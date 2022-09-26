ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobart, WI

Fox11online.com

USS Cobia hull maintenance project receives federal grant

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A project aimed to preserve a WWII submarine received a significant federal grant. The USS Cobia, docked outside the Wisconsin Maritime Museum on the Manitowoc River, is staged to undergo critical hull maintenance in 2025. The $500,000 award from the National Park Service as part of their...
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

'Visit Manitowoc' moving to more centralized, downtown spot

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The official tourism organization for the city of Manitowoc is getting a new home in the heart of downtown. Visit Manitowoc was formerly located inside the Car Ferry ticket office of the S.S. Badger but will get a more centralized location in November. On the evening of...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Welcome to the Neighborhood: The Blend Boutique Store in Shawano

(WFRV) – It’s a blend of girl bosses coming together to create a one-of-a-kind market in Shawano. Alexandra, owner of The Blend gives Local 5 Live viewers a closer look at what you can expect when you visit plus we meet Amber from Young Crafted Co and Jen from Adventures with Jen with a look at their businesses.
SHAWANO, WI
Hobart, WI
Fox11online.com

Celebrating the Fall Season with Lamers Dairy

Shari from Lamers Dairy joins the show to share some of the great items they have in store to celebrate fall, including lots of locally made products. Take a look. Stop by their shop at N410 Speel School Rd. in Appleton for some great ideas or visit their website at lamersdairyinc.com.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Seth’s Coffee expands to third location in the Fox Valley

(WFRV) – Your morning is about to get a lot easier because a local coffee shop is expanding!. Seth Lenz visited Local 5 Live with details on the newest location for Seth’s Coffee, plus a look at some of the delicious food options available in addition to coffee.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
Fox11online.com

Officials celebrate new Highway 29/VV interchange

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Officials in Brown County are celebrating the opening of a new interchange. Today they cut the ribbon at Highway 29 and County Highway VV in Howard and Hobart. The final ramp opened last month. At Wednesday's ribbon-cutting ceremony, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced that all...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Explore high-demand careers at FVTC fall open house

GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- Fox Valley Technical College is welcoming people to explore new careers at a fall open house. The open house is happening on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 3-7 p.m. All of the FVTC campus buildings will be open for you to explore. People can learn about 200+...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
Fox11online.com

Students compete for a good cause in 'SOUPer Bowl' challenge

KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- Everyone was a winner in Kaukauna's SOUPer Bowl. Last week, students at the New Directions Learning Community school completed their service project. It challenges students to bring in as many cans of soup as they can to be donated to those in need. In total, 2,617 cans...
KAUKAUNA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

De Pere company growing local businesses turns 10

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The O’Connor Connective is celebrating 10 years of rebranding local organizations. Founded by Bridget O’Connor and run primarily by women, the Connective has helped more than a dozen local businesses market and grow their brands. O’Connor explains “We leverage public relations, marketing,...
DE PERE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Ceremonial ribbon cut on Highway 29 interchange

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Federal and state highway officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday for a new diamond interchange in Brown County. The opening is a relief to nearby businesses. One of the things federal and state officials highlighted was that this project, which cost more than $25 million,...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
matadornetwork.com

Why You Need to Plan a Trip to Door County, Wisconsin, the ‘Cape Cod of the Midwest’

Only about 30,000 people live in Door County Wisconsin, yet more than two million visitors a year typically journey to this spot on the peninsula between Lake Michigan and Green Bay. Some come in as part of a road trip from Chicago, while others travel from farther away to see what’s become known as the “Cape Cod of the Midwest.” Attracted to the region’s many parks, outdoor activities, beautiful shorelines, art scene, and local food culture, most tourists make their way to Door County in the late summer and early fall.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Persistent staffing shortages’: Manitowoc Co. restaurant closes after 40+ years in business

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – After being in business for over 40 years, a popular family restaurant in Manitowoc County is closing its doors for good. The Galley Family Restaurant has permanently closed due to persistent staffing shortages and scheduling uncertainties. Officials say these issues have left the business unable to effectively provide the level of service customers deserve.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Family displaced after Green Bay apartment fire

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A family of three was displaced after a fire broke out at a Green Bay apartment complex. Crews were called to the 1100 block of Minahan Street just before 7 a.m. Wednesday for a report smoke coming from the eves and windows on both levels. Firefighters...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC26

Neenah trail expansion sits on potential archaeological site

NEENAH (NBC 26) — There is good news for Riverside Park fans. The Lakeshore Avenue Trail extension is back on track. “So, what we’re doing here today is an extension of the Lakeshore Avenue Trail… taking it from the east side of the park around to the west side of the park along the shoreline so folks can continue their walks, their bikes, their jogs, however they choose to use the shoreline and take in the views of the water,” said Michael Kading, Neenah parks & recreation director.
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crews respond to fire on Green Bay’s west side, $70k in damages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters worked to put out a fire Wednesday morning as smoke was coming from the second story of a residence on Green Bay’s west side. Multiple crews responded to the 1100 block of Minahan Street for a reported fire. There was smoke coming from the second story of the residence.
GREEN BAY, WI

