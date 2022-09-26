Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
USS Cobia hull maintenance project receives federal grant
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A project aimed to preserve a WWII submarine received a significant federal grant. The USS Cobia, docked outside the Wisconsin Maritime Museum on the Manitowoc River, is staged to undergo critical hull maintenance in 2025. The $500,000 award from the National Park Service as part of their...
Fox11online.com
Fox Valley rabies survivor teaches children's museum program for World Rabies Day
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- The first person to survive rabies without the vaccine is celebrating 18 years of survival. Fond du Lac native, Jeanna Giese, is using her experience to teach others through a class at the Children's Museum on Wednesday, World Rabies Day. Giese says the day means...
Fox11online.com
'Visit Manitowoc' moving to more centralized, downtown spot
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The official tourism organization for the city of Manitowoc is getting a new home in the heart of downtown. Visit Manitowoc was formerly located inside the Car Ferry ticket office of the S.S. Badger but will get a more centralized location in November. On the evening of...
wearegreenbay.com
Welcome to the Neighborhood: The Blend Boutique Store in Shawano
(WFRV) – It’s a blend of girl bosses coming together to create a one-of-a-kind market in Shawano. Alexandra, owner of The Blend gives Local 5 Live viewers a closer look at what you can expect when you visit plus we meet Amber from Young Crafted Co and Jen from Adventures with Jen with a look at their businesses.
Fox11online.com
Local Red Cross volunteers head to Florida to bring relief from Hurricane Ian
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Local Red Cross volunteers will lend a helping hand to those affected by Hurricane Ian. An American Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicle, also known as ERV, based out of Green Bay will depart to Florida to bring relief from Hurricane Ian. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent...
Fox11online.com
Ripon Community Hospital introduces Wisconsin's first mental health day stabilization unit
RIPON (WLUK) -- SSM Health's Ripon Community Hospital is unveiling the state's first mental health day stabilization unit. It will offer support and assistance for up to 23 hours to those experiencing mental health crises. With the help of Governor Tony Evers, President of Ripon Community Hospital, DeAnn Thurmer says...
Fox11online.com
Celebrating the Fall Season with Lamers Dairy
Shari from Lamers Dairy joins the show to share some of the great items they have in store to celebrate fall, including lots of locally made products. Take a look. Stop by their shop at N410 Speel School Rd. in Appleton for some great ideas or visit their website at lamersdairyinc.com.
spectrumnews1.com
Menasha hopes Lawson Canal project will make city's riverfront popular destination
MENASHA, Wis. — There was a time when the Lawson Canal was a power canal, important mostly to the two paper mills it served. By 2024, the City of Menasha is hoping the Lawson Canal Corridor will be a powerful draw for residents of the Fox Valley and around the state.
wearegreenbay.com
Seth’s Coffee expands to third location in the Fox Valley
(WFRV) – Your morning is about to get a lot easier because a local coffee shop is expanding!. Seth Lenz visited Local 5 Live with details on the newest location for Seth’s Coffee, plus a look at some of the delicious food options available in addition to coffee.
Fox11online.com
Officials celebrate new Highway 29/VV interchange
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Officials in Brown County are celebrating the opening of a new interchange. Today they cut the ribbon at Highway 29 and County Highway VV in Howard and Hobart. The final ramp opened last month. At Wednesday's ribbon-cutting ceremony, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced that all...
Fox11online.com
Explore high-demand careers at FVTC fall open house
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- Fox Valley Technical College is welcoming people to explore new careers at a fall open house. The open house is happening on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 3-7 p.m. All of the FVTC campus buildings will be open for you to explore. People can learn about 200+...
Fox11online.com
Students compete for a good cause in 'SOUPer Bowl' challenge
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- Everyone was a winner in Kaukauna's SOUPer Bowl. Last week, students at the New Directions Learning Community school completed their service project. It challenges students to bring in as many cans of soup as they can to be donated to those in need. In total, 2,617 cans...
wearegreenbay.com
De Pere company growing local businesses turns 10
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The O’Connor Connective is celebrating 10 years of rebranding local organizations. Founded by Bridget O’Connor and run primarily by women, the Connective has helped more than a dozen local businesses market and grow their brands. O’Connor explains “We leverage public relations, marketing,...
WBAY Green Bay
matadornetwork.com
Why You Need to Plan a Trip to Door County, Wisconsin, the ‘Cape Cod of the Midwest’
Only about 30,000 people live in Door County Wisconsin, yet more than two million visitors a year typically journey to this spot on the peninsula between Lake Michigan and Green Bay. Some come in as part of a road trip from Chicago, while others travel from farther away to see what’s become known as the “Cape Cod of the Midwest.” Attracted to the region’s many parks, outdoor activities, beautiful shorelines, art scene, and local food culture, most tourists make their way to Door County in the late summer and early fall.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Persistent staffing shortages’: Manitowoc Co. restaurant closes after 40+ years in business
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – After being in business for over 40 years, a popular family restaurant in Manitowoc County is closing its doors for good. The Galley Family Restaurant has permanently closed due to persistent staffing shortages and scheduling uncertainties. Officials say these issues have left the business unable to effectively provide the level of service customers deserve.
wearegreenbay.com
Large-scale barn fire in Winnebago County, multiple crews respond
CLAYTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple crews from Winnebago County responded to a large-scale barn fire in the Town of Clayton on Wednesday. According to a video obtained by Local 5 News, two structures appear to be engulfed in flames. The fire is on the 800 Block of Oakwood Avenue in Clayton.
Fox11online.com
Family displaced after Green Bay apartment fire
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A family of three was displaced after a fire broke out at a Green Bay apartment complex. Crews were called to the 1100 block of Minahan Street just before 7 a.m. Wednesday for a report smoke coming from the eves and windows on both levels. Firefighters...
NBC26
Neenah trail expansion sits on potential archaeological site
NEENAH (NBC 26) — There is good news for Riverside Park fans. The Lakeshore Avenue Trail extension is back on track. “So, what we’re doing here today is an extension of the Lakeshore Avenue Trail… taking it from the east side of the park around to the west side of the park along the shoreline so folks can continue their walks, their bikes, their jogs, however they choose to use the shoreline and take in the views of the water,” said Michael Kading, Neenah parks & recreation director.
wearegreenbay.com
Crews respond to fire on Green Bay’s west side, $70k in damages
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters worked to put out a fire Wednesday morning as smoke was coming from the second story of a residence on Green Bay’s west side. Multiple crews responded to the 1100 block of Minahan Street for a reported fire. There was smoke coming from the second story of the residence.
