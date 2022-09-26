Have coffee with the Minot Police Department on Oct. 5

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The Minot Police Department is excited to announce that they are partnering with The Station Coffee for the 7th Annual National Coffee with a Cop Day.

According to a news release, the event will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. until noon, the address for The Station Coffee is 1303 South Broadway.

Coffee with a Cop began as a grassroots initiative in March 2011 in Hawthorne, California.

The initiative was an effort to better understand the needs and concerns of community residents.

Since then, Coffee with a Cop’s mission of breaking down the barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve has successfully spread to all 50 states and 33 countries.

The Minot Police Department has been participating in National Coffee with a Cop since its inception in 2016 and has locally hosted many other coffee events since that time.

The success of this effort rests in its simplicity. There are no speeches, no topics, no agendas; just an opportunity for folks in the community to speak with law enforcement officers about what matters to them.

Sometimes, these interactions are just a quick hello, and other times long-lasting conversations happen, leading to lasting community relationships.

And it all starts over a cup of coffee.

