Electronics

hypebeast.com

The adidas adiFOM Q Surfaces in "Black Carbon" and "Wonder White"

Introduced earlier this month, is now set to share more takes on the adiFOM Q. The Fall 2022 releases will arrive in “White/Grey,” along with an all-black take with the “Black Carbon” colorway and contrasting “Wonder White.”. Inspired by the adidas Quake originally released in...
notebookcheck.net

Logitech G Cloud price already cut following launch

Logitech has reduced the price of the G Cloud, days after presenting the device. Equipped with a Snapdragon 720G chipset and 4 GB of RAM, the Logitech G Cloud should only be considered as a gaming streaming device, not a conventional gaming handheld. Last week, Logitech presented the G Cloud,...
hypebeast.com

Nike Go FlyEase Surfaces in "Sand Drift"

Following a bold pink colorway, ‘s Go FlyEase silhouette now returns in smooth and subtle “Sand Drift” tones. The hands-free footwear model was designed by Tobie Hatfield, allowing those with disabilities to easily put on shoes by themselves. Attracted by the distinct and intuitive design, the sneaker received viral mainstream attention, driving prices well above retail. With the release of subsequent colorways such as this one, the shoe has now become accessible as originally intended once again.
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the Nike Dunk High "Purple/Black"

Since global popularity hit Nike’s Dunk silhouettes in 2020, highs and lows have been blasted on shelves in every colorway imaginable. However, the Swoosh sees no signs of hitting the breaks as it prepares to launch a slew of pairs to keep you locked and loaded for the fall season. Tan suede recently hit the basketball silhouette, while recognizable “Panda” tones returned with a worn-out makeover.
TechCrunch

Fairphone adds fully refurbished handsets to its modular reuse mix

It’s now added another string to its sustainability bow by selling a (limited) stock of its 2019 flagship, the Fairphone 3, as refurbished handsets — which come with a two-year warranty. It said the refurbished Fairphone 3 devices are on sale from today — offered as a more...
hypebeast.com

First Look at the adidas YEEZY 450 "Stone Teal"

The “3% Rule” — that something existing only has to be changed by 3% to be new — was popularized by the late, great Virgil Abloh, but his good friend Ye appears to have taken it to heart as well. At least when it comes to his YEEZY sneaker colorways, that is. The partnership between Ye and.
hypebeast.com

This Supreme x Louis Vuitton Trunk Is Selling for $90,000 USD

One of the most memorable and head-turning collaborations of the decade has surfaced on the resale market. In early January 2017, Kim Jones, then creative director of. revealed the unthinkable and show-stopping collaboration between Supreme and the French conglomerate, the first of its kind to see the amalgamation of streetwear and luxury.
hypebeast.com

First Look at a Split-Colored New Balance 9060 "Red/Blue"

Introduced by New Balance with a colorful Joe Freshgoods collaboration, the 9060 has shined throughout 2022. Following the duo’s release and the official launch of the silhouette, the sneaker has seen a variety of looks since, with plenty more on the way. Once again, the New Balance 9060 arrives...
hypebeast.com

adidas adiFOM Q Appears With White Cages and Grey Booties

While the adiFOM Q has sparked controversy between and Ye over its strong resemblance to the YEEZY FOAM RNNR, the model has still been a hot topic of conversation amongst the sneaker community. After debuting in white and black colorways, the new silhouette is quickly growing its catalog with yet another neutral-focused palette.
AOL Corp

The M2 MacBook Air is worth the upgrade, and it's on sale for $150 off

Save $150: As of Sept. 28, the M2 MacBook Air with 512GB of built-in storage is 10% off Amazon and Best Buy, bringing it to a new low price of $1,349, down from $1,499. Even those of us working on the crustiest and dustiest laptops out there can find it hard to justify an upgrade to the latest tech if it fails to offer much improvement while very much offering that brand new price markup.
pocketnow.com

Best Deals Today: Apple’s M1 MacBook Air, Apple Watch Series 7

We have a splendid selection of deals for you today, starting with one of Apple’s most popular laptops. The 2020 version of the MacBook Air is now available for just $850 after scoring a $149 discount. These savings come in two parts, as the first 5 percent discount will help you shave up to $49 off your new laptop, while the other part will appear at checkout.
hypebeast.com

Stüssy Taps Peter Sutherland for Reversible Workgear Vest Release

Following a collaboration with Lucien Smith, Stüssy continues its exploration of the art world, tapping Peter Sutherland for a special release. Back in 2011, the multidisciplinary American artist began printing images he capture on mesh and placing them on construction-grade particle board. Drawing from the signature section of Sutherland’s...
hypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 1 Utility Shines in "Neutral Olive"

Joining its Fall 2022 releases, Jordan Brand is now readying a new take on the Air Jordan 1 Utility. Sporting a metallic sheen, the Air Jordan 1 Utility “Neutral Olive” explores a mix of “Neutral Olive/Taxi/Light Steel Grey/Black” in a familiar color-blocking scheme. The upcoming release...
hypebeast.com

Ye's Unreleased Air Jordan 6 “Donda West” Is Being Auctioned Off

Before Ye became a member of the Three Stripes family, he was all about Nike and Jordan Brand. The creative genius was often spotted rocking rare Jordan retro colorways, Swoosh trainers and everything in between, and it really makes you wonder what he could’ve accomplished with the brand had he and former CEO Mark Parker landed on a mutual agreement. During his time with the Beaverton sportswear giant, it appears that he had exclusive pairs made for him and his closest friends, one being this Air Jordan 6 “Donda West” colorway that was crafted to honor his mother who passed away in 2007.
hypebeast.com

Nike Gives the Dunk Low a Regal Blue and Black "Game Royal" Makeover

Has unveiled a brand new “Game Royal” iteration for its Dunk Low silhouette. Crafted with leather, the women’s exclusive is offered with a stark black base that’s complemented by blue overlays and a clean white panel swoosh. Traditional Nike detailing can also be found on the tongue tag, embroidered heel logo and grey-printed insoles. The shoe rests on a matching white midsole and blue outsole, with blue laces to give the model a clean finish.
