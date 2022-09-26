ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

WSVN-TV

Power outages throughout South Florida due to Hurricane Ian

(WSVN) - Hurricane Ian is causing some power problems in South Florida. Strong winds downed power lines, mostly from Tuesday night’s storms. In Miami-Dade, 11,390 people still do not have power, Wednesday. In Broward, 6,740 people still don’t have power. In Monroe, 579 people remain without power. In...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

High winds, tornadoes and flooding bring headaches to Broward County

One Hurricane Ian-spawned tornado damaged 30 planes at North Perry Airport. Two tornadoes hit Broward County overnight — one that shut down North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines — county officials said Wednesday morning warning residents to stay inside as the effects of Hurricane Ian move through the area.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Tornadoes leave extensive damage behind in Cooper City

COOPER CITY, Fla. – Several streets, neighborhoods and local businesses in Cooper City sustained extensive damage Tuesday night, and the damage is continuing Wednesday as Hurricane Ian draws closer to a Category 5 storm. The outer bands of Hurricane Ian left streets completely flooded and some roads blocked as...
COOPER CITY, FL
CBS Miami

Possible tornando damaged Davie mobile home park

FORT LAUDERDALE - At least 10 mobile homes were damaged overnight by a possible tornado in Davie. Several homes were severely damaged at the mobile home park in the 600 block of SW 135th Terrace in Davie. The high winds ripped the siding off some homes and also mangled a carport, the flying aluminum hit caused the power to go out after it hit a power line. "My phone went off at 1:27 a.m., it woke me up, I looked outside and I saw their home, it was just, it was bad. It felt like a freight train...
DAVIE, FL
brevardtimes.com

Tornado Warning Issued For Broward County, Hendry County, and Palm Beach County

BROWARD COUNTY, Florida – The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Broward County, FL, Hendry County, FL, and Palm Beach County, FL that will remain in effect until 1:45 AM EDT. Tornadoes are forming throughout South Florida this morning due to Hurricane Ian. Tornado Warning. FLC011-051-099-280545- /O.NEW.KMFL.TO.W.0058.220928T0518Z-220928T0545Z/
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

South Florida feeling outer bands of Hurricane Ian

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - As Hurricane Ian made landfall on the western tip of Cuba, the Florida Keys endured showers throughout the morning and afternoon, while Miami-Dade and Broward counties prepared for the peripheral effects. On Tuesday morning, parts of the Middle and Lower Keys were put under a...
KEY WEST, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami braces for flooding caused by king tides

MIAMI (WSVN) - King tides and Hurricane Ian’s outer bands is expected to dump heavy rain throughout South Florida. South Florida may be out of the cone of concern, but we’re not in the clear just yet. Parts of Miami have already dealt with flooding throughout the day,...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Keys residents, visitors told to get ready for heavy rain, gusty winds, possible flooding

MIAMI - Residents and visitors to the Florida Keys are being told to prepare for potentially heavy rain, high winds, and possible localized flooding or storm surge as Hurricane Ian sweeps by to the west. Monroe County emergency managers urge anyone in RVs or campers to move outside of the tropical storm warning area. Residents and visitors in campgrounds, recreational vehicles, travel trailers, live-aboard vessels, and mobile homes should make plans to find shelter with friends or family in a safe structure throughout the storm. The county does not plan to open any shelters. The island chain will experience the most significant impacts from Ian on Tuesday and Wednesday. Key West City Hall will be closed on Tuesday, and so will county schools. In Islamorada, parks will be closed on Tuesday but the boat ramps will remain open. Bahia Honda campground is closed. State parks are open for normal business on Monday and Tuesday will be weather-dependent. All inbound and outbound flights at Key West International Airport for Tuesday have been canceled due to Hurricane Ian. Flooding was reported in low lying areas of Key West on Tuesday morning, people were urged to avoid driving if possible.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Ian hit Miami? Here’s the latest forecast path

Tropical storm warnings and other weather alerts were cancelled for Miami-Dade County as Hurricane Ian passed about 70 miles south of Orlando overnight into Thursday. After making landfall Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian was tracking over central Florida overnight and is expected to move off the east coast of Florida Thursday morning near Titusville. The storm has weakened to Category 2 and ...
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

Tornado touches down in South Florida neighborhood Tuesday night

Pembroke Pines, FL - A tornado touched down in a residential area of Pembroke Pines on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian churned off the coast of South Florida. Witnesses say the neighborhood was barely damaged after the tornado passed by around 7:30 p.m. near Pasadena Elementary school. A man who lives...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE IAN: SHIFTING EAST, BOCA RATON TROPICAL STORM WARNING

2 PM UPDATE: STRONG STORM INTENSIFYING… 11:10 AM — TROPICAL STORM WARNING ISSUED FOR PALM BEACH COUNTY. AT 11AM: RAPIDLY INTENSIFYING… SCHOOLS CLOSED WEDNESDAY… DRAMATIC WIND, RAIN HEADING TO PALM BEACH COUNTY… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — UPDATE 2 p.m. — Storm, already strong, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

