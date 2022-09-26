ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consumers react to Noem’s grocery sales tax elimination announcement

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakotans may soon notice their grocery bill decrease following Governor Kristi Noem’s announced grocery tax cut. Families have been hit hard with rising grocery costs due to inflation but Noem’s plan to eliminate the sales tax on groceries may present a solution to that problem. While no details about the tax cut plan have been released, South Dakotans have mixed reactions about the potential relief to their wallets.
Gov. Noem promises to repeal SD grocery tax

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wednesday morning, Gov. Kristi Noem announced her plan to repeal the grocery tax in South Dakota to ease the burden of high grocery store prices after previously opposing the removal of the tax. “I am promising that we will follow through and deliver the largest...
South Dakota Kids Belong expands west to help children in need

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An organization spreading awareness about the need for foster care families in South Dakota expanded Tuesday. The South Dakota Kids Belong chapter is expanding its mission to Pennington County, and more specifically Rapid City, to encourage more people to become foster parents for children in need.
Tunnels in the Black Hills undergo inspections

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation will conduct biannual tunnel inspections the week of Monday, Oct. 3, in the Black Hills area. According to a release from the Department of Transportation, traffic delays and closures of S.D. Highway 87 and U.S. Highway 16A are expected.
Unseasonably Warm Today; Much Cooler by the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A ridge of high pressure aloft builds over the area today and Thursday resulting in well above normal temperatures. Highs will be in the 80s, with a few low 90s possible south and east of the Black Hills on Thursday!. A cold front and upper...
