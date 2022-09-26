Read full article on original website
Cleveland Approves Stimulus ChecksDayana SabatinCleveland, OH
Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City AddressBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in OhioKristen WaltersCleveland, OH
Cleveland driveway becomes hotspot for illegal dumping
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Brooklyn Centre woman said her driveway is constantly filled with someone else’s garbage, and it’s been a dumping ground for years. Fed up, she called the 19 Troubleshooter. “Don’t understand why you would do that. Why?” she said. She wants to...
3News exclusive: A look inside MetroHealth's new Glick Center hospital
CLEVELAND — MetroHealth's new 380-bed, 11-story hospital — the Glick Center — is set to begin accepting patients on Oct. 15. But Tuesday, CEO Dr. Akram Boutros gave us an exclusive sneak peak at the technologically advanced building. It's the centerpiece of the MetroHealth transformation that began...
North Royalton man reports robocalls posing as Cleveland Clinic, warns others
Peter Maizitis of North Royalton said he was stunned when he received a robocall on his home line posing as the Cleveland Clinic, just days after a surgical procedure he had last week.
Where to get help on CLE utility bills this weekend
City residents can sign up for utility assistance programs at a resource fair this weekend — like those offering 40% off sewer bills or a $300 credit, and others. The Utility Assistance Resource Fair is set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 1 at Max Hayes High School, 2211 W. 65th St. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are preferred. To schedule, call 216-881-8247.
UH to open pediatric specialty clinic in Willoughby
Willoughby, Ohio — University Hospitals will expand its specialty care for children in Lake County with a new pediatric clinic opening Monday. The clinic, located at 4176 Ohio Route 306 in Willoughby is geared toward attracting patients from Lake, Ashtabula and Geauga counties, the hospital said. The clinic will...
Refugee Response gala to benefit Cleveland’s immigrant and youth programs
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On this crisp Fall day, workers in the fields at Ohio City Farm tend to the greenery that will soon make its way from farm to table. “We love growing organic veggies but we’re here to provide good jobs to folks that maybe need a little extra support when they get here,” said Patrick Kearns, Executive Director, Refugee Response.
Cuyahoga County raising social worker pay to $26 per hour - among highest in state - to help address DCFS issues
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County social workers will now be one of the highest paid in the state, making good on one of Executive Armond Budish’s promises to increase wages to help fix problems at the Division of Children and Family Services office. The county will now be...
Checking in with Sophia after losing both parents to a SWAT raid: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Since moving into her aunt’s home, Sophia has changed. She no longer comes to school hungry after being denied dinner and breakfast. Her clothes are new and clean. But in other ways, the shift has proven worrisome -- her attitude, which has had its ups and...
Mayor Bibb makes Sept. ‘Service Dog Awareness’ month
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In a move to bring awareness to the jobs service dogs help fulfill, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb declared September as Service Dog Awareness month. One of the largest groups in the Cleveland area that train and provide service dogs is Canine Companions. “According to the U.S. Census,...
Cleveland ordered to refund city income taxes to doctor working remotely out of state during pandemic
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Buckeye Institute, which challenged Ohio’s pandemic municipal tax rules to permit taxing people where they were neither working nor living, has won a case involving the city of Cleveland. A Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court judge on Monday ordered Cleveland to refund tax withholdings...
Man dragged outside after being shot in city’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old man died after being shot multiple times on the city’s West side Sunday evening. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Martin Collins Jr., of Lakewood. “I’ll give anything to hear my brother knock on my window and call my phone...
Garfield Heights teachers, administrators set date to meet with federal mediator
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Garfield Heights Teachers’ Association (GHTA) and Garfield Heights City Schools officials will continue their negotiations with a federal mediator present next month. According to GHTA spokesperson Susan Hart, both sides, and the mediator, will return to the bargaining table on Oct. 11. On...
City leaders to vote on tech to reduce gun violence in Cleveland neighborhoods
In less than 24 hours, Cleveland City leaders will vote on a proposal that would expand shot-spotting technology in neighborhoods where gun violence is an issue.
23 Lake County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
PAINESVILLE, Ohio - Here are the Lake County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 584 of the nearly 752 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Lake County cited were...
Cleveland Has Spent Millions on Police Cameras. Why Are the Locations a Secret?
The city cites citizen safety as a reason for shielding information, but has no policies on use of surveillance technology.
It’s looking likely that Ohio cities must refund your 2020 income taxes: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Buckeye Institute challenged Ohio’s pandemic municipal tax rules to permit taxing people where they were neither working nor living. And now it’s won a case against Cleveland. We’re talking about what this means for Ohioans who paid taxes in their office cities while working...
Man shot overnight near park in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives investigated an overnight shooting that occurred in downtown Cleveland. The call for shots fired was reported at approximately midnight from near Perk Plaza at the intersection of East 12th Street and Chester Avenue. Cleveland EMS said a gunshot victim, believed to be a man in...
Cleveland police touched family’s hearts after officer’s unexpected death
We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Cleveland Police department for the outstanding services they provided at the funeral after the unexpected passing of our son-in-law, Police Officer Clayton Ellenberger, who served in the Fourth District. Their overwhelming support and concern for our daughter and granddaughters far exceeded our expectations in providing comfort during this unimaginable time.
Bodycam shows Akron officers rushing into school during active shooter hoax
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department released bodycam footage on Wednesday, showing officers rushing into Garfield Community Learning Center with their guns drawn last Friday, after they received a call reporting an active shooter in the building. It turned out to be a hoax. The video shows multiple...
Missing girl found with man at Austintown Walmart
Fesig was booked into the Mahoning County Jail.
