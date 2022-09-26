ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

WBRE

Two arrested, over $7K seized in drug bust

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man and woman in Luzerne County were arrested on Tuesday and face charges for allegedly possessing 105 bags of drugs and thousands of dollars in cash. Officials said police responded to the Wilkes-Barre Township Walmart for the report of retail theft in progress on September 27. When officers […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Man accused of flashing machete at woman during road rage incident

DEER LAKE BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A man is facing charges after State Police say he flashed a machete at a woman during a road rage incident. According to a report by State Police, on September 14th at 2 PM, a road rage incident was reported at the intersection of SR-61 and Market Street in Deer Lake Borough, Schuylkill County.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP: Man found with meth, weapon during traffic stop

CARBONDALE CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they say a traffic stop found him in possession of meth and a weapon. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday around 11:11 a.m. troopers pulled over a car on South Main Street in Carbondale City, Lackawanna County. PSP stated the driver, later identified […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman dies after being thrown off motorcycle

PERRY TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police announced that a 41-year-old woman has died after crashing her motorcycle Monday afternoon. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 26, around 2:30 p.m., troopers responded to a crash on Route 35 in Perry Township, Snyder County. PSP states a motorcycle, driven by Jacqueline L. Swartwood, 41, was traveling […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Driver accused of leaving crash after hitting car, tree

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they say he crashed into a tree and then hit a car as he fled the scene. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Friday, September 23 around 5:50 p.m. troopers responded to Merwinsburg Road and Harvest Moon Drive in Chestnuthill Township for a crash. […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Man refuses to return stolen Harley

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man allegedly told police he would rather go to jail than give back a stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle. Dale Larue Walter, 55, is accused of taking a 1983 purple Harley Davidson shovelhead motorcycle from a woman he used to live with, according to Bloomsburg Officer Ken Auchter. The woman's daughter called police on Sept. 5 to report the bike missing for her mother, over whom...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Three charged with drug distribution resulting in death

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Three people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly distributing fentanyl that resulted in an overdose death in Union County. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the indictment claims Darryl Elliot, 36 from Sunbury, Steven Pierro, 34 from Plymouth Meeting, and Heather Carper, 34 from Northumberland, conspired to […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

One person dead following small plane crash

SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY (WOLF) — One person died in a plane crash in Salisbury Township on Wednesday afternoon. The Lehigh County Coroner's Office was called to Keystone Road where a small aircraft had crashed. One person was pronounced dead around 2:30 p.m. The coroner will now work to...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman allegedly defrauds government for food stamps

Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick woman lied about her household income to get thousands of dollars in food stamps, officials say. Crystal L. Pennypacker, 43, signed up for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, on November of 2019. The federal program, which is income-based, provides recipients with financial resources to buy groceries. Pennypacker listed only herself and her daughter as members of the household, according to records. But after...
BERWICK, PA

