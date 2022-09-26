ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Former Maryland Park Service Manager Charged With Alleged Assault, Rape: Police

A former park manager for the Maryland Park Service is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a person repeatedly over the course of six months, police announced. Michael Browning, 71, was arrested by detectives from Baltimore County’s Special Victims Unit, the agency announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when he was charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Multiple Hit-Run Drivers At Large Following Fatal Incident On Waldorf Roadway: Sheriff

Multiple hit-and-run drivers are at large after a 30-year-old scooter driver was killed when he was struck by several vehicles in Maryland, police say. Hughesville resident Jeremy Alexander Parks was operating an electric scooter southbound on Old Washington Road in Waldorf shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26 when he was struck near the intersection of Bad Dog Alley.
WALDORF, MD
DC Shooter Charged With Murdering Maryland Man In Prince George's County, Investigators Say

A months-long investigation into a fatal summer shooting in Maryland led to the apprehension of a Washington, DC man who is facing a murder charge, authorities announced. Travon Marquis Ingram, 29, has been charged with the murder of 29-year-old Clinton resident Deangelo Deonte Johnson, who was shot and killed in June, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.
WASHINGTON, DC
Hughesville man killed following hit and run

On September 26 at approximately 10:33 p.m., officers responded to the area of Old Washington Road and Bad Dog Alley for the report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.  Upon arrival, officers located a man deceased in the roadway. Initial investigation revealed that the man, later identified as Jeremy Alexander Parks, 30, of Hughesville, was […]
HUGHESVILLE, MD
DC man charged for fatal shooting in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about the rate of violent crimes in Prince George's County. A 24-year-old D.C. man is facing charges for a fatal shooting that happened in Prince George's County in June, according to police. On June 19, around...
CLINTON, MD
Charred Human Remains Found In Back Of Abandoned Burning Car Dumped In Maryland Field

Charred human remains were found in the backseat of a car that was set on fire in the middle of a Laurel field, authorities say. Around midnight Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities responded to the area of Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail for reports of a car fire that was found about 100 yards off of the roadway engulfed in flames in the middle of a field, according to Anne Arundel County police.
LAUREL, MD
Detectives Identify And Arrest Shooting Suspect In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – On September 17 at approximately 2:31 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of St. Andrews Way and St. Charles Parkway in Waldorf for the report of an incident between two vehicles, which involved a collision and shots being fired. The two vehicles fled prior to police arrival.
WALDORF, MD
Police: Student brought ghost gun to school, arrest warrant issued

CLINTON, Md. — A 17-year-old student is facing multiple charges after police say he brought a ghost gun to his high school on Monday. A security officer for Prince George's County Public Schools stopped the teen at Surrattsville High School on the suspicion that he had illegal drugs on school property. According to police, the security guard searched the student's backpack and found a loaded unserialized ghost gun. During the search, the student ran away.
CLINTON, MD
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of September 19, 2022 – September 25, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,599 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 22-54487. On September 19, 2022, S/DFC Flynt responded to the 3300 block of Crane...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

