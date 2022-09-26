CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On this crisp Fall day, workers in the fields at Ohio City Farm tend to the greenery that will soon make its way from farm to table. “We love growing organic veggies but we’re here to provide good jobs to folks that maybe need a little extra support when they get here,” said Patrick Kearns, Executive Director, Refugee Response.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO