mocomotive.com
Sheriff: Texas teen missing for weeks, possibly a runaway
WILLIS, Texas — Authorities are searching for a missing teenager whom they suspect is a runaway. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported Samara Houston was last seen at her school in Willis on Sept. 6. Samara is 15 years old and of “dark” complexion. She stands at 5 feet…
mocomotive.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 3 CONSTABLES ARREST TULSA MURDER SUSPECT
Tulsa Police say Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constables arrested Izayaih Shanks, 22 of 21000, Gossling in The Woodlands. Shanks was arrested just before noon on Gossling Road. Shanks was charged with first-degree murder, shooting with inte…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-precinct-3-constables-arrest-tulsa-murder-suspect/
Conroe introduces mounted patrol unit to bridge gap between police, citizens
The Conroe Police Department introduced its new mounted police patrol unit Sept. 9. (Courtesy Clyde Vogel) Conroe introduced its first mounted police patrol unit Sept. 9. According to Conroe Police Sergeant Clyde Vogel, the unit consists of four patrol officers on horseback who will patrol downtown Conroe and shopping centers as well as during parades, park events, demonstrations and festivals to serve as crowd control.
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Diesel Fuel Theft Suspect in Spring
SPRING, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect and or vehicle pictured above. On September 27, 2022, at around 03:00 am, the male entered the Texaco Station located at 24627 Interstate 45, Spring, Texas and provided a credit card in order to have the fuel pumps activated. After pumping $500 of diesel fuel the male re-enters the store and the payment card is declined multiple times. The male leaves the location without rendering payment.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM POLICE IDENTIFY BODY FOUND BY RESTAURANT
Update @ 9:05 a.m. Wednesday: Brenham police have identified the body of a man who was discovered Tuesday afternoon. The body of 64-year-old Philip Randy Helfer of the Caldwell area was found by authorities just after 1 p.m. in the 2600 block of Highway 36 South, between Taco Bell and Walmart. Police and EMS were called out after receiving a report of an unconscious, possibly deceased male subject under a tree at the location.
fox44news.com
Madison Co. deputies chase and arrest a suspected repeat offender
MADISON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Madison County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on September 18 and discovered a woman identified as Deana Okabayashi was driving the vehicle. At the time, Okabayashi was out on bond for previous felony charges. During the stop, Okabayashi was discovered...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
ILLEGAL DUMPING ARREST UPDATE
On Monday, September 26, 2022, while patrolling in the Magnolia Bend area of Montgomery County, a Pct. 2 Deputy Constable was flagged down by a citizen who witnessed an incidence of persons illegally dumping construction debris in a roadside ditch. Upon investigation, the deputy discovered that the witness had observed...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
UPDATE-MONTGOMERY COUNTY OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
On September 26, 2022, at around 11:40 am, MCTXSheriff Deputies responded to the 30600 block of Beyette Road in Magnolia in reference to a domestic disturbance with a firearm. Dispatch was advised by the female caller that she had been shot by her husband. Upon arrival deputies observed a white...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
RESIDENT HOLDS ILLEGAL DUMPERS FOR POLICE
Monday afternoon a resident in the Magnolia Bend area witnessed two Hispanic males with a dump trailer dumping construction material on Red Bud Lane. After opening the rear doors they started to drive letting lumber and bricks from what appeared to be new construction fall out onto the ground. They then dumped the remainder of the material. The resident called the police then went out with his weapon and held them at bay until Precinct 2 Constables arrived. Arrested were Margarito Jimenez Jr., 24, of 2228 Shady Tree in Conroe, and Anthony Eliseo Leon-Sanchez, 21, of 11440 Ehlers Road in Conroe. Both were charged with Illegal dumping over 1000 pounds, a State Jail Felony. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Commissioners Office sent crews to clean the mess up which was a total of 5,360 pounds. It was loaded on county trucks and transported to the landfill at the expense of the Montgomery County taxpayers. This has been an ongoing issue in the county for several years. Commissioner Metts said he appreciates the resident taking the initiative to contact law enforcement and report the incident.
fox26houston.com
Police shoots man 6 times after allegedly shooting his wife in Montgomery Co.
