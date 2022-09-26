Read full article on original website
Police investigating suspected Road Rage incident near Oxon Hill
(Oxon Hill, MD) – Maryland State Police continue investigating an alleged road rage shooting that occurred on Friday, September 23, 2022, in Prince George’s County. The suspect vehicle is described as a silver Volkswagen 4-door sedan with tinted windows. The driver is described as a black male, 20-30 years old, with slight facial hair. It […]
Homes, Vehicle On Quiet Severn Court Struck By Early Morning Gunfire: Police
Multiple homes and at least one vehicle were struck when gunshots rang out early on Wednesday morning in Anne Arundel County, police said. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in the area of Village Square Court and Carriage Court in Severn.
Man stabbed, dies outside McDonald’s in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police detectives were at a fast food restaurant Wednesday after a man was stabbed then died there. The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that it happened around 3:10 p.m. in the 2300 block of University Blvd. When officers arrived, they found a man stabbed in the […]
Former Maryland Park Service Manager Charged With Alleged Assault, Rape: Police
A former park manager for the Maryland Park Service is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a person repeatedly over the course of six months, police announced. Michael Browning, 71, was arrested by detectives from Baltimore County’s Special Victims Unit, the agency announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when he was charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault.
Maryland police find human remains in back of burning car
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a report of a car fire led to a death investigation after they found charred human remains in the backseat area of the car. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers and firefighters were in the area of Brock Ridge Road and Tribeca Trail […]
Bay Net
WANTED FOR ESCAPE: Sheriff Seeks The Whereabouts Of Virginia Leigh Bissett
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Virginia Leigh Bissett, age 27 of Baltimore, who absconded from a court-ordered treatment facility in Parkville on Sept. 9, 2022. Bissett was originally charged in St. Mary’s County with Theft: $1,500 to under...
WTOP
DC man arrested in connection with possible shooting on Route 50 in Md.
Maryland State Police have arrested a D.C. man in connection with a possible shooting near U.S. Route 50 in Anne Arundel County. Marcel Howard Hayes, 40, faces a variety of charges, including for alleged weapons violations and drug possession. Shortly before 2:45 a.m. Monday, police say, troopers responded near the...
Multiple Hit-Run Drivers At Large Following Fatal Incident On Waldorf Roadway: Sheriff
Multiple hit-and-run drivers are at large after a 30-year-old scooter driver was killed when he was struck by several vehicles in Maryland, police say. Hughesville resident Jeremy Alexander Parks was operating an electric scooter southbound on Old Washington Road in Waldorf shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26 when he was struck near the intersection of Bad Dog Alley.
DC Shooter Charged With Murdering Maryland Man In Prince George's County, Investigators Say
A months-long investigation into a fatal summer shooting in Maryland led to the apprehension of a Washington, DC man who is facing a murder charge, authorities announced. Travon Marquis Ingram, 29, has been charged with the murder of 29-year-old Clinton resident Deangelo Deonte Johnson, who was shot and killed in June, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.
Bay Net
Man Arrested In Annapolis On Multiple Gun Charges After Allegedly Chasing Vehicle
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland State Police from the Annapolis Barrack and the Criminal Enforcement Division Central South Region are investigating a possible shooting in the area of Route 50 after arresting a Washington, D.C. man on multiple gun charges. The accused is identified as Marcel Howard Hayes, 40, of...
Hughesville man killed following hit and run
On September 26 at approximately 10:33 p.m., officers responded to the area of Old Washington Road and Bad Dog Alley for the report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers located a man deceased in the roadway. Initial investigation revealed that the man, later identified as Jeremy Alexander Parks, 30, of Hughesville, was […]
WUSA
DC man charged for fatal shooting in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about the rate of violent crimes in Prince George's County. A 24-year-old D.C. man is facing charges for a fatal shooting that happened in Prince George's County in June, according to police. On June 19, around...
Charred Human Remains Found In Back Of Abandoned Burning Car Dumped In Maryland Field
Charred human remains were found in the backseat of a car that was set on fire in the middle of a Laurel field, authorities say. Around midnight Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities responded to the area of Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail for reports of a car fire that was found about 100 yards off of the roadway engulfed in flames in the middle of a field, according to Anne Arundel County police.
DC man tells Maryland police he’s being chased, gets arrested on gun, drug charges
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said troopers arrested a driver who told them he was being chased after they found shell casings and possible crack cocaine in his car. MSP said around 2:45 a.m. on Monday, Marcel Howard Hayes, 40, of Washington, D.C. called troopers to say someone was […]
Bay Net
Officers And K9 Locate Suspect Of Robbery, Assault And Theft In Charles County
WALDORF, Md. – On September 26 at approximately 10:24 a.m., officers responded to a business located in the 11900 block of Acton Lane in Waldorf for a report of shoplifting. The suspect fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. A short time later, officers responded to a robbery...
Bay Net
Detectives Identify And Arrest Shooting Suspect In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On September 17 at approximately 2:31 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of St. Andrews Way and St. Charles Parkway in Waldorf for the report of an incident between two vehicles, which involved a collision and shots being fired. The two vehicles fled prior to police arrival.
WUSA
Police: Student brought ghost gun to school, arrest warrant issued
CLINTON, Md. — A 17-year-old student is facing multiple charges after police say he brought a ghost gun to his high school on Monday. A security officer for Prince George's County Public Schools stopped the teen at Surrattsville High School on the suspicion that he had illegal drugs on school property. According to police, the security guard searched the student's backpack and found a loaded unserialized ghost gun. During the search, the student ran away.
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of September 19, 2022 – September 25, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,599 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 22-54487. On September 19, 2022, S/DFC Flynt responded to the 3300 block of Crane...
Prince William Police respond to domestic assault incident
Roane is described as a 5'11" Black man who weighs around 200 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who believes they may have seen Roane or has information related to this incident is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-5123.
Man Found Dead Inside Baltimore Car, Police Investigating
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead...
