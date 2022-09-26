Press Release from the Findlay Police Department: On 9/26/22 Officers were dispatched to a call of shots fired in the area of Howard St. and Broad Ave. During the investigation it was learned a verbal argument began between several people at 1100 W. Trenton Ave. and then continued on Howard St. coming into the City of Findlay. It was learned an ex of one of the subjects began following the other in a vehicle. While driving e/b on Howard St. the suspect fired gun shots at the victim vehicle directly in front of them hitting the vehicle at least once while driving. No injuries were reported. The victim vehicle pulled over and the suspect vehicle fled the area. Officers obtained a positive ID of the suspect and suspect vehicle and put out a BOLO to other agencies. The suspect vehicle was located by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office on TR 97 and SR 235 outside of McComb, OH. and completed a stop of the vehicle. Officers from our department went to the scene and arrested a female identified as Crystal Sons (33 yoa) of McComb for Felonious Assault and Discharging a weapon within City. Crystal was taken to the Hancock County Jail on the above charges. Case is still under investigation.

