WSVN-TV
Outer bands of Hurricane Ian leave hefty clean up for Miami-Dade residents
MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Strong gusts spawned by the outer bands of Ian as the center of the storm passed by South Florida in the Gulf overnight, still left lots of damage to clean up. Residents experienced some wicked weather, Tuesday night, as the outer bands of Ian left...
WSVN-TV
King tides recede in South Florida causing minor flooding in Broward, Miami-Dade
Weather brought on by Hurricane Ian coincided with king tides in South Florida. As the natural disaster makes landfall, the tidal effects are expected to cause more flooding in Fort Lauderdale, Wednesday. Residents of the area said they are used to flooding caused by high tides. Water levels were higher...
WSVN-TV
Power outages throughout South Florida due to Hurricane Ian
(WSVN) - Hurricane Ian is causing some power problems in South Florida. Strong winds downed power lines, mostly from Tuesday night’s storms. In Miami-Dade, 11,390 people still do not have power, Wednesday. In Broward, 6,740 people still don’t have power. In Monroe, 579 people remain without power. In...
floridapolitics.com
High winds, tornadoes and flooding bring headaches to Broward County
One Hurricane Ian-spawned tornado damaged 30 planes at North Perry Airport. Two tornadoes hit Broward County overnight — one that shut down North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines — county officials said Wednesday morning warning residents to stay inside as the effects of Hurricane Ian move through the area.
NBC Miami
Thousands Without Power in Miami-Dade, Broward During Impact of Ian: FPL
Though not in the direct path of a rapidly strengthening Hurricane Ian, parts of South Florida were still dealing with power outages Wednesday. Florida Power & Light reported 18,870 customers in Miami-Dade without power and 8,780 customers without power in Broward as of 12 p.m. Tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Ian...
Click10.com
Parts of southwest Miami-Dade without power following possible tornado hit
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Families living in one southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood say they’re convinced a tornado touched down. Teresita Verdaguer told Local 10 News she and her family heard the roaring winds, and saw flying debris, which was spread out along Southwest Fourth Street Tuesday evening. “I told...
Click10.com
Tornadoes leave extensive damage behind in Cooper City
COOPER CITY, Fla. – Several streets, neighborhoods and local businesses in Cooper City sustained extensive damage Tuesday night, and the damage is continuing Wednesday as Hurricane Ian draws closer to a Category 5 storm. The outer bands of Hurricane Ian left streets completely flooded and some roads blocked as...
Possible tornando damaged Davie mobile home park
FORT LAUDERDALE - At least 10 mobile homes were damaged overnight by a possible tornado in Davie. Several homes were severely damaged at the mobile home park in the 600 block of SW 135th Terrace in Davie. The high winds ripped the siding off some homes and also mangled a carport, the flying aluminum hit caused the power to go out after it hit a power line. "My phone went off at 1:27 a.m., it woke me up, I looked outside and I saw their home, it was just, it was bad. It felt like a freight train...
Click10.com
Officials in SW Miami-Dade prepare as combination of Ian, king tides bring flood risk
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Flooding was top of mind for officials in southwest Miami-Dade Monday, as heavy rain from the outer bands of Hurricane Ian threatened to combine with king tides to produce a flood hazard for the area. South Florida is not expected to bear the brunt of...
brevardtimes.com
Tornado Warning Issued For Broward County, Hendry County, and Palm Beach County
BROWARD COUNTY, Florida – The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Broward County, FL, Hendry County, FL, and Palm Beach County, FL that will remain in effect until 1:45 AM EDT. Tornadoes are forming throughout South Florida this morning due to Hurricane Ian. Tornado Warning. FLC011-051-099-280545- /O.NEW.KMFL.TO.W.0058.220928T0518Z-220928T0545Z/
WSVN-TV
South Florida responds to Ian’s west coast devastation from food to rescue teams
MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida is stepping up and helping our neighbors to the west. The Global Empowerment Mission is quick to respond, working around the clock, even before Ian made landfall, Wednesday afternoon. Pallets of supplies were loaded into big rigs in what will be a massive effort in...
