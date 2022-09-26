ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Dinosaurs and dragons are coming to Evansville

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Some life-sized dinosaurs and dragons are coming to Evansville.

Organizers of Dino & Dragon Stroll says this event is the only North American tour that lets people get up close to life-like and life-size dinosaurs and dragons. The event will be at the Old National Events Plaza on October 8 at 10 a.m. through October 9 at 4 p.m.

The event is described as featuring the newest dinosaurs and dragons produced with advanced animatronics and sound technology. Kids can participate in Story Time and the Dinosaur and Dragon Craft Creations Station for hands-on crafts.

Organizers say more activity tickets are available to buy at rides. These rides include bounce house inflatables, Dinosaur Scooters, Walking Dinosaur Rides, stationary rides where people can climb on a dinosaur to experience what it would be like to ride on one, and T-Rex ATV’s that children can ride along on a track circling a T-Rex.

Event Times:

  • Saturday – 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. – Sensory Friendly Session
    • This type of session will have sound and light adjustments designed to be less stimulating and overwhelming.
  • Saturday – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • 4 p.m. is the last ticketed entry time.
  • Sunday – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • 3 p.m. is the last ticketed entry time.

Dino & Dragon Stroll exhibits and activities close one and a half hours after the last entry time. You can buy tickets here . Children under two, military and veterans get free admission.

