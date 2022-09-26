ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Cleveland driveway becomes hotspot for illegal dumping

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Brooklyn Centre woman said her driveway is constantly filled with someone else’s garbage, and it’s been a dumping ground for years. Fed up, she called the 19 Troubleshooter. “Don’t understand why you would do that. Why?” she said. She wants to...
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Where to get help on CLE utility bills this weekend

City residents can sign up for utility assistance programs at a resource fair this weekend — like those offering 40% off sewer bills or a $300 credit, and others. The Utility Assistance Resource Fair is set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 1 at Max Hayes High School, 2211 W. 65th St. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are preferred. To schedule, call 216-881-8247.
Government
Cleveland.com

UH to open pediatric specialty clinic in Willoughby

Willoughby, Ohio — University Hospitals will expand its specialty care for children in Lake County with a new pediatric clinic opening Monday. The clinic, located at 4176 Ohio Route 306 in Willoughby is geared toward attracting patients from Lake, Ashtabula and Geauga counties, the hospital said. The clinic will...
cleveland19.com

Refugee Response gala to benefit Cleveland’s immigrant and youth programs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On this crisp Fall day, workers in the fields at Ohio City Farm tend to the greenery that will soon make its way from farm to table. “We love growing organic veggies but we’re here to provide good jobs to folks that maybe need a little extra support when they get here,” said Patrick Kearns, Executive Director, Refugee Response.
cleveland19.com

Mayor Bibb makes Sept. ‘Service Dog Awareness’ month

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In a move to bring awareness to the jobs service dogs help fulfill, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb declared September as Service Dog Awareness month. One of the largest groups in the Cleveland area that train and provide service dogs is Canine Companions. “According to the U.S. Census,...
cleveland19.com

Man shot overnight near park in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives investigated an overnight shooting that occurred in downtown Cleveland. The call for shots fired was reported at approximately midnight from near Perk Plaza at the intersection of East 12th Street and Chester Avenue. Cleveland EMS said a gunshot victim, believed to be a man in...
Cleveland.com

Cleveland police touched family’s hearts after officer’s unexpected death

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Cleveland Police department for the outstanding services they provided at the funeral after the unexpected passing of our son-in-law, Police Officer Clayton Ellenberger, who served in the Fourth District. Their overwhelming support and concern for our daughter and granddaughters far exceeded our expectations in providing comfort during this unimaginable time.
cleveland19.com

Bodycam shows Akron officers rushing into school during active shooter hoax

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department released bodycam footage on Wednesday, showing officers rushing into Garfield Community Learning Center with their guns drawn last Friday, after they received a call reporting an active shooter in the building. It turned out to be a hoax. The video shows multiple...
