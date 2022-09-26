ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

Local Woman Killed After Being Struck By Car In LaGrange

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g6XBe_0iB4GsoB00
A LaGrange woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Route 55. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps street view

A woman from the area was killed after being struck by a car on a Hudson Valley roadway.

The incident took place in the town of LaGrange around 10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24 on Route 55/Freedom Plains Road.

According to Trooper AJ Hicks, Carol A. Murray, age 61, of LaGrange, entered Freedom Plains Road east of Commerce Street for unknown reasons and was struck by a 2018 Nissan Sentra.

A good Samaritan stopped and administered life-saving techniques until troopers and the Lagrange Fire Department arrived and took over, Hicks said.

Murray was transported by LaGrange Fire Department to MidHudson Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead, Hicks added.

This investigation remains ongoing.

to follow Daily Voice Southwest Dutchess and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
370K+
Followers
55K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy