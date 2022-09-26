Read full article on original website
Related
oceanacountypress.com
HPD news, Sept. 30, 2022.
HPD news, Sept. 30, 2022. The following is recent activity of the Hart Police Department:. 8:45 a.m., malicious use of telecommunications, 40 block of State Street, City of Hart. Noon, larceny, 10 block of Park Street, City of Hart. 12:10 p.m., disturbance, 2000 block of Comfort Drive, City of Hart.
22-year-old in 'extremely serious' condition after crushing accident involving heavy duty machinery in Commerce Twp.
A young man was taken to the hospital after an industrial accident cause him to get pinned under machinery in Oakland County on Friday morning, officials confirmed.
oceanacountypress.com
Woman suffers minor injuries in crash.
CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP — A 68-year-old woman was complaining of neck pain following a single-vehicle crash on East Jefferson Road near 120th Avenue Wednesday, Sept. 28, shortly after 9 p.m., said Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast. The Buick Park Avenue tipped over in the crash. The photo provided by the...
Two people arrested after drug transaction in Mecosta County
The Mecosta Country Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after a drug tip on Wednesday. They were 36-year-old Leslie Keech of Stanwood and 40-year-old Steven Brink of Grand Haven.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Top Headlines: ‘Persons of Interest’ in Bank Robbery Jailed on Unrelated Charges, and More
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says two ‘persons of interest’ in last Thursday’s robbery at Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther are currently in the Lake County Jail on unrelated charges. Read More. A Petoskey man is facing multiple criminal sexual conduct charges after allegedly sexually assaulting...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police seek suspects in attempted catalytic converter theft
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking a white pickup truck in connection with an attempted catalytic converter theft Saturday in Brooklyn. According to authorities, a white four-door pickup truck with a white tonneau cover and no visible license plate pulled up to Irish Hills Collision at about 3 a.m. Police said a suspect exited the vehicle and attempted to remove a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle, but stopped when they were startled by a neighbor who heard the incident.
2 trailers stolen on same day trigger police investigation in Leelanau County
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – Police are looking for information after two trailers, one of which was emptied out and burned, were stolen in Northern Michigan. The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the thefts, which both occurred on Sept. 25. In the first incident, a trailer was taken from a construction site in the 10000 block of S. West Bay Shore Drive in Elmwood Township.
abc57.com
Michigan State Police investigating larceny of utility vehicle in Three Rivers
THREE RIVERS, Mich. - Michigan State troopers are investigating the larceny of a utility vehicle from an equipment store in the 16000 block of Heimbach Road. According to troopers, a 2013 John Deere Gator was taken from GreenMark Equipment sometime between 6 p.m. on September 22 and 8 a.m. on September 23.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Drunk Michigan Man Gets DUI Even After Cop Helped Him Home
Second chances are rare in life and it's important that you don't blow them. Saline Man Was Driven Home By Police, But Didn't Stay There. The man was one of two men who were seen stumbling out of the beer tent at the Saline Oktoberfest at a park in the Washtenaw County community a few weeks back. A Saline Police Sergeant noticed the men and told the two drunk guys that they shouldn't drive in that condition, and he would give each them a ride home.
1 airlifted after crash involving combine in Wright Twp.
A Coopersville woman was airlifted to the hospital after a Friday afternoon crash in Wright Township.
Deputies help in nabbing snowmobile thief, more
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police and deputies across mid-Michigan sometimes have cases that they need help with. This week, multiple law enforcement agencies could use your help, one involving information regarding a theft and two are wanted for felony arrest. If you have any information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP. CASE […]
WILX-TV
Michigan offering to pay property owners to remove scrap tire piles
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan could pay you to clean up your old scrap tire piles. Cities across Michigan are struggling with illegal tire dumping. It not only creates an eyesore, but it can also lead to health and safety hazards. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
One injured in crash involving semi on U.S. 131
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a crash involving a semi on U.S. 131 Tuesday afternoon, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 12:33 p.m., deputies responded to the area of U.S. 131 and Garber Road for a two-vehicle crash. The driver of a...
‘I was stunned, absolutely,’ says 84-year-old pro-life advocate shot while door-to-door canvassing
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- In her years as a Right-to-Life volunteer, 84-year-old Joan Jacobson has encountered her share of people with a different viewpoint. But the conversations never ended with gunfire, as it did Sept. 20 when Jacobson was shot in the shoulder by a resident near Lake Odessa. She had been going door-to-door to ask people to vote no on Proposal 3, an initiative to guarantee the right to an abortion in Michigan.
11 guns, narcotics found in Michigan home
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A narcotics team with the Michigan State Police hit the motherload on Tuesday. The Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) conducted a search warrant at a home in Washtenaw County. Police found 11 guns, three of which were stolen, according to a Tweet from MSP First District. Additionally, narcotics […]
'It's frustrating to see'; After alleged election fraud incident in Kent County, Ottawa County Clerk assures voters that the process is secure
MICHIGAN, USA — Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck wants to assure voters that their ballots and information are safe and secure. He spent the day checking their voting equipment in preparation for this November's election. He says alleged election fraud incidents like the one in Kent County shows that...
Stretch of Grand Haven Road closing for nearly 2 weeks
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A section of Grand Haven Road will be closed for about two weeks for water main work. Beginning Thursday, Sept. 29, Grand Haven Road will be closed to traffic between North Gateway Boulevard and Farr Road, according to a notice from the City of Norton Shores.
WZZM 13
Newaygo Co. restaurant destroyed by fire in 2018 is one step closer to re-opening
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A groundbreaking for the Smuggler's Cove restaurant in Newaygo took place on Tuesday after the original building had to be completely demolished due to a fire in 2018. A part of the Newaygo community since the 1870s, the building has housed many different restaurants over...
Michigan Baby Dies From Fentanyl Overdose While in Babysitter’s Care
An eight-month-old baby girl has died of a fentanyl overdose, and the infant's mother believes the babysitter who was watching her is to blame. Investigators are still trying to piece together how eight-month-old J'ream was exposed to the lethal drug. J'ream's mother chose not to identify herself but tells Detroit's WJBK-TV that she believes the exposure happened at a trusted babysitter's home in Dearborn Heights on September 15.
oceanacountypress.com
Dad accused of manslaughter in connection to 4-year-old boy’s death skips court hearing.
HART — A 32-year-old Rothbury man accused of manslaughter in connection to his 4-year-old son’s death failed to appear for a preliminary examination in Oceana County’s 79th District Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 27. After Judge John Middlebrook reset his bond two weeks ago, Jacob Scott Schutter was a...
Comments / 0