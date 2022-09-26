Read full article on original website
Solange Knowles composes piece for New York City Ballet's Fashion Gala
NEW YORK - The New York City Ballet's Fashion Gala takes place Wednesday night. Solange Knowles composed the first piece. She's only the second Black woman in history to do so. Knowles, whose big sister is Beyoncé, says her score will be performed by the city ballet orchestra and choreographed by Gianna Reisen. The event will honor actress Sarah Jessica Parker, who serves as the ballet's vice chair. The score will also be played at five shows in October, and five more in May.
Patrick Janelle Transforms a Rundown Rental Into a Chic New York City Loft
Patrick Janelle always dreamed of living in a downtown Manhattan loft. The lifestyle influencer, who also runs the talent agency Untitled Secret, fantasized about an airy and industrial home as he spent the past decade climbing the rungs of the New York City housing ladder. So when he grew out of his most recent abode, a compact yet curated SoHo apartment, he knew it was time to actualize his goal.
Thrillist
How This Queer Party Promoter Found Community in NYC’s Nightlife
New York City’s nightlife is world-renowned. People from all walks of life travel thousands of miles to see the glowing lights and bustling streets, engulfed in its colorful culture. For the average tourist, the clubs and bars are attractions to be discovered. However, for the pro traveler and city dwellers, there are pockets of party subcultures that are essential to many people’s social lives. Cesar Lemonier — fashion professional by day, party extraordinaire by night — is a vital part of one of these close-knit scenes.
harlemworldmagazine.com
It’s A Marley, And More At SummerStage In Marcus Garvey Park In Harlem, You Going?
Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage, New York City’s beloved outdoor performing arts festival, begins their final few performances for the season this week. Upcoming free shows in Marcus Garvey Park include on September 27th, 2022, Metropolitan Opera’s Opening Night Livestream: “Medea”. The final free performance...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Cedella Marley receives international humanitarian award in NY
Cedella Marley, daughter of Bob and Rita Marley, has received the American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) 2022 International Humanitarian Award for her distinguished impact on service. The gala held last Friday night at the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan, New York, celebrates the AFJ’s 40th year of service in Jamaica and...
hypebeast.com
Lev Rosenbush Explores Football Fandom Through Pottery
“Classic football shirts shape soccer culture, as well as global street fashion.”. Bruised banana. Barcelona in Kappa. That United away kit. Over the past 30 years, the colors and patterns of football shirts have become just as iconic as the clubs themselves. Lev Rosenbush is an artist, model and former athlete who is one of the many people who took inspiration and recently created a series of work titled Football and Fandom Reimagined: A Ceramic Exploration.
travelnoire.com
Traveling On The Train In NYC? Here Are Some Tips From A Local
I’ve been taking the train in New York City since middle school, which is further back in my history than I care to admit. The city, the world really, has changed a lot since then. After September 11, 2001, train passengers were repeatedly advised “if you see something, say something,” which is still encouraged 21 years later.
Thrillist
This NYC Art Collective Is Giving Out Thousands of Car Keys… to 1 Car
New York City might become the new set of a—slightly more civil—Grand Theft Auto. The Brooklyn-based art collective MSCHF is launching its new Key4All drop today, an initiative that allows anybody to purchase one of thousands of copies of the same car key fob. Needless to say, they all unlock the same car.
NY1
Where does 'upstate' actually begin?
It’s the age old question: where does “upstate New York” actually begin?. While some New York City residents may say anything above 14th Street, or anything above the Bronx – the actual origins of upstate New York has been debated for some time. A recent article...
pix11.com
Fun things to do in NYC this fall
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Beautiful fall weather has descended on the tri-state area, inspiring ideas of pumpkin picking, leaf peeping and spooky outings. Bianca Bahamondes, the executive editor of Secret NYC, joined New York Living on Monday to talk about all the fun things there are to do around New York City. Watch the video player above for the full interview and follow Secret NYC on Instagram for more fall favorites.
