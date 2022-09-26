Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick woman lied about her household income to get thousands of dollars in food stamps, officials say. Crystal L. Pennypacker, 43, signed up for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, on November of 2019. The federal program, which is income-based, provides recipients with financial resources to buy groceries. Pennypacker listed only herself and her daughter as members of the household, according to records. But after...

