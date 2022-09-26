RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakotans may soon notice their grocery bill decrease following Governor Kristi Noem’s announced grocery tax cut. Families have been hit hard with rising grocery costs due to inflation but Noem’s plan to eliminate the sales tax on groceries may present a solution to that problem. While no details about the tax cut plan have been released, South Dakotans have mixed reactions about the potential relief to their wallets.

