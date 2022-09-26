Read full article on original website
Two arrested, over $7K seized in drug bust
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man and woman in Luzerne County were arrested on Tuesday and face charges for allegedly possessing 105 bags of drugs and thousands of dollars in cash. Officials said police responded to the Wilkes-Barre Township Walmart for the report of retail theft in progress on September 27. When officers […]
Man accused of flashing machete at woman during road rage incident
DEER LAKE BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A man is facing charges after State Police say he flashed a machete at a woman during a road rage incident. According to a report by State Police, on September 14th at 2 PM, a road rage incident was reported at the intersection of SR-61 and Market Street in Deer Lake Borough, Schuylkill County.
PSP: Man found with meth, weapon during traffic stop
CARBONDALE CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they say a traffic stop found him in possession of meth and a weapon. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday around 11:11 a.m. troopers pulled over a car on South Main Street in Carbondale City, Lackawanna County. PSP stated the driver, later identified […]
Woman dies after being thrown off motorcycle
PERRY TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police announced that a 41-year-old woman has died after crashing her motorcycle Monday afternoon. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 26, around 2:30 p.m., troopers responded to a crash on Route 35 in Perry Township, Snyder County. PSP states a motorcycle, driven by Jacqueline L. Swartwood, 41, was traveling […]
Driver accused of leaving crash after hitting car, tree
CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they say he crashed into a tree and then hit a car as he fled the scene. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Friday, September 23 around 5:50 p.m. troopers responded to Merwinsburg Road and Harvest Moon Drive in Chestnuthill Township for a crash. […]
Police: Man refuses to return stolen Harley
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man allegedly told police he would rather go to jail than give back a stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle. Dale Larue Walter, 55, is accused of taking a 1983 purple Harley Davidson shovelhead motorcycle from a woman he used to live with, according to Bloomsburg Officer Ken Auchter. The woman's daughter called police on Sept. 5 to report the bike missing for her mother, over whom...
Johnson City man shot during home invasion
A 27-year-old Johnson City man was shot in the midsection on the night of September 20th during a home invasion.
Three charged with drug distribution resulting in death
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Three people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly distributing fentanyl that resulted in an overdose death in Union County. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the indictment claims Darryl Elliot, 36 from Sunbury, Steven Pierro, 34 from Plymouth Meeting, and Heather Carper, 34 from Northumberland, conspired to […]
One person dead following small plane crash
SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY (WOLF) — One person died in a plane crash in Salisbury Township on Wednesday afternoon. The Lehigh County Coroner's Office was called to Keystone Road where a small aircraft had crashed. One person was pronounced dead around 2:30 p.m. The coroner will now work to...
Woman allegedly defrauds government for food stamps
Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick woman lied about her household income to get thousands of dollars in food stamps, officials say. Crystal L. Pennypacker, 43, signed up for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, on November of 2019. The federal program, which is income-based, provides recipients with financial resources to buy groceries. Pennypacker listed only herself and her daughter as members of the household, according to records. But after...
The PA Game Commission confirmed the bird flu has been detected in Lackawanna County
CLARKS SUMMIT,LACKAWANNA CO (WOLF) — The PA Game Commission confirmed the bird flu has been detected in Lackawanna County. The virus occurs within wild birds and can affect poultry and other animals. “ There more threat, and that’s clearly what’s taking place right now, not only here but throughout...
Student says she had no math teacher for first 2 weeks of high school, was told to nap
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — Teacher shortages are affecting classrooms nationwide. More than half of the country’s public schools are understaffed, according to newly released data from the National Center for Education Statics. “I feel like they're taking away my right to an education," said KyleeAnn Fay Thomas....
