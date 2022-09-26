Read full article on original website
Related
Utility Costs Are Skyrocketing. These 5 States Will Feel It the Most
These figures will shock you, no pun intended.
Are electric blankets the answer to sky-high energy bills? As UK households look for ways to cut costs amid soaring prices, how the heated appliances may save you money
As wholesale gas prices are on the rise, energy bills in the UK are set to soar, with a typical household's annual payment set to soar. The government has announced an energy price guarantee to help people manage their bills, but from 1 October an average household in the UK will pay rates that equate to £2,500 a year.
With Heating Bills Rising, Here Are 8 Ways to Lower Your Bill This Winter
Here’s something that’ll send a shiver down your spine: Heating your home is going to be noticeably more expensive this winter. In fact, Americans are about to see the largest spike in their heating bills in more than a decade. But we’ve got eight tips to help you lower your own heating bill.
Room to rent? UK housesharing on the rise due to energy bills and living costs
When they finally moved in to their first home together last summer after four years of housesharing, Rosie Macdonald and her partner didn’t expect they’d be returning to living with another person so soon. But with rising living costs and concerns over energy prices, in April the couple organised for a housemate to move into their home in Leeds.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
moneytalksnews.com
3 Ways to Lower the Rising Risk of Electrical Fires
Since the beginning of the pandemic, millions of us have spent more hours at home than ever before. Whether working or simply locking down and staying out of harm’s way, time at home has expanded exponentially. While spending more time at home is a source of joy for many,...
The Place Where Rent Has Remained 1$ per Year for the Past 500 Years
Inside the social housing complex of Fuggerei, GermanyWikimedia Commons/Public Domain. Rent is often the highest monthly expenditure for most individuals, and while prices may fluctuate, there seems to be a little increase each year that is most felt by those with lower incomes. Numerous factors, including economic inflation, a strengthening housing market, and of course increased demand, have contributed to the rise in rental rates. The current recession that the world is facing is not helping either.
What’s causing the increase in gas prices?
What is to blame for the sudden rise in gas prices?
There's Finally Some Good News for Renters Sick of Rising Prices
Renters are finally catching a break after almost two years of non-stop price increases and record-high costs — but don't plan on throwing a goodbye party for your roommates anytime soon. Several new studies show that rent prices either fell slightly or remained flat at the end of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thrillist
Butter Prices Continue to Soar Due to Ongoing Supply Shortage
Butter is our lifeblood, our saving grace. When all else fails, butter is there for us to spread on toast, toss into mashed potatoes, shower on our movie popcorn, or use to whip up a cake. But this essential ingredient is starting to cost a pretty penny, and right before its biggest time to shine, the holiday baking season.
Rising grocery costs pushing older Americans to eat less healthy foods
The University of Michigan’s National Poll on Healthy Aging suggests more than a third of people aged 50 to 80 say the rising cost of groceries has impacted them a lot. Close to 34 percent of Americans aged 50 to 64 are being pushed toward less healthy diets as costs increase.
Energy bills: Who gets the £400 rebate and winter fuel payment?
The British government announced earlier this year that households will have £400 knocked off their energy bills this winter as part of the effort to tackle soaring bills as the cost of living crisis bites.The policy was announced by former chancellor Rishi Sunak along with other measures including a £650 one-off payment for around eight million households on means-tested benefits; a £300 one-off payment to over eight million pensioner households to be paid alongside their winter fuel payment; and a £150 one-off payment for around six million people across the UK who receive certain disability benefits.As a Tory leadership...
More than a third of people ‘have cut social activities amid high living costs’
People’s social lives are shrinking as they search for ways to cut back on their living costs, according to a debt help charity. More than four-fifths (84%) of people surveyed across the UK in August said they have been financially affected by the cost-of-living crisis. Nearly (49%), reported their...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Americans struggle to pay utilities as energy prices surge
Millions of Americans are struggling to cope with rising electricity and natural gas prices as sky-high inflation continues to dent their finances.About 20% of U.S. households have missed or made a late payment on their utility bill in the last month, according to a recent Bank of America report. Not surprisingly, families with an income of $50,000 or less are struggling the most to absorb higher energy costs. Geographically, residents of Dallas and Houston are seeing some of the highest utility bill hikes this summer — up 23% when compared to the same period last year. Higher energy prices brought...
Landlords could ‘pass on’ rising mortgage costs to renters and spark homelessness surge, charity warns
Landlords could “pass on” the costs associated with rising mortgage rates to renters, heightening the risk of a surge in homelessness, a leading housing charity has warned. Mortgage providers have begun raising interest rates to levels not seen since the 2008 financial crisis as markets continue to react...
WILX-TV
Butter prices way up amid reported shortage
(CNN) - Butter prices are through the roof amid a reported supply shortage ahead of peak holiday baking season. Though inflation has impacted just about everything, butter has been hit especially hard. The Wall Street Journal reports butter prices were up 24.6% year over year in August. That’s almost twice...
Rent prices decline in some U.S. cities after reaching record highs
Average U.S. rent costs have fallen for the first time since 2020. Nest Seekers International chief economist Erin Sykes joined CBS to discuss what's driving the trend and what renters can expect.
Biden warns oil and gas industry not to hike energy prices over Hurricane Ian
President Biden warned U.S. energy companies against using the impacts of Hurricane Ian to hike gas prices in remarks Wednesday morning. “Do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the American people,” Biden said at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health. “The price of oil has stayed relatively low and kept going down; the price of gas should be going down as well.”
ConsumerAffairs
Another mortgage rate rise is adding to homebuyers’ pain
Mortgage rates are still going up, making a home purchase at current prices extremely difficult for a growing segment of the home-buying market. The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage hit 6.7% on Friday, according to Mortgage News Daily. The rate was 3.3% at the start of 2022.
ConsumerAffairs
Gas prices are going up again
After weeks of falling prices, the average price of gasoline is going up again. Industry experts say there are a lot of different reasons. AAA’s daily fuel price survey shows the national average price of regular gas is $3.74 a gallon. That’s two cents more than Monday and seven cents a gallon more than seven days ago.
Comments / 0