WSVN-TV
South Florida feeling outer bands of Hurricane Ian
KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - As Hurricane Ian made landfall on the western tip of Cuba, the Florida Keys endured showers throughout the morning and afternoon, while Miami-Dade and Broward counties prepared for the peripheral effects. On Tuesday morning, parts of the Middle and Lower Keys were put under a...
WSVN-TV
Search and rescue teams sent to West Coast in support of Hurricane Ian
WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida search and rescue crews are ready to give their support to the west coast of Florida. Members of Florida Task Force 2 took boats and other equipment on Wednesday to the West Coast. They will wait for the storm to clear, along Alligator...
WSVN-TV
Miami braces for flooding caused by king tides
MIAMI (WSVN) - King tides and Hurricane Ian’s outer bands is expected to dump heavy rain throughout South Florida. South Florida may be out of the cone of concern, but we’re not in the clear just yet. Parts of Miami have already dealt with flooding throughout the day,...
Keys residents, visitors told to get ready for heavy rain, gusty winds, possible flooding
MIAMI - Residents and visitors to the Florida Keys are being told to prepare for potentially heavy rain, high winds, and possible localized flooding or storm surge as Hurricane Ian sweeps by to the west. Monroe County emergency managers urge anyone in RVs or campers to move outside of the tropical storm warning area. Residents and visitors in campgrounds, recreational vehicles, travel trailers, live-aboard vessels, and mobile homes should make plans to find shelter with friends or family in a safe structure throughout the storm. The county does not plan to open any shelters. The island chain will experience the most significant impacts from Ian on Tuesday and Wednesday. Key West City Hall will be closed on Tuesday, and so will county schools. In Islamorada, parks will be closed on Tuesday but the boat ramps will remain open. Bahia Honda campground is closed. State parks are open for normal business on Monday and Tuesday will be weather-dependent. All inbound and outbound flights at Key West International Airport for Tuesday have been canceled due to Hurricane Ian. Flooding was reported in low lying areas of Key West on Tuesday morning, people were urged to avoid driving if possible.
Will Hurricane Ian hit Miami? Here’s the latest forecast path
Tropical storm warnings and other weather alerts were cancelled for Miami-Dade County as Hurricane Ian passed about 70 miles south of Orlando overnight into Thursday. After making landfall Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian was tracking over central Florida overnight and is expected to move off the east coast of Florida Thursday morning near Titusville. The storm has weakened to Category 2 and ...
850wftl.com
Tornado displaces Kings Point residents, flips planes at Broward airport
(DELRAY BEACH, FL)- A night of wild weather triggered by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian injured 2 people, damaged cars and buildings, knocked out power for thousands and left at least 35 people homeless. At around 7:30 PM Tuesday the first of several tornado warnings were issued by the...
iheart.com
Tornado touches down in South Florida neighborhood Tuesday night
Pembroke Pines, FL - A tornado touched down in a residential area of Pembroke Pines on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian churned off the coast of South Florida. Witnesses say the neighborhood was barely damaged after the tornado passed by around 7:30 p.m. near Pasadena Elementary school. A man who lives...
HURRICANE IAN: SHIFTING EAST, BOCA RATON TROPICAL STORM WARNING
2 PM UPDATE: STRONG STORM INTENSIFYING… 11:10 AM — TROPICAL STORM WARNING ISSUED FOR PALM BEACH COUNTY. AT 11AM: RAPIDLY INTENSIFYING… SCHOOLS CLOSED WEDNESDAY… DRAMATIC WIND, RAIN HEADING TO PALM BEACH COUNTY… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — UPDATE 2 p.m. — Storm, already strong, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade, Broward schools to remain closed Thursday; classes in Monroe to resume Thursday
(WSVN) - Schools remain closed across South Florida as recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian continue. Miami-Dade Public Schools as well as schools in Broward County will stay closed on Thursday. That decision was made days ago before it was clear what the storm’s impact would be in South Florida.