NYS Music
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Considers Moving Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden, “the world’s most famous arena,” is in talks of being moved by NYC Mayor Eric Adams amidst the ongoing Penn Station Redevelopment talks. Adams has been working on the Penn Station project for a while, and the MTA has recently approved a $57 million contract for the renovation’s architectural and engineering designs. The plan would bring “light” to the nation’s largest transit hub. MTA CEO Janna Lieber said the money would be used for vertical circulation. “That’s stairs, escalators, and elevators to get people on and off the platforms,” he said.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A new festival celebrating Chinatown kicks off Friday
The annual Feast of San Gennaro may be wrapped, but another tasty festival is slated to take place in Lower Manhattan. 88 East Fair, a new festival by the advocacy group Welcome to Chinatown, will celebrate the neighborhood on Friday, September 30 and Saturday, October 1 from 11am–7pm. The event aims to boost the neighborhood and bring business and appreciation to Chinatown businesses and cultural institutions, many of which have suffered since early 2020.
A New Target Location Is Coming To The Bronx
Following the announcement of new Target stores to open in SoHo and Astoria, comes a third location set to open in the Bronx. The new location will be on East Fordham Road near Valentine Avenue. According to sprawltag.com, it will be a small-format store. Small-format Targets originated as a way to introduce Target products to urban areas, college campuses, and anywhere else not suited for a normal-sized Target. The first small-format target opened at the University of Minnesota in 2014. As of 2019, Target reported opening nearly 100 small-format stores since the original. Target’s small-format stores typically range from 15,000 square feet to 45,000 square feet—quite small in comparison to an average full-size Target that is appx. 130,000 square feet. The new East Fordham location will span 21,000 square feet, middle-sized for a small-format store.
Enjoy Melodious Live Jazz Sets At NYC’s Recently Reopened Smoke Jazz Club
After a pandemic-induced two-year hiatus, world-renowned Smoke Jazz Club, one of NYC’s premier live music venues, recently reopened, and it’s a must-visit for those looking to enjoy live jazz from legendary artists! An Upper Manhattan cultural staple, Smoke Jazz Club opened its doors on April 9, 1999 and has since become an internationally recognized haven for live music. Legendary artists and rising stars alike have walked through the doors, including Wynton Marsalis, Ron Carter, Benny Golson, Hank Jones, and countless others, making the club a beloved home to jazz in NYC. Due to the pandemic, Smoke Jazz Club spent the...
fox5ny.com
12 people shot in 9 hours across NYC
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating several shootings that rattled neighborhoods in four boroughs on Tuesday. 12 people were shot. Half of the victims in the shootings were innocent bystanders, police said. Harlem Shootings. There were two shootings in Harlem. One happened around 11:45 p.m. in the area of...
brickunderground.com
5 NYC no-fee apartments for rent that come with free months
If you’re hunting for a rental apartment in New York City, there’s a sliver of good news: Concessions like landlord-paid broker fees or months of free rent are coming back, but only in pricier, new luxury buildings. Why? Thanks to skyrocketing rents—and slightly more listings on the market,...
fox5ny.com
Reported rapes rise in NYC
Reported rapes are up in New York this year to date by nearly 11%, according to recent NYPD crime statistics. Other sex crimes have risen more than 15% this week to date.
4 men shot in hail of gunfire in Harlem hours after 4 shot in Queens
Police responding to the gunfire found a chaotic scene of victims staggering a block away.
VIDEO: Group robs Upper Manhattan smoke shop, gun aimed at customer's head
An Upper Manhattan smoke shop customer was menaced at gunpoint by a robbery trio that police say is behind two other recent stickups.
Huge Cash Jackpot For One Lucky New York Resident
What exactly are the odds that you will be a millionaire? I mean if you are a world class professional athlete, being a millionaire is standard these days. But what about the everyday, average New Yorker? What chance do you have to strike it rich? If you have some dreams, the opportunity is here.
