ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Solange Knowles composes piece for New York City Ballet's Fashion Gala

NEW YORK - The New York City Ballet's Fashion Gala takes place Wednesday night. Solange Knowles composed the first piece. She's only the second Black woman in history to do so. Knowles, whose big sister is Beyoncé, says her score will be performed by the city ballet orchestra and choreographed by Gianna Reisen. The event will honor actress Sarah Jessica Parker, who serves as the ballet's vice chair. The score will also be played at five shows in October, and five more in May. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Architectural Digest

Patrick Janelle Transforms a Rundown Rental Into a Chic New York City Loft

Patrick Janelle always dreamed of living in a downtown Manhattan loft. The lifestyle influencer, who also runs the talent agency Untitled Secret, fantasized about an airy and industrial home as he spent the past decade climbing the rungs of the New York City housing ladder. So when he grew out of his most recent abode, a compact yet curated SoHo apartment, he knew it was time to actualize his goal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

How This Queer Party Promoter Found Community in NYC’s Nightlife

New York City’s nightlife is world-renowned. People from all walks of life travel thousands of miles to see the glowing lights and bustling streets, engulfed in its colorful culture. For the average tourist, the clubs and bars are attractions to be discovered. However, for the pro traveler and city dwellers, there are pockets of party subcultures that are essential to many people’s social lives. Cesar Lemonier — fashion professional by day, party extraordinaire by night — is a vital part of one of these close-knit scenes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Paris, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
City
Milan, NY
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Cedella Marley receives international humanitarian award in NY

Cedella Marley, daughter of Bob and Rita Marley, has received the American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) 2022 International Humanitarian Award for her distinguished impact on service. The gala held last Friday night at the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan, New York, celebrates the AFJ’s 40th year of service in Jamaica and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

Lev Rosenbush Explores Football Fandom Through Pottery

“Classic football shirts shape soccer culture, as well as global street fashion.”. Bruised banana. Barcelona in Kappa. That United away kit. Over the past 30 years, the colors and patterns of football shirts have become just as iconic as the clubs themselves. Lev Rosenbush is an artist, model and former athlete who is one of the many people who took inspiration and recently created a series of work titled Football and Fandom Reimagined: A Ceramic Exploration.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travelnoire.com

Traveling On The Train In NYC? Here Are Some Tips From A Local

I’ve been taking the train in New York City since middle school, which is further back in my history than I care to admit. The city, the world really, has changed a lot since then. After September 11, 2001, train passengers were repeatedly advised “if you see something, say something,” which is still encouraged 21 years later.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eleanor Lambert
Person
Christian Dior
Person
Cristóbal Balenciaga
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
Person
Coco Chanel
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
NY1

Where does 'upstate' actually begin?

It’s the age old question: where does “upstate New York” actually begin?. While some New York City residents may say anything above 14th Street, or anything above the Bronx – the actual origins of upstate New York has been debated for some time. A recent article...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Fun things to do in NYC this fall

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Beautiful fall weather has descended on the tri-state area, inspiring ideas of pumpkin picking, leaf peeping and spooky outings. Bianca Bahamondes, the executive editor of Secret NYC, joined New York Living on Monday to talk about all the fun things there are to do around New York City. Watch the video player above for the full interview and follow Secret NYC on Instagram for more fall favorites.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYS Music

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Considers Moving Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden, “the world’s most famous arena,” is in talks of being moved by NYC Mayor Eric Adams amidst the ongoing Penn Station Redevelopment talks. Adams has been working on the Penn Station project for a while, and the MTA has recently approved a $57 million contract for the renovation’s architectural and engineering designs. The plan would bring “light” to the nation’s largest transit hub. MTA CEO Janna Lieber said the money would be used for vertical circulation. “That’s stairs, escalators, and elevators to get people on and off the platforms,” he said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

A new festival celebrating Chinatown kicks off Friday

The annual Feast of San Gennaro may be wrapped, but another tasty festival is slated to take place in Lower Manhattan. 88 East Fair, a new festival by the advocacy group Welcome to Chinatown, will celebrate the neighborhood on Friday, September 30 and Saturday, October 1 from 11am–7pm. The event aims to boost the neighborhood and bring business and appreciation to Chinatown businesses and cultural institutions, many of which have suffered since early 2020.
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#New York Fashion Week#Milan Fashion Week#Fashion Trends#Lincoln Center#Spring Studios#Supreme#Nyfw#Cfda#Christian#Austrian
Secret NYC

A New Target Location Is Coming To The Bronx

Following the announcement of new Target stores to open in SoHo and Astoria, comes a third location set to open in the Bronx. The new location will be on East Fordham Road near Valentine Avenue. According to sprawltag.com, it will be a small-format store. Small-format Targets originated as a way to introduce Target products to urban areas, college campuses, and anywhere else not suited for a normal-sized Target. The first small-format target opened at the University of Minnesota in 2014. As of 2019, Target reported opening nearly 100 small-format stores since the original. Target’s small-format stores typically range from 15,000 square feet to 45,000 square feet—quite small in comparison to an average full-size Target that is appx. 130,000 square feet. The new East Fordham location will span 21,000 square feet, middle-sized for a small-format store.
BRONX, NY
Secret NYC

Enjoy Melodious Live Jazz Sets At NYC’s Recently Reopened Smoke Jazz Club

After a pandemic-induced two-year hiatus, world-renowned Smoke Jazz Club, one of NYC’s premier live music venues, recently reopened, and it’s a must-visit for those looking to enjoy live jazz from legendary artists! An Upper Manhattan cultural staple, Smoke Jazz Club opened its doors on April 9, 1999 and has since become an internationally recognized haven for live music. Legendary artists and rising stars alike have walked through the doors, including Wynton Marsalis, Ron Carter, Benny Golson, Hank Jones, and countless others, making the club a beloved home to jazz in NYC. Due to the pandemic, Smoke Jazz Club spent the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

12 people shot in 9 hours across NYC

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating several shootings that rattled neighborhoods in four boroughs on Tuesday. 12 people were shot. Half of the victims in the shootings were innocent bystanders, police said. Harlem Shootings. There were two shootings in Harlem. One happened around 11:45 p.m. in the area of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

5 NYC no-fee apartments for rent that come with free months

If you’re hunting for a rental apartment in New York City, there’s a sliver of good news: Concessions like landlord-paid broker fees or months of free rent are coming back, but only in pricier, new luxury buildings. Why? Thanks to skyrocketing rents—and slightly more listings on the market,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
fox5ny.com

Reported rapes rise in NYC

Reported rapes are up in New York this year to date by nearly 11%, according to recent NYPD crime statistics. Other sex crimes have risen more than 15% this week to date.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Huge Cash Jackpot For One Lucky New York Resident

What exactly are the odds that you will be a millionaire? I mean if you are a world class professional athlete, being a millionaire is standard these days. But what about the everyday, average New Yorker? What chance do you have to strike it rich? If you have some dreams, the opportunity is here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy