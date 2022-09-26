Police: Victims say they were shot at in Wichita park

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police are investigating after shots were apparently fired at a southeast Wichita park. Some of the victims from the shooting arrived at a location in the 2200 block of S. Market.

Police tell KSN News that shots were fired at Boston Park, located northeast of Harry and Woodlawn.

The victims returned to the 2200 block of South Market with minor injuries. It is unknown if the victims were shot or just grazed by bullets fired at the park.

“We have two people with very minor injuries,” said Wichita Police Department Sergeant Clayton Schuler. “It’s unknown at this point if it was because shots being fired or not, we’re still investigating that.”

An investigation is ongoing. KSN News will provide more information as it becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.