ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Police: Victims say they were shot at in Wichita park

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FHUn4_0iB4HkWs00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police are investigating after shots were apparently fired at a southeast Wichita park. Some of the victims from the shooting arrived at a location in the 2200 block of S. Market.

Police tell KSN News that shots were fired at Boston Park, located northeast of Harry and Woodlawn.

The victims returned to the 2200 block of South Market with minor injuries. It is unknown if the victims were shot or just grazed by bullets fired at the park.

“We have two people with very minor injuries,” said Wichita Police Department Sergeant Clayton Schuler. “It’s unknown at this point if it was because shots being fired or not, we’re still investigating that.”

Wichita man arrested for stabbing another man over 30 times

An investigation is ongoing. KSN News will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 5

Related
Hutch Post

Woman charged in Kansas gentlemen’s club killing

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A woman accused in connection with the August 2020 deadly shooting outside a nightclub in Wichita made her first court appearance Tuesday. Autumn Metcalf, 31 of Wichita, is charged with solicitation to commit murder in the 1st degree, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Jury finds Wichita man guilty of rape

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A jury has found a Wichita man guilty of rape, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated intimidation of a witness. The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said the jury deliberated for two days before finding Patrick Newborn, 35, guilty of a total of 33 counts. One of the crimes happened in mid-September 2020. […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wednesday marks 13 years since Brian Etheridge’s line-of-duty death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday, Sept. 28, marks 13 years since Sedgwick County Sheriff Deputy Brian Etheridge was shot and killed in the line of duty. Etheridge was shot twice after responding to a larceny call in southeast Wichita. Etheridge underwent surgery at the hospital, but died a few hours after being shot.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KAKE TV

Hutchinson police arrest 2 in child solicitation case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Hutchinson police have arrested two people following an investigation into an alleged juvenile sex offense. Capt. Michael Collins said Mark Rank, 57, was booked for one count of electronic solicitation -- believing the child to be 14 to 15 years of age -- and two counts of indecent solicitation of a child. Margaret Myrick, 61, was arrested for conspiracy to commit indecent solicitation of a child.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Wichita man in wheelchair killed after being hit by truck

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man in a wheelchair was killed after being hit by a truck on Tuesday, Sept. 27. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), at 7:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to an injury accident at the intersection of Broadway and MacArthur. Upon arrival, officers say they located 68-year-old Charlie Jones, of […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Sergeant#Wichita Police Department#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
KAKE TV

Wichita man arrested following cutting incident

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) -WPD has arrested 39-year-old Samuel Burns of Wichita following an investigation into a cutting incident in the 1600 block of N. Pennsylvania. Interference with law enforcement. Criminal threat. At approximately 6:45 p.m. Monday, WPD officers were dispatched to a disturbance with weapon call in the 1600 block...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man sentenced to more than 20 years in deadly cutting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 24-year-old Pittsburg man faces more than 20 years in prison in connection with a fight that turned deadly in early 2020. A Sedgwick County District Court judge sentenced Morgan Prager to 242 months in prison following Prager’s murder conviction in the death of 19-year-old Vincent Venturella.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita man arrested after allegedly stabbing victim over 30 times

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities have arrested 29-year-old Trey Schulz in connection to a stabbing that took place on Friday. The Wichita Police Department reports that shortly after 6 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of West Central after receiving a call about a stabbing. Before police arrived they were informed that the 41-year-old victim was driven to a local hospital by a neighbor.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Woman sought in connection with 2020 deadly shooting arrested for murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Records from the Sedgwick County Jail show a woman wanted in connection with an August 2020 deadly shooting at the Baby Dolls club in north Wichita is in custody. Booking details with the jail show first-degree murder among the arresting charges against 31-year-old Autumn Shanequa Metcalf.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KWCH.com

Winfield man killed in Cowley County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 49-year-old Winfield man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on US Highway 77 in Cowley County on Tuesday. The crash happened at around 5:40 a.m. in the 33000 block of the roadway. A Jeep Cherokee driven by Eric Michael Andes was traveling north on Highway 77 when it left the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a stop in the median.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Man sentenced in 'swatting' case that led to Kan. man's death

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison for his role in a hoax phone call that led police to shoot and kill an innocent man in 2017. Shane Gaskill was sentenced after pleading guilty in May to wire fraud, KSN reported. He was originally placed on probation but faced renewed prosecution after violating the terms of his probation.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

K-15 closed in south Wichita due to rolled semi

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An overturned semi is blocking southbound traffic on K-15 at I-135. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Crittenden tweeted out a photo of the rollover and said traffic is being diverted at Wassell Street. Drivers should expect delays. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Firefighter suffers heat exhaustion battling grass fire near Derby

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - At least one firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion while fighting a grass fire in southeastern Sedgwick County. According to Sedgwick County dispatchers, there was a call for oxygen at the fire. Late Wednesday afternoon, crews responded to the fire located in the 5900 block of...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy