversion of plastic to fuel is expected to boost market growth in the near future.
Comments / 0