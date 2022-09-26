Read full article on original website
Davante Adams 'frustrated and angry' with Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are the only completely winless team in the NFL. (Texans have zero wins, but one tie.) They haven't had an easy schedule to start -- facing the Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans -- but, they haven't picked up a win against any of them.
3 takeaways from San Francisco 49ers Week 3 loss vs. Broncos
After a bad Week 1 loss (albeit in a monsoon) to the Chicago Bears, the San Francisco 49ers seemed to right the ship in Week 2. Trey Lance went down with an ankle injury, Jimmy Garoppolo stepped in, and the team got the win against the Seattle Seahawks. In Week 3, the 49ers came in as favorites against the struggling Denver Broncos. However, after an ugly, punt-filled game, the team limped out of Denver with a loss. The 49ers-Broncos game might have been hard to watch, but it also told us a lot about where the NFC West team is at a few games into the 2022 NFL season. Here are three 49ers Week 3 takeaways from their Sunday Night Football loss to the Broncos.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Eagles claim No. 1 spot; Titans, Cowboys and Jaguars fly up the board
Last week, the Bills felt like a juggernaut that had transcended the accepted bounds of the NFL Power Rankings. Seven days later, they can't even call the No. 1 spot their own. Such is life in the NFL, where everything is temporary and nothing is what it seems. Yesterday's Bills...
Chargers DE Joey Bosa to have groin surgery
Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowl pass rusher Joey Bosa will undergo surgery on his torn groin and was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that Bosa is expected to return later this season. Bosa suffered what Staley called a "significant" groin injury in last Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. "Doctors have given us that indication that he will be able to return at some...
Las Vegas Raiders: 3 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Broncos
The weekend is almost here, which means it’s time for some Las Vegas Raiders Week 4 bold predictions. The Raiders return home to host the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, hoping to turn things around. The Raiders are off to a brutally bad start to the 2022...
Time for Commanders to scout coaches
Ron Rivera and company have failed. As a front office and coaching staff. It’s time to start thinking of who’s next, because Year 3 of this regime has seen no improvement of the Washington Commanders.
Jimmy Garoppolo Reveals What Happened On Embarrassing Safety
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had one of the most embarrassing moments for a QB in years yesterday when he stepped outside the back of the endzone for an unforced safety (that wound up being the difference in the final score) in a loss to the Denver Broncos. The...
Broncos assistant talked Nathaniel Hackett out of another disastrous decision
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett almost made another awful decision against the San Francisco 49ers. Hackett and the Broncos hired a time management coach of sorts in Jerry Rosburg this week, as the first-time head man had a tough time dealing with the ins and outs of in-game strategy. In due time, he will learn, but for now Hackett has an extra hand to help out when the situation calls for it.
Seahawks have won the Russell Wilson trade in a way you’d never expect
Have the Seattle Seahawks won the Russell Wilson trade just three weeks into the 2022 season?. One of the biggest trades of the NFL offseason involved Russell Wilson going from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. While it was viewed as a universal win for the Broncos, they have not had the best of starts to the season, despite their 2-1 record. Their lone loss came against the Seahawks and Geno Smith, Wilson’s former backup who won the starting job in training camp.
Jimmy G appeared to call out Kyle Shanahan’s play-calling on SNF: ‘All your plays suck, man’
Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared to call out coach Kyle Shanahan’s play-calling during Sunday night’s loss to Denver, at one point mouthing, “All your plays suck, man.”
Colts owner reveals when Seahawks might be sold
The Denver Broncos were the most recent NFL team to undergo a sale. Current Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay thinks the Seattle Seahawks will be next up on the block. Irsay spoke with Bloomberg for their “Business of Sports” show. The Colts owner said he envisions the Seahawks being sold some time in 2024.
Broncos' new assistant Jerry Rosburg was 'spectacular' in debut
Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett struggled to handle play-calling and game-management duties through his first two games in the NFL. Hackett was often late to get plays in to quarterback Russell Wilson, which led to multiple delay-of-game penalties. Hackett’s indecision on fourth down was clearly a problem, and he knew it.
NFL Week 4 picks: Undefeated Eagles and Dolphins both lose, Vikings win in London, Raiders fall to 0-4
If Week 4 of the NFL season goes anything like Week 3, I might have to take a 14-month vacation to recover, because I'm not sure I can handle anymore craziness. What we saw in Week 3 was easily one of the wackiest weekends of football that the NFL has ever produced.
49ers reveal Trent Williams injury timeline
The San Francisco 49ers will be without star offensive lineman Trent Williams for at least a few weeks after he suffered an injury Sunday against the Denver Broncos. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Williams suffered a high ankle sprain and will miss at least a few weeks, potentially anywhere from 4 to 6.
Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers star, to land on IR
The Los Angeles Chargers received some bad news Wednesday when it was announced that Joey Bosa will be put on the injured reserved list. Bosa is going to need surgery for a groin tear. Going on IR normally means you are going to miss 4-6 weeks or more of action.
NFL World Reacts To Josh McDaniels, Denver Media News
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is not scheduled to speak with Denver Broncos media ahead of Sunday's Week 4 matchup. The Broncos fired McDaniels midway through his second year as head coach for the organization in 2010. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Wednesday Silver and Black Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders Josh McDaniels, like everyone in the Raider Nation, is disappointed with the team's 0-3 start. But, McDaniels is keenly aware that the season is far from over and he took time moments ago at his Wednesday update to discuss the state of the Silver and Black.
NY Giants Offensive Line Lets Daniel Jones and the Team Down
The New York Giants came up short on Monday night against their division rival as they lost 23-16 to the Dallas Cowboys, and the reason was abundantly clear for anyone who watched the game. The Giants offensive line simply didn’t show up. They left quarterback Daniel Jones to fight for his life all night long.
Former Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders joins NFL Network
Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has finished his playing career but he’s not leaving football. It was announced over the weekend that Sanders, who spent his final year as a player with the Bills in 2021, will be joining NFL Network as an analyst. Sanders made his debut on NFL Game Day ahead of the league’s Week 3 Sunday slate.
