Stolen vehicle suspect in custody, another at large after leading police on chase through Monroe County
(CBS DETROIT) - One suspect is in custody, and one is at-large after stealing a skid steer and trailer and leading police on a chase through Monroe County.At about 12:30 p.m. the Monroe County Central Dispatch center received a report that individuals in a white Ford pickup had stolen a skid steer and trailer. The witness was following the vehicle.South Rockwood Police Department officers located the vehicle going eastbound on Carleton Rock Road. Police say a traffic stop was initiated, but the driver did not stop and began speeding.The driver continued on southbound I-75 through Berlin Township, Frenchtown Township, and Monroe. Police...
MCSO searching for suspect who allegedly stole trailer, fled scene after crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who remains at large after allegedly stealing a trailer, leading officers on a chase and fleeing the scene after crashing. At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, Monroe County Central Dispatch received information about two...
USMS and others searching for suspect in Toledo murder
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The United States Marshals Service, Northern Ohio Violent Task Force, Toledo Police Department and the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who was involved in a Toledo murder. LCSO is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 25-year-old Titus Crittendon. Crittendon is...
Several Thefts Reported to KPD on Tuesday
Several thefts were reported to Kenton Police on Tuesday. Thefts were reported in the 100 block of Clover Lane, 200 block of South Detroit, 500 block of South Wayne, Jacob Parrott Boulevard and 100 block of East Columbus Street. In one of the incidents, a woman told officers that she...
McComb woman arrested in Findlay, charged with felonious assault and discharging weapon within city
Press Release from the Findlay Police Department: On 9/26/22 Officers were dispatched to a call of shots fired in the area of Howard St. and Broad Ave. During the investigation it was learned a verbal argument began between several people at 1100 W. Trenton Ave. and then continued on Howard St. coming into the City of Findlay. It was learned an ex of one of the subjects began following the other in a vehicle. While driving e/b on Howard St. the suspect fired gun shots at the victim vehicle directly in front of them hitting the vehicle at least once while driving. No injuries were reported. The victim vehicle pulled over and the suspect vehicle fled the area. Officers obtained a positive ID of the suspect and suspect vehicle and put out a BOLO to other agencies. The suspect vehicle was located by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office on TR 97 and SR 235 outside of McComb, OH. and completed a stop of the vehicle. Officers from our department went to the scene and arrested a female identified as Crystal Sons (33 yoa) of McComb for Felonious Assault and Discharging a weapon within City. Crystal was taken to the Hancock County Jail on the above charges. Case is still under investigation.
Case Files: The mysterious death of Kenneth Awls Jr.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Kenneth Awls Junior was murdered right after he got inside his car. Toledo Police say on April 19, 2015, Awls walked to his vehicle on Cottage Street, near Central and Cherry streets in Toledo. He got inside. Moments later, someone approached and opened fire. Police say...
Ohio men arrested in multi-state fraud ring involving stolen ATVs
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) -- A multi-state fraud ring involving two Ohio men has been stopped after a months-long investigation, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
Marion Police Department Reports Phone Scam
The Marion Police Department received calls from residents regarding a phone scam. Residents have been receiving spoofed calls from the Marion Police Department phone number 740-387-2525 and an individual with a foreign accent states that they have a warrant and attempts to collect money from them over the phone. This...
Lima man gets 6 years prison for domestic violence
LIMA — A Lima man convicted by a jury of domestic violence against the mother of one of his sons, having weapons under disability and robbery in June was sentenced to six years and ten months in prison Wednesday afternoon. The woman in question was arrested on a perjury charge after the hearing.
TPD: Man wanted in connection to a shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is searching for a man in relation to a shooting on September 19. TPD issued an arrest warrant for felonious assault has been issued for Kielyn Burwell. According to officers the suspect was involved in an altercation with a victim in the...
Man shot at in south Toledo while sitting in garage
TOLEDO, Ohio — A south Toledo man reported to police that someone shot at him Tuesday while he was sitting in his garage. The incident took place just before 5 p.m. in the 700 block of Gawil Ave. When officers arrived, Keiandre Pirtle, 31, told them he was sitting...
Two Teenagers Report Being Assaulted at Park in Kenton
Two teenagers were injured after being assaulted at a park in Kenton. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East Espy Street in reference to the incident. The assaults are said to have happened at Jerry Cross Park on Carrol...
Police: Man charged with rape, assault in Monroe County
MONORE, N.C. — A man has been charged with first-degree rape in Monroe County after a thorough investigation, the Monroe Police Department announced. Luis Miguel Vail-Lopez, 20, was charged with first-degree rape, kidnapping, assault by strangulation, and Interfering with emergency communication. Authorities say the rape happened on Sept. 19...
Toledo man dies in crash on I-280
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash on I-280 near the I-75 split left a Toledo man dead Wednesday morning. Police said Christopher Weirich, 42, was driving northbound when he struck the median wall at 9:25 a.m. Weirich was taken to St. Vincent hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The crash...
Woman charged with patient abuse is granted early release
A former Bowling Green woman sent to prison for assaulting a developmentally disabled teen has been granted early release. Kendall Jackson, 25, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. She appeared in front of the judge Sept. 19 for a judicial release hearing. Mack...
Toledo man sentenced in fatal Alexis Road crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was sentenced on charges stemming from a fatal car crash on Alexis Road on Monday. According to court documents, Austin Sparks was sentenced to 48 months in prison for aggravated vehicular homicide. Spark was charged after a crash that killed Terrance Robb, 62,...
Man allegedly found sleeping in Cedar Point employee shed
SANDUSKY – A 31-year-old Akron man was arrested Sunday morning after Cedar Point staff allegedly found him sleeping shirtless in an employee shed. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when staff reported that a male was found sleeping in an employee shed at the campground and was now walking away with a blanket. Police soon located the man near Steel Vengeance, the report states.
Man arrested in murder of Catherine Craig
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested Monday in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman in Toledo this summer. Court documents show Demond Allen, 21, was arrested on a murder charge Monday, Sept. 26, in the death of Catherine Craig. Toledo Police issued murder warrants for Allen...
Woman Accepts Plea Deal in Common Pleas Court Tuesday
An Upper Sandusky woman changed her plea in Hardin County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday. According to documents filed in the Hardin County Clerk of Courts Office, Valerie Lewis pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. She was indicted earlier this year on multiple charges including...
Another local resident warns against check washing scam
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - It turns out check washing might be a bigger issue in this area than first thought. 13abc heard from yet another recent victim of this, but this time they still haven’t received the money back more than two weeks later. Monday we shared the story...