MAGNOLIA, Texas - An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting in Magnolia. The shooting occurred on the 30600 block of Beyette Road in Magnolia, around 11:45 a.m. Monday morning. Officials with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said they received a call from a woman who stated she had been...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
2006 TACO CABANA HOMICIDE TO BE FEATURED WEDNESDAY NIGHT ON INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY CHANNEL
Wednesday, September 28th @ 8Pm on Investigation Discovery Channel. The Conroe case involves Glen Holmes Jr., who allegedly shot and killed Conroe resident Barry Thomas on May 1, 2006, at the Taco Cabana drive-through on South Loop 336 after stealing his Cadillac. Before leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase, Holmes allegedly held up the drive-through demanding tacos to go. Holmes was able to escape authorities for nearly three weeks through Montgomery, Harris, and Walker counties before Conroe police received information Holmes was near an apartment complex in Houston. Houston police assisted in Holmes’ apprehension. Holmes was taken before a magistrate in Harris County and then released into the custody of Conroe officers, who transferred him to the Montgomery County Jail, where he was booked on a capital murder charge. Holmes was able to make bail for his $50,000 bond and was released on Aug. 7, 2006. Holmes was again arrested in late 2006, possibly for violating his parole, but was able to post his $75,000 bond and be released. After his second arrest, Holmes did not show up for his court trial in May 2008, which resulted in a charge of bond forfeiture and a manhunt to locate the fugitive. Anyone with information about Holmes can call Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at (800) 392-STOP.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff Responds to Domestic Disturbance with Weapon in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, TX — On September 26, 2022, at around 11:40 am, MCTXSheriff Deputies responded to the 30600 block of Beyette Road in Magnolia in reference to a domestic disturbance with a firearm. Dispatch was advised by the female caller that she had been shot by her husband. Upon arrival deputies…
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
ONE FIREFIGHTER TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL ON LAKE WILDWOOD HOUSE FIRE
At 5 pm a call came in for a shed on fire in the 10100 block of Deep Forest in the Lake Wildwood Subdivision. Caney Creek firefighters were first on scene and found a fully involved shed spread to the attic of the two-story home. They made entry into the front of the home but could not access the second floor as the stairway was in the very back of the house and had already been compromised. Additional manpower and trucks were called. With one fire hydrant in the subdivision, trucks had to shuttle water from several blocks away. Conroe Fire and North Montgomery County Fire assisted. As the fire intensified and started running through the attic and with zero visibility firefighters evacuated the building. It was then they realized one of their firefighters was no longer with them and immediately declared a MAYDAY for a downed firefighter. That quickly changed when they found he had exited the structure. Crews worked from the roof over the first floor of the cinder block and masonite construction home. With the floor collapsing they were unable to enter to fight the fire overhead in the extremely steep pitched roof with a large open attic. At 7:30 pm crews remain on the scene removing debris and putting out hot spots. One of the rookie Caney Creek Firefighters was transported to the hospital with a heart issue. There were no other injuries. The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA POLICE ARREST SUSPECTS IN SUNDAY SHOOTING INCIDENT
Navasota Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a shooting incident on Sunday afternoon. Police received reports of shots being fired around 12:20pm in the 700 Block of West Virginia Street in Navasota. Within several minutes, officers arrived on the scene and detained three male subjects. Navasota Patrol Officers...
Click2Houston.com
Family of Roderick Brooks files federal civil rights lawsuit against Harris County officials after unarmed man killed by deputy
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The family of Roderick Brooks announced on Wednesday the filing of a federal civil rights lawsuit against multiple Harris County departments and officials, including the deputy who fired the fatal shot that claimed the life of the unarmed Black man. Brooks died on July 8...
Friendswood PD warn of man posing as service worker and stealing from homeowners
In one incident, the man identified himself as a pest control worker. In another, he claimed to be a city employee. In both cases, he took victims' personal belongings, police said.
Driver kills passenger during gunfight inside car in SE Houston, police say
Officers arrived at the scene and found the backseat passenger dead. Police said an argument sparked a gunfight inside the vehicle.
bluebonnetnews.com
Votaw woman killed in crash on FM 787
A single-vehicle accident claimed the life of a 52-year-old woman from Votaw, Texas, Tuesday evening, Sept. 27, around 7 p.m. According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor for the Liberty County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Heather Lynn Scott was traveling westbound on FM 787 about five miles east of Rye in a 2000 Jeep Wrangler.
Click2Houston.com
Woman killed in west Houston shooting identified as popular Memphis rapper ‘Lotta Cash Desto’; suspect charged
HOUSTON – The 25-year-old woman who was fatally shot in west Houston over the weekend was a popular rapper who recently moved to Houston. Fans and her record label poured out tributes to Destinee Govan, who performed under the alias, “Lotta Cash Desto.”. Christian Isaiah Williams, 24, has...
Click2Houston.com
Man charged after shooting neighbor’s dog following dispute over dinged vehicle; also charged with DWI, docs say
HOUSTON – A man is facing several charges after shooting a neighbor’s dog following an argument over him striking that neighbor’s vehicle, according to court documents. Emanuel Bonilla, 65, has been charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals, aggravated assault and driving while intoxicated from a series of events that happened on Sunday in southwest Houston.